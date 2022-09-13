Goles y resumen del Minnesota United 1-1 LAFC en MLS 2022
Vavel

PUBLICIDAD

22:07hace 3 días

Resumen

21:03hace 3 días

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

Gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Minnesota United 1-1 LAFC, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
21:02hace 3 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, el partido termina en empate.
20:58hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 5 minutos de compensación. 
20:48hace 3 días

80'

Minnesota juega posiciones largas para enfriar a LAFC que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
20:40hace 3 días

Segundo Gol

Carlos Vela desde fuera del área le pega con la pierna izquierda y anota.
20:36hace 3 días

64'

¡Gooooool del LAFC!
20:28hace 3 días

60'

Minnesota mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
20:19hace 3 días

Primer Gol

Brent Kallman anota el primer gol del partido con la cabeza.
20:15hace 3 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
19:57hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Minnesota United 1-0 LAFC.
19:55hace 3 días

45'

Se agregan 3 minutos de compensación. 
19:54hace 3 días

44'

¡Gooooool del Minnesota United!
19:46hace 3 días

37'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Cristian Arango del LAFC.
19:42hace 3 días

32'

Minnesota hace presión en toda la cancha, buscan anotar el primer gol del partido.
19:34hace 3 días

25'

Pausa para hidratar a los jugadores.
19:28hace 3 días

20'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el LAFC.
19:25hace 3 días

14'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del primer gol del juego.
19:16hace 3 días

7'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
 
19:13hace 3 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
18:48hace 3 días

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

LAFC: Giorgio Chiellini, Antonio Leone, Sebastián Méndez, Cristian Tello, John McCarthy, Kwadwo Opoku y José Cifuentes.

 

Minnesota United: Abu Danladi, Niko Hansen, Joseph Rosales, Eric Dick, Oniel Fisher, Tyler Miller, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Jonathan Gonzalez y Alan Benítez.

18:43hace 3 días

Alineación del Minnesota United

Estos son los once jugadores que empiezan el partido:
18:38hace 3 días

Alineación del LAFC

Estos son los once jugadores que empiezan el partido:
18:33hace 3 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:
Árbitro: Timothy Ford.
Asistente Árbitro 1: Kathryn Nesbitt.
Asistente Árbitro 2: Kevin Lock.
Cuarto árbitro: Silviu Petrescu.
VAR: Allen Chapman.
Asistente VAR: Fabio Tovar.
18:28hace 3 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia oeste. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la MLS.
ESPN
ESPN
18:23hace 3 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 1 de mayo de 2022 y en esa ocasión el LAFC ganó 2 a 0 en el Banc of California Stadium. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
18:18hace 3 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Minnesota United y  LAFC se han enfrentado varias veces, de los últimos 5 juegos hubo dos empates, LAFC ganó un juego y en el otro juego el vencedor fue Minnesota.
18:13hace 3 días

Llegada LAFC

El equipo de LA ya se encuentra en el estadio y están listos para el juego de hoy.
18:08hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Minnesota United vs LAFC dé comienzo en el Allianz Field. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
18:03hace 3 días

No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Minnesota United vs LAFC, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Allianz Field. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
17:58hace 3 días

¿Dónde ver el juego?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por Star+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
17:53hace 3 días

Última alineación de Minnesota United

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Dayne St. Clair, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall, D.J. Taylor, Alan Benítez, Wil Trapp, Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla y Mender García.
17:48hace 3 días

Última alineación de LAFC

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Maxime Crépeau, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, José Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Cristian Arango, Denis Bouanga y Carlos Vela.
17:43hace 3 días

Jugadores a seguir de Minnesota United

El mediocampista Emanuel Reynoso (#10) es una pieza fundamental de la ofensiva de Minnesota al meter un gol en el juego pasado contra Austin y es el mayor anotador del equipo en el torneo con 10 goles en 26 juegos jugados. Otro jugador clave para el equipo es el delantero Bongokuhle Hlongwane (#21) quién es el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo con 4 asistencias en 29 juegos jugados y es una pieza fundamental para generar jugadas de peligro para Minnesota. Además lleva 2 goles anotados por lo que también podríamos verlo anotar en el partido del martes. Por último, Luis Amarilla (#9) juega en la posición de delantero, es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo, ha anotado 9 goles durante el torneo y también ha logrado 4 asistencias haciéndolo el tercer mayor asistidor del equipo. Los tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo de Minnesota United y serán de suma importancia para que se pueda quedar con la victoria.
17:38hace 3 días

Minnesota United en el torneo

Minnesota United ha tenido un buen inicio de temporada en la Major League Soccer, se encuentra en lo más alto del torneo. Hasta la semana 30 del torneo tienen un total de 44 puntos con 13 partidos ganados, 5 empatados y 12 perdidos. Están ubicados en la sexta posición de la conferencia del oeste y si quieren robar el quinto lugar a Timbers deberán ganar el partido. En su último juego en la MLS perdieron 1 a 0 en contra de Portland Timbers en el Providence Park. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus fans los puedan apoyar.
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
17:33hace 3 días

Jugadores a seguir de LAFC

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo de LAFC y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar en el partido contra Minnesota United. El jugador mexicano Carlos Vela (#10) es el creativo del equipo, su habilidad para controlar el balón y generar jugadas han sido de gran valor para su equipo. Es el líder del equipo, en 28 juegos jugados ha conseguido 8 goles y 9 asistencias, esto lo convierte en el segundo mayor anotador y el mayor asistidor del equipo. El delantero Cristian Arango (#9) es otro distribuidor de juego dentro de la cancha que es de suma importancia, es el mayor anotador del equipo, ha generado 16 goles y 4 asistencias. Por último, el mediocampista de 23 años José Cifuentes (#11) que es el tercer mayor anotador del equipo con 7 goles en 29 partidos jugados y el segundo mayor asistidor con 7 asistencias. Sumará mucho al ataque de LAFC en balones parados y además es un gran defensa.
17:28hace 3 días

LAFC en el torneo

El equipo angelino se encuentra en lo alto del torneo, luego de 19 partidos ganados, 3 empatados y 8 perdidos tienen 60 puntos en la tabla general que los pone en la primera posición de la conferencia oeste. Han tenido un increíble inicio de temporada, se espera que pueda mantener el mismo ritmo en todo el torneo y avanzar a la postemporada. La novedad del equipo es la llegada del delantero galés Gareth Bale al equipo, el sábado 25 de junio se anunció su llegada al equipo y su experiencia podría favorecer a la delantera del LAFC. Su último juego resultó en una derrota 2 a 1 en contra de FC Dallas en el Toyota Stadium y de esa forma consiguieron su octava derrota del torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este juego, pero podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
LAFC
LAFC
17:23hace 3 días

El Estadio

El Allianz Field está ubicado en la ciudad de Minnesota, Estados Unidos. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 19,400 espectadores y fue inaugurado el 13 de abril de 2019. Es la casa de los Minnesota United de la Major League Soccer y costó 200 millones de dólares.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
17:18hace 3 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Minnesota United vs LAFC en vivo, correspondiente a la semana 31 de la MLS. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Allianz Field, en punto de las 19:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo