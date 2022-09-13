Goles y resumen del Minnesota United 1-1 LAFC en MLS 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego
Final del Juego
90'
80'
Segundo Gol
That left foot. 😍#MINvLAFC 1-1 pic.twitter.com/fi9M4Jf9E9— LAFC (@LAFC) September 14, 2022
64'
60'
Primer Gol
#mnufc take the lead!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 14, 2022
The center-back Brent Kallman gets 🆙 to head home the corner. pic.twitter.com/cuK16JXsbQ
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
44'
37'
32'
25'
20'
14'
7'
0'
Suplentes
LAFC: Giorgio Chiellini, Antonio Leone, Sebastián Méndez, Cristian Tello, John McCarthy, Kwadwo Opoku y José Cifuentes.
Minnesota United: Abu Danladi, Niko Hansen, Joseph Rosales, Eric Dick, Oniel Fisher, Tyler Miller, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Jonathan Gonzalez y Alan Benítez.
Alineación del Minnesota United
the huddle is real pic.twitter.com/WvZBXRXIob— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 13, 2022
Alineación del LAFC
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @MNUFC.— LAFC (@LAFC) September 13, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #MINvLAFC pic.twitter.com/xQmWC0lIRi
Árbitros
Árbitro: Timothy Ford.
Asistente Árbitro 1: Kathryn Nesbitt.
Asistente Árbitro 2: Kevin Lock.
Cuarto árbitro: Silviu Petrescu.
VAR: Allen Chapman.
Asistente VAR: Fabio Tovar.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada LAFC
A win away from the top seed in the West and a spot in @TheChampions League.— LAFC (@LAFC) September 13, 2022
⏰ Tomorrow at 5 PM PT
📺 KCOP 13 | @estrellatv
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles
📻 @980lameramera
📲 @espn LA App pic.twitter.com/6exKDgh2av
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO
¿Dónde ver el juego?
Última alineación de Minnesota United
Dayne St. Clair, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall, D.J. Taylor, Alan Benítez, Wil Trapp, Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla y Mender García.
Última alineación de LAFC
Maxime Crépeau, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, José Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Cristian Arango, Denis Bouanga y Carlos Vela.