Goles y resumen del Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund en UEFA Champions League 2022
Resumen

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Manchester City ganó el partido.
90'

Se agregan 6 minutos de compensación. 
Tercer Gol

Segundo Gol

83'

¡Gooooool del Manchester City!
80'

¡Gooooool del Manchester City!
76'

Manchester City mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
Primer Gol

56'

¡Gooooool del Borussia Dortmund!
52'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Rodri del Manchester City.
46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.
45'

No se agrega tiempo de compensación. 
38'

Dortmund jugando bastante bien en los últimos minutos, tiene un tiro a puerta.
31'

Manchester City busca anotar su primer gol y presiona toda la cancha.
24'

Manchester City controla el balón pero no han conseguido ni un tiro a puerta.
17'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el Manchester City.
15'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del primer gol del juego.
7'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
 
Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Manchester City: Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Scott Carson, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden y Julián Álvarez.

 

Borussia Dortmund: Soumaila Coulibaly, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schlotterbeck, Luca Unbehaun, Felix Passlack, Tom Rothe, Marius Wolf y Julian Brandt.

Alineación del Borussia Dortmund

Alineación del Manchester City

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: Daniele Orsato.
Árbitro Asistente 1: Ciro Carbone.
Árbitro Asistente 2: Alessandro Giallatini.
Cuarto árbitro: Luca Massimi.
VAR: Marco Di Bello.
Asistente VAR: Paolo Valeri.

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de Europa. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en su último juego.
ESPN
ESPN
¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 14 de abril de 2021 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en un victoria 2 a 1 para Manchester City en el SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
Historia entre ambos equipos

Manchester City y Borussia Dortmund se han enfrentado en múltiples ocasiones, de los últimos 5 juegos entre estos dos equipos, 2 veces el ganador fue el Borussia Dortmund, hubo un empate y Manchester City ganó los otros dos partidos.
Llegada Borussia Dortmund

El equipo alemán ya se encuentra en el estadio y está listo para su segundo juego de la UEFA Champions League.
13:18hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Manchester City y Borussia Dortmund dé comienzo desde el Etihad Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria.
No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Etihad Stadium.
¿Dónde ver el juego?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por HBO Max.
Última alineación de Borussia Dortmund

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard y Julian Brandt.
Última alineación de Manchester City

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, João Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish y Phil Foden.
Jugadores a seguir de Borussia Dortmund

Hay tres jugadores del Go Ahead Eagles que deberíamos estar atentos y que tienen un rol muy importante en el equipo. El primero es el mediocampista Marco Reus (#11), es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Bundesliga con 2 goles en 6 partidos jugados y anotó en el juego pasado contra el FC Copenhagen. Otro jugador es Julian Brandt (#19), juega en la posición de mediocampista y con 26 años es el mayor asistidor del equipo en la liga alemana con 2 asistencias en 6 juegos. Y por último, deberíamos estar al pendiente del mediocampista Marius Wolf (#17), es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con un gol en tan solo seis juegos jugados en la Bundesliga. Ha sido un gran jugador que le da un cambio al equipo siempre que está en la cancha.
Borussia Dortmund en el torneo

De igual manera que Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund se encuentra en el Grupo G de la UEFA Champions League y busca el primer lugar del grupo. El equipo alemán intentará sacar la victoria de visitante y no debe desperdiciar ni una oportunidad de llevarse puntos ya que están en un grupo difícil. Luego de su primera victoria en el torneo, Borussia Dortmund se encuentra en el segundo lugar del grupo. Su último juego fue el 6 de septiembre de 2022, ganaron 3 a 0 en contra de FC Copenhagen en el SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. El juego del miércoles será muy difícil ya que Manchester City es un equipo que juega bien y llegan motivados. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido ya que juegan contra uno de los mejores equipos de la liga inglesa, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria. 
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Jugadores a seguir de Manchester City

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Manchester City y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar en el partido contra Borussia Dortmund. El delantero noruego Erling Haaland (#9), es el mayor anotador del equipo en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League con 10 goles en 6 partidos, anotó el partido pasado de la Champions y no piensa detenerse. Será muy importante para el partido por su experiencia y su control del balón dentro de la cancha. Otro jugador es Kevin De Bruyne (#17), juega en la posición de mediocampista y es el mayor asistidor del equipo con 4 asistencias en 6 juegos jugados. Logró su primera asistencia el partido pasado en la Champions League y podría conseguir su segunda asistencia el miércoles. Finalmente, el mediocampista Phil Foden (#47) que es un jugador muy importante para la creación de jugadas peligrosas. Es el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo en la Premier League con 3 asistencias.
Manchester City en el torneo

El equipo de fútbol de Manchester se encuentra en el Grupo G de la UEFA Champions League con Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla y FC Copenhague. El miércoles será su segundo partido del torneo contra un equipo difícil, Manchester City busca colocarse en lo alto del torneo está temporada por lo que deberá ganar todos los juegos posibles y tratar de colocarse en los dos primeros lugares del grupo para avanzar a la siguiente ronda del torneo. Se encuentran en el primer lugar del grupo después de ganar su primer partido. Su último partido terminó en una victoria 4 a 0 contra Sevilla en el Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los apoyen.
Manchester City
Manchester City
El Estadio

El Etihad Stadium está ubicado en la ciudad de Mánchester, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido y tiene una capacidad de 55,097 espectadores. Fue inaugurado el 25 de julio de 2002 y actualmente es la casa del Manchester City y costó 110 millones de libras esterlinas.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Bienvenidos

Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund en vivo, correspondiente a la fase de grupos de la UEFA Champions League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Etihad Stadium, en punto de las 14:00 horas.
