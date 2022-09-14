Goles y resumen del Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund en UEFA Champions League 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego
Final del Juego
90'
Tercer Gol
¡Qué golazo, Haaland! 🤖🤯#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 2-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwhM3o pic.twitter.com/UORTiilGOA — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
Segundo Gol
¡Golazo de Stones para el empate! 😳🔥#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 1-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwijSW pic.twitter.com/MMk2hB5Sty — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
83'
80'
76'
Primer Gol
¡Bellingham adelantó a los alemanes! ⚫🟡#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 0-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwijSW pic.twitter.com/oM1ogD3dze — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
56'
52'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
38'
31'
24'
17'
15'
7'
0'
Suplentes
Manchester City: Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Scott Carson, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden y Julián Álvarez.
Borussia Dortmund: Soumaila Coulibaly, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schlotterbeck, Luca Unbehaun, Felix Passlack, Tom Rothe, Marius Wolf y Julian Brandt.
Alineación del Borussia Dortmund
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MANCHESTER CITY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JAaAxqY58I — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 14, 2022
Alineación del Manchester City
Tonight's team news 📋
XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand pic.twitter.com/xGzWTUdciJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022
Árbitros
Árbitro: Daniele Orsato.
Árbitro Asistente 1: Ciro Carbone.
Árbitro Asistente 2: Alessandro Giallatini.
Cuarto árbitro: Luca Massimi.
VAR: Marco Di Bello.
Asistente VAR: Paolo Valeri.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Borussia Dortmund
By order...🎩 pic.twitter.com/l0SXbZsMbq— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 13, 2022
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO
¿Dónde ver el juego?
Última alineación de Borussia Dortmund
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard y Julian Brandt.
Última alineación de Manchester City
Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, João Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish y Phil Foden.