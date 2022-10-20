Goles y resumen LAFC 3-2 LA Galax en Playoffs MLS 2022
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

23:45hace 4 días

¡Resumen!

23:40hace 4 días

Fin del Juego

Finaliza el partido, gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
23:40hace 4 días

90+3'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Cristian Arango empuja un balon dentro del area y el LAFC lo va a ganar.

 

23:35hace 4 días

85'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Remate de Dejan Joveljic para empatar el juego.

 

23:33hace 4 días

80'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Tiro de Denis Bouanga para su doblete y darle la ventaja al LAFC.
23:32hace 4 días

75'

Ambos equipos presionan fuertemente y el marcador no tarda en moverse.
22:55hace 4 días

60’

El partido mantiene la misma tónica del primer tiempo, el Galaxy domina la posesión pero el marcador no se mueve.
22:55hace 4 días

45'

Arranca la segunda mitad.
22:15hace 4 días

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con empate a 1 gol entre ambas escuadras.
22:13hace 4 días

45+3'

El VAR revisa la jugada y se anula el penal, la falta fue afuera del área.
22:11hace 4 días

45+2'

¡PENAL! Carlos Vela es derribado en los linderos del área y se marca la pena máxima.
22:10hace 4 días

44'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Remate de Samuel Grandsir para empatar el partido.
22:01hace 4 días

35'

Luego del gol el Galaxy se lanza al frente buscando el empate pero no consigue un tiro directo.
22:01hace 4 días

¡El LAFC pega primero!

La gran combinación de Carlos Vela y Denis Bouanga para abrir el marcador en casa:
21:49hace 4 días

23'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!! Pase filtrado a Denis Bouanga para abrir el marcador, el LAFC se va al frente.
21:45hace 4 días

20'

El Galaxy empieza a hacerse más de la pelota pero no genera más peligro. El LAFC espera pacientemente al contragolpe.
21:42hace 4 días

10'

El partido se mantiene muy peleado por parte de ambas escuadras, el Galaxy empieza a generar un poco más pero sin peligro real.
21:25hace 4 días

0'

Inició el partido en el Banc of California Stadium.
20:58hace 4 días

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del partido y los protocolos previos de la MLS.
20:48hace 4 días

Desde la banca

Estos son los jugadores que arrancarán desde la banca por parte de ambas escuadras:
Galaxy: Efrain Álvarez, Derrick Williams, Kelvin Leerdam, Sacha Kljestan, Dejan Joveljic, Víctor Vázquez, Kevin Cabral, Jonathan Klinsmann y Chase Gasper.

LAFC: Kwadwo Opoku, Franco Escobar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sebastián Méndez, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniel Trejo, John McCarthy, Cristian Tello y Latif Blessing.

20:44hace 4 días

¡Alineación del Galaxy!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Galaxy para el partido de este día:
20:43hace 4 días

¡Alineación del LAFC!

Estos son los titulares del LAFC para el juego de hoy:
20:34hace 4 días

Arbitraje

Allen Chapman será el árbitro central de este cotejo.
20:29hace 4 días

¡Aparece el Galaxy!

El equipo del Galaxy ya se encuentra en el Banc of California Stadium para el juego de hoy:
20:26hace 4 días

¡Llegó el LAFC!

Los jugadores del LAFC ya se encuentran en su estadio para el partido de este día: I 
20:10hace 4 días

¡Último duelo!

La última vez que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue durante la temporada regular cuando el LAFC se impusó en casa por marcador de 3 a 2 con doblete de José Cifuentes y uno más de Cristian Arango, mientras que Samuel Grandsir y Rayan Raveloson descontaron por el Galaxy.
20:04hace 4 días

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
20:01hace 4 días

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre LAFC y Galaxy dé comienzo en el Banc of California Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
19:57hace 5 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el LAFC vs LA Galaxy en vivo de los Playoffs MLS 2022!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del LAFC vs LA Galaxy en vivo correspondiente a los Playoffs de la MLS 2022, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Banc of California Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
19:52hace 5 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver LAFC vs LA Galaxy online y en vivo de Playoffs MLS 2022?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido LAFC vs LA Galaxy en varios países:

Argentina: 23 horas en Star+

Bolivia: 22 horas en Star+

Brasil: 23 horas en DAZN

Chile: 22 horas en Star+

Colombia: 21 horas en Star+

Ecuador: 21 horas en Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 22 horas en Fox Sports

España: 04 horas Sin Transmisión

México: 21 horas en ESPN, Star+

Paraguay: 23 horas en Star+

Perú: 21 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 23 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 22 horas en Star+

 

 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

19:47hace 5 días

¡Carlos Vela, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del LAFC buscará seguir siendo una pieza fundamental del equipo, este es uno de los orquestadores de la ofensiva y llega a este duelo luego de haber cerrado de gran forma el campeonato con 12 goles y 9 asistencias siendo el líder en la ofensiva de los angelinos. Lo más importante para él es que el club empiece a tener mayor regularidad en el terreno de juego y se acople mejor con jugadores como Gareth Bale, José Cifuentes  y Cristian Arango para formar una delantera letal. Este tuvo un gran año debido a la excelente temporada de Cristian Arango, quien terminó como el máximo goleador del equipo.
Foto: LAFC
Foto: LAFC
19:42hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega el LAFC?

El equipo angelino se mete al Banc of California Stadium, su casa, para hacerle frente a una edición más del clásico de “El Tráfico” frente al LA Galaxy, luego de haber terminado la temporada como el líder absoluto de la Conferencia Oeste de la MLS con un récord de 21 victorias, 4 empates y 9 derrotas, para llegar a 67 puntos. El LAFC buscará aprovechar el duelo contra su archirrival para hacerse de un lugar en la final de la Conferencia Oeste y buscar su primer título de la MLS. Los angelinos llegan a esta ronda luego de haber descansado la semana anterior debido al pase directo a las Semifinales, el cual obtuvieron al finalizar en el primer lugar de su conferencia. Sus últimos resultados fueron una derrota de local frente al Nashville SC por la mínima y dos victorias frente a Houston y Portland. En esta temporada, el equipo mantuvo una buena base liderada por Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes y Jesús Murillo y con la llegada de Giorgio Chiellini y Gareth Bale, el LAFC es uno de los grandes favoritos al título de la MLS.
19:37hace 5 días

¡Chicharito Hernández, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Galaxy llega como uno de los referentes importantes del equipo y como aquel número “9” que debe ayudar a que los resultados empiecen a generarse. Este logró aportar 17 goles y 3 asistencias en la temporada regular, convirtiéndose en el máximo anotador del equipo. En lo que Chicharito debe enfocarse es en tener una mayor regularidad en el terreno de juego y combinarse mejor con jugadores como Douglas Costa, Ricky Puig y Víctor Vázquez para una ofensiva de miedo y que mantenga el buen ritmo en la temporada.
Foto: Galaxy
Foto: Galaxy
19:32hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega el Galaxy?

El equipo angelino cerró una buena temporada, cumpliendo con su promesa de avanzar a Playoffs y evitando quedarse fuera como la campaña anterior. Para esto, el equipo se reforzó con Douglas Costa y Ricard Puig, además de que contó con una buena base de jugadores como Chicharito Hernández, Víctor Vázquez, Julián Araujo, Raheem Edwards y Jonathan Bond. Los dirigidos por Greg Vanney tuvieron una buena temporada al terminar en el cuarto lugar de la Conferencia Oeste con 50 puntos, luego de 14 victorias, 8 empates y 12 derrotas. Con estos resultados, los angelinos fueron parte de la Primera Ronda en dónde dejaron fuera al Nashville SC por marcador de 1 a 0 y avanzaron hasta las Semifinales de Conferencia dónde esperan dar la sorpresa y dejar fuera al gran favorito al título.
19:27hace 5 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Banc of California Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Los Ángeles será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan seguir su camino dentro de los Playoffs de la MLS 2022. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 22,000 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2018.
Foto: MLS
Foto: MLS
19:22hace 5 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido LAFC vs LA Galaxy en vivo, correspondiente al duelo de las Semifinales de la Conferencia Oeste de la MLS 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Banc of California Stadium, en punto de las 21 horas.
VAVEL Logo