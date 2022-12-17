Resumen y goles: West Bromwich 3-0 Rotherham en EFL Championship 2022-23
11:07hace 20 horas

11:00hace 21 horas

90+4' ¡Fin del partido!

¡Se terminó el partido! ¡Ha ganado el West Bromwich! Los dirigidos por Carlos Corberán su cuarta victoria consecutiva en la Championship.
10:56hace 21 horas

90' Tiempo adicional

Se jugarán cuatro minutos más en el partido.
10:52hace 21 horas

85' Últimos cinco minutos

Se acerca el final del partido. Últimos cinco minutos de juego para que el West Bromwich se quede oficialmente con la victoria.
10:49hace 21 horas

81' Cambio en el Rotherham

Entra Conor Washington en lugar de Scott High.
10:49hace 21 horas

78' Tarjeta amarilla

Fue amonestado Dara O'Shea en el West Bromwich.
10:48hace 21 horas

74' Doble cambio en el West Bromwich

Entran Karlan Grant y Jayson Molumby en lugar de Jed Wallace y Tom Rogic.
10:47hace 21 horas

73' Cambio en el Rotherham United

Entra Grant Hall en lugar de Cameron Humphreys.
10:46hace 21 horas

72' Tarjeta amarilla

Fue amonestado Georgie Kelly en el Rotherham.
10:42hace 21 horas

70' GOOOOL del West Bromwich

¡BRANDON THOMAS-ASANTE! El delantero remató desde el punto penal, el arquero Viktor Johansson atajó, pero el rebote le quedó al jugador para que volviera a rematar.
10:39hace 21 horas

69' Penalti para el West Bromwich

Cameron Humphreys derribó en el área a Thomas-Asamte y el árbitro no dudó en pitar la falta. Fue amonestado el jugador del Rotherham.
10:37hace 21 horas

66' Cambio en el West Bromwich

Entra Taylor Gardner-Hickman en lugar de John Swift.
10:37hace 21 horas

65' Doble cambio en el Rotherham

Entran Oliver Rathbone y Georgie Kelly en lugar de Jamie Lindsay y Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
10:34hace 21 horas

64' ¡LA TUVO EL WEST BROMWICH!

¡Gran atajada de Viktor Johansson! Thomas Asante llegó frente al arco para rematar un centro por abajo desde la derecha, pero el guardameta evitó el tercer gol del partido.
10:29hace 21 horas

60' Primer cuarto del segundo tiempo

El West Bromwich sigue ganando con tranquilidad.
10:26hace 21 horas

57' GOOOOOL del West Bromwich

¡GRADY DIANGANA! El mediocampista anota en el primer balón que tocó, luego de un pase de Jed Wallace.
10:23hace 21 horas

57' Doble cambio en el West Bromwich

Entran Grady Diangana y Brandon Thomas-Asante en lugar de Daryl Dike y Matt Phillips.
10:16hace 21 horas

50' Primeros minutos

Por ahora, no hay chances de gol en el segundo tiempo. Todavía se reacomodan en el campo los equipos.
10:10hace 21 horas

Inicia el segundo tiempo

Se reanuda el partido en The Hawthorns. No hubo cambios en los equipos.
9:52hace un día

45+2' Fin del primer tiempo

Se terminan los primeros 45 minutos. Gana parcialmente el West Bromwich 1-0 sobre el Rotherham.
9:51hace un día

45' Tiempo adicional

Se jugarán dos minutos más en el primer tiempo.
9:45hace un día

40' Últimos cinco minutos

Se acerca el final del primer tiempo. Continúa 1-0 el marcador.
9:41hace un día

35' Recta final del primer tiempo

Quedan 10 minutos para cumplir con el tiempo reglamentario en el primer tiempo, que no ha tenido mucha dinámica.
9:37hace un día

28' Se acercó el West Bromwich

Disparo de Jed Wallace que fue atrapado por el arquero Viktor Johansson.
9:35hace un día

25' Sigue ganando el West Bromwich

Continúa el 1-0 en el marcador. No hay muchas chances, pero el West Bromwich domina el encuentro.
9:27hace un día

20' GOOOOOL del West Bromwich

¡JED WALLACE! El mediocampista recibió un pase al vacío y deinió con pierna zurda por abajo con un remate hacia el palo derecho de Viktor Johansson cuando salía a achicarle el espacio de remate.
9:24hace un día

17' Se acercó el West Bromwich

Centro de Jed Wallace desde la derecha, apareció Okay Yokuşlu para rematar de cabeza, pero el balón se fue por encima del travesaño.
9:22hace un día

14' ¡La tuvo el West Bromwich!

Buen remate con pierna derecha por parte de Matt Phillips, pero mejor estuvo la respuesta de Viktor Johansson, para evitar el primer gol del partido.
9:19hace un día

10' Continúa el empate

Sigue el 0-0 en el marcador. Por ahora no tenemos chances claras de gol en el juego.
9:10hace un día

5' Primeros minutos

De momento no hay opciones claras de gol, pero el West Bromwich muestra mucha intención de atacar.
9:05hace un día

Inicia el partido

Se pone en marcha el partido entre el West Bromwich y el Rotherham United.
9:02hace un día

Equipo arbitral

Árbitro: John Busby
Asistente No.1: Mark Pottage
Asistente No.2: Andrew Dallison
Cuarto árbitro: Ollie Yates
8:59hace un día

Equipos a la cancha

Salen los jugadores del West Bromwich y el Rotherham United al terreno de juego en The Hawthorns.
8:55hace un día

Calentamiento de los equipos

8:50hace un día

Suplentes - Rotherham United

31. Josh Vickers (PO), 09. Tom Eaves, 12. Georgie Kelly, 14. Conor Washington, 18. Oliver Rathbone, 20. Grant Hall, 22. Hakeem Odoffin.

8:45hace un día

Formación titular - Rotherham United

1-3-5-1-1
| 01. Viktor Johansson |
| 02. Wes Harding | 24. Cameron Humphreys | 21. Lee Peltier |
| 04. Daniel Barlaser | 07. Scott High | 16. Jamie Lindsay |
| 10. Brooke Norton-Cuffy |                                    | 03. Cohen Bramall |
| 08. Ben Wiles |
| 11. Chiedozie Ogbene |

Entrenador: Matt Taylor

8:40hace un día

Suplentes - West Bromwich

01. David Button (PO), 11. Grady Diangana, 14. Jayson Molumby, 16. Martin Kelly, 18. Karlan Ahearne-Grant, 21. Brandon Thomas-Asante, 29. Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

8:35hace un día

Formación titular - West Bromwich

1-4-2-3-1
| 24. Alex Palmer |
| 02. Darnell Furlong | 04. Dara O'Shea | 15. Erik Pieters | 03. Conor Townsend |
| 35. Okay Yokuşlu | 07. Tom Rogic |
| 17. Jed Wallace | 19. Jon Swift | 10. Matt Phillips |
| 12. Daryl Dike |

Entrenador: Carlos Corberán

8:30hace un día

Vestuarios de los equipos, listos!

8:25hace un día

Así llegaron los jugadores a The Hawthorns

8:20hace un día

Últimos cinco partidos - Rotherham United

10 de diciembre - EFL Championship: 1-3 vs Bristol City (Perdió)

12 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Luton Town

8 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Sheffield United (Ganó)

5 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Norwich (Perdió)

2 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Burnley (Perdió)

8:15hace un día

Últimos cinco partidos - West Bromwich

12 de diciembre - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Sunderland (Ganó)

2 de diciembre - Amistoso: 1-0 vs Elche (Perdió)

12 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke (Ganó)

5 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs QPR (Ganó)

1 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Blackpool (Ganó)

8:10hace un día

Todo listo en The Hawthorns

8:05hace un día

Bienvendos nuevamente

Ya estamos listos para llevar a ustedes las acciones de este partido entre el West Bromwich y el Rotherham United en la jornada 23 de la EFL Championship.
8:00hace un día

7:55hace un día

¿Cómo ver West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo?

Si quieres ver el partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo por televisión, tu opción es ESPN 3.

Si quieres verlo directamente por streaming: Star + en Sudamérica

Si quieres verlo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

7:50hace un día

¿A qué hora es el partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United de la EFL Championship?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United del 17 de diciembre de 2022 en varios países:

Argentina: 12:00 PM en Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM en Star +
Brasil: 12:00 PM en Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM en Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM en Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM en Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM en Star +
España: 4:00 PM en Star +
México: 9:00 AM en ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM en Star +
Perú: 10:00 AM en Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM en Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM en Star +

7:45hace un día

Jugador destacado - Rotherham United

En el Rotherham United se destaca la presencia de Chiedozie Ogbene. El delantero nigeriano de 25 años es uno de los jugadores más sobresalientes del equipo en lo que va de la temporada. En la actual EFL Championship Lleva seis anotaciones y una asistencia en 17 partidos disputados, donde ha sido titular en 15 de ellos. Suma 1407 minutos en total.
7:40hace un día

Jugador destacado - West Bromwich

En el West Brom se destaca la presencia de John Swift. El delantero inglés de 27 años es uno de los jugadores más sobresalientes del equipo en lo que va de la temporada. En la actual EFL Championship Lleva tres anotaciones en 20 partidos disputados, donde ha sido titular en 17 de ellos. Suma 1487 minutos en total.
7:35hace un día

Historial - West Bromwich vs Rotherham United

Estos dos equipos se han enfrentado en 12 oportunidades. Las estadísticas son favorables al West Bromwich, que ha salido victorioso en siete ocasiones, mientras que, el Rotherham United lo hizo en dos, para dejar un saldo de tres empates.

En la EFL Championship...

Refiriéndonos a las veces que se han enfrentado en la EFL Championship, contabilizamos seis duelos, donde los números están a favor del West Bromwich con tres victorias, mientras que, el Rotherham ha conseguido dos, para un balance de un empate. 

Si tomamos en cuenta las veces que el West Bromwich ha sido local ante Rotherham United en la EFL Championship, son tres partidos, donde las estadísticas están igualadas, con una victoria para cada equipo y un empate.

7:30hace un día

Rotherham United

El Rotherham United llega a este encuentro necesitado de una victoria que le permita recomponer el camino. Luego de haber sido derrotado en casa por el Bristol City, los dirigidos por Matt Taylor necesitan sumar los tres puntos que le permitan recuperar posiciones en la tabla. Actualmente ocupa el puesto 18 con 26 puntos, producto de seis victorias, ocho empates y ocho derrotas en 22 partidos.

7:25hace un día

West Bromwich

El West Bromwich viene de ganar de visitante frente al Sunderland en su regreso a las competencias. Después de comenzar perdiendo, los dirigidos por Carlos Corberán supieron darle la vuelta al marcador para quedarse con los tres puntos y safarse un poco de los últimos lugares. Actualmente ocupa el puesto 17 con 26 puntos, producto de seis victorias, ocho empates y siete derrotas en 21 partidos.

7:20hace un día

El partido se disputará en The Hawthorns

El partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United se disputará en The Hawthorns, ubicado en la ciudad de West Bromwich, en Inglaterra. Este recinto, inaugurado en el año 1900, cuenta con una capacidad para 26.287 espectadores.
7:15hace un día

Inicio de la transmisión

Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.com del partido de la EFL Championship: ¡West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo y en directo!

Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.

