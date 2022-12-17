Resumen y goles: West Bromwich 3-0 Rotherham en EFL Championship 2022-23

PUBLICIDAD
Fin de la transmisión
90+4' ¡Fin del partido!
90' Tiempo adicional
85' Últimos cinco minutos
81' Cambio en el Rotherham
78' Tarjeta amarilla
74' Doble cambio en el West Bromwich
73' Cambio en el Rotherham United
72' Tarjeta amarilla
70' GOOOOL del West Bromwich
69' Penalti para el West Bromwich
66' Cambio en el West Bromwich
65' Doble cambio en el Rotherham
64' ¡LA TUVO EL WEST BROMWICH!
60' Primer cuarto del segundo tiempo
57' GOOOOOL del West Bromwich
57' Doble cambio en el West Bromwich
50' Primeros minutos
Inicia el segundo tiempo
45+2' Fin del primer tiempo
45' Tiempo adicional
40' Últimos cinco minutos
35' Recta final del primer tiempo
28' Se acercó el West Bromwich
25' Sigue ganando el West Bromwich
20' GOOOOOL del West Bromwich
17' Se acercó el West Bromwich
14' ¡La tuvo el West Bromwich!
10' Continúa el empate
5' Primeros minutos
Inicia el partido
Equipo arbitral
Asistente No.1: Mark Pottage
Asistente No.2: Andrew Dallison
Cuarto árbitro: Ollie Yates
Equipos a la cancha
Calentamiento de los equipos
Warm-ups. ✅
Kick-off. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/TpfOk0ZvqX — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2022
📸 | Almost 𝗴𝗼 time here at The Hawthorns! #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/E2jzLI9AlQ— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 17, 2022
Suplentes - Rotherham United
31. Josh Vickers (PO), 09. Tom Eaves, 12. Georgie Kelly, 14. Conor Washington, 18. Oliver Rathbone, 20. Grant Hall, 22. Hakeem Odoffin.
Formación titular - Rotherham United
| 10. Brooke Norton-Cuffy | | 03. Cohen Bramall |
Entrenador: Matt Taylor
Suplentes - West Bromwich
01. David Button (PO), 11. Grady Diangana, 14. Jayson Molumby, 16. Martin Kelly, 18. Karlan Ahearne-Grant, 21. Brandon Thomas-Asante, 29. Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Formación titular - West Bromwich
Entrenador: Carlos Corberán
Vestuarios de los equipos, listos!
Team news in 🔟. pic.twitter.com/kzdK5j7ggM — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2022
📸 | Dressing room views 👀— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 17, 2022
Team news coming up at 2pm! #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/UYsSQeoN5M
Así llegaron los jugadores a The Hawthorns
😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/wr1dHXfS3C — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2022
📸| Match 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/d0rhwTs4aZ— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 17, 2022
Últimos cinco partidos - Rotherham United
10 de diciembre - EFL Championship: 1-3 vs Bristol City (Perdió)
12 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Luton Town
8 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Sheffield United (Ganó)
5 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Norwich (Perdió)
2 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Burnley (Perdió)
Últimos cinco partidos - West Bromwich
2 de diciembre - Amistoso: 1-0 vs Elche (Perdió)
12 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke (Ganó)
5 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs QPR (Ganó)
1 de noviembre - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Blackpool (Ganó)
Todo listo en The Hawthorns
Back at home. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/HtJQWF8t1g — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2022
📸| Behind-the-scenes with the Baggies.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/yuSJQwLGri— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 17, 2022
Bienvendos nuevamente
No te despegues de aquí para seguir West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo
¿Cómo ver West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo?
Si quieres ver el partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United en vivo por televisión, tu opción es ESPN 3.
Si quieres verlo directamente por streaming: Star + en Sudamérica
Si quieres verlo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
¿A qué hora es el partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United de la EFL Championship?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido West Bromwich vs Rotherham United del 17 de diciembre de 2022 en varios países:
Argentina: 12:00 PM en Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM en Star +
Brasil: 12:00 PM en Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM en Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM en Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM en Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM en Star +
España: 4:00 PM en Star +
México: 9:00 AM en ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM en Star +
Perú: 10:00 AM en Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM en Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM en Star +
Jugador destacado - Rotherham United
Jugador destacado - West Bromwich
Historial - West Bromwich vs Rotherham United
En la EFL Championship...
Refiriéndonos a las veces que se han enfrentado en la EFL Championship, contabilizamos seis duelos, donde los números están a favor del West Bromwich con tres victorias, mientras que, el Rotherham ha conseguido dos, para un balance de un empate.
Si tomamos en cuenta las veces que el West Bromwich ha sido local ante Rotherham United en la EFL Championship, son tres partidos, donde las estadísticas están igualadas, con una victoria para cada equipo y un empate.
Rotherham United
El Rotherham United llega a este encuentro necesitado de una victoria que le permita recomponer el camino. Luego de haber sido derrotado en casa por el Bristol City, los dirigidos por Matt Taylor necesitan sumar los tres puntos que le permitan recuperar posiciones en la tabla. Actualmente ocupa el puesto 18 con 26 puntos, producto de seis victorias, ocho empates y ocho derrotas en 22 partidos.
West Bromwich
El West Bromwich viene de ganar de visitante frente al Sunderland en su regreso a las competencias. Después de comenzar perdiendo, los dirigidos por Carlos Corberán supieron darle la vuelta al marcador para quedarse con los tres puntos y safarse un poco de los últimos lugares. Actualmente ocupa el puesto 17 con 26 puntos, producto de seis victorias, ocho empates y siete derrotas en 21 partidos.
El partido se disputará en The Hawthorns
Inicio de la transmisión
Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.
¡Gracias por acompañarnos! Sigue atento a VAVEL.com para estar al día del mundo del deporte.