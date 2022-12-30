Goles y resumen del West Ham 0-2 Brentford en Premier League 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
We end the year with a 𝙒
⚒ 0-2 🐝#BrentfordFC | #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/JxlaE5S6Th — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2022
Final del Juego
90'
84'
77'
70'
63'
55'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
Segundo Gol
GOAL! West Ham United 0-2 Brentford (43 Joshua Dasilva)
pic.twitter.com/EDeIpilyAD — TheFootballHub (@TheFootballHubs) December 30, 2022
42'
37'
30'
Primer Gol
WEST HAM UNITED 0-1 BRENTFORD FC
⚽ 18' Ivan Toney (#BrentfordFC)pic.twitter.com/AqSgz3TPkq — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) December 30, 2022
18'
17'
10'
0'
Suplentes
Brentford: Yoane Wissa, Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Trevitt, Matthew Cox, Saman Ghoddos, Sergi Canós, Vitaly Janelt y Mikkel Damsgaard.
West Ham: Pablo Fornals, Nayef Aguerd, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola, Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes, Ben Johnson, Manuel Lanzini y Tomás Soucek.
Alineación del West Ham
Our final line-up of 2022 looks like this! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HJ1pcCHnPv— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 30, 2022
Alineación del Brentford
🐝 Your final Bees line-up of 2022#BrentfordFC | #WHUBRE | @BlueJeansNet pic.twitter.com/WGQURqQYJR— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2022
Árbitros
Árbitro: Darren England.
Asistentes: James Mainwaring y Steven Meredith.
Cuarto árbitro: David Coote.
VAR: John Brooks.
Asistente de VAR: Simon Long.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Brentford
📍 Checking in at the London Stadium #BrentfordFC | #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/Xle9nVJnSa— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2022
¡Bienvenidos!
Última alineación del Brentford
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Ivan Toney y Bryan Mbeumo.
Última alineación del West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma y Jarrod Bowen.