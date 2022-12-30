Goles y resumen del West Ham 0-2 Brentford en Premier League 2022
23:24hace 7 días

15:44hace 7 días

15:43hace 7 días

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

Gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido West Ham vs Brentford, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
15:42hace 7 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Brentford gana el partido.
15:35hace 7 días

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
15:28hace 7 días

84'

Brentford acumula 1 tiro de esquina, 5 tiros a puerta y 39% de posesión del balón.
15:27hace 7 días

77'

West Ham acumula 7 tiros de esquina, 5 tiros a puerta y 61% de posesión del balón.
15:17hace 7 días

70'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Vladimír Coufal del West Ham.
15:11hace 7 días

63'

West Ham juega posiciones largas para enfriar a Brentford que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
15:07hace 7 días

55'

West Ham mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
15:04hace 7 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
14:39hace 7 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra West Ham 0-2 Brentford.
14:34hace 7 días

45'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
14:32hace 7 días

Segundo Gol

14:28hace 7 días

42'

¡Gooooool del Brentford!
14:27hace 7 días

37'

West Ham con mayor posesión del balón y 10 ataques peligrosos.
14:20hace 7 días

30'

Después del gol, West Ham busca empatar el partido y presiona toda la cancha.
14:17hace 7 días

Primer Gol

14:09hace 7 días

18'

¡Gooooool del Brentford!
14:02hace 7 días

17'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
13:57hace 7 días

10'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el West Ham.
13:56hace 7 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
13:29hace 7 días

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Brentford: Yoane Wissa, Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Trevitt, Matthew Cox, Saman Ghoddos, Sergi Canós, Vitaly Janelt y Mikkel Damsgaard.

West Ham: Pablo Fornals, Nayef Aguerd, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola, Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes, Ben Johnson, Manuel Lanzini y Tomás Soucek.

13:27hace 7 días

Alineación del West Ham

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:21hace 7 días

Alineación del Brentford

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:18hace 7 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: Darren England.
Asistentes: James Mainwaring y Steven Meredith.
Cuarto árbitro: David Coote.
VAR: John Brooks.
Asistente de VAR: Simon Long.

13:10hace 7 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la Premier League. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la Premier League.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
13:09hace 7 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 10 de abril de 2022 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en una victoria 2 a 0 para Brentford en el Gtech Community Stadium. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
13:01hace 7 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

West Ham y Brentford se han enfrentado varias veces. Los últimos 2 enfrentamientos han terminado en dos victorias para el Brentford.
13:00hace 7 días

Llegada Brentford

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el London Stadium para su décimo octavo juego de la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League.
12:58hace 7 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre West Ham y Brentford dé comienzo en el London Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
10:00hace 7 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el West Ham vs Brentford en vivo de Premier League 2022

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de West Ham vs Brentford, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el London Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
9:55hace 7 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver West Ham vs Brentford online y en vivo de Premier League 2022?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por Paramount+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
9:50hace 7 días

Última alineación del Brentford

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Ivan Toney y Bryan Mbeumo.
9:45hace 7 días

Última alineación del West Ham

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma y Jarrod Bowen.
9:40hace 7 días

Jugadores a seguir de Brentford

Hay tres jugadores que destacan dentro del equipo y son responsables de la ofensiva del Brentford. El primero es Ivan Toney (#17), juega en la posición de delantero y se encarga de distribuir el ataque. Es el mayor anotador del equipo con 11 goles y el segundo mayor asistidor con 2 asistencias en la temporada 2022-2023. El siguiente jugador es Mathias Jensen (#4), en 16 juegos jugados tiene 1 gol y 3 asistencias que lo convierte en el mayor asistidor del equipo. Finalmente, el delantero de 23 años Bryan Mbeumo (#19), es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 3 goles en 16 juegos jugados y podríamos verlo anotar el viernes.
9:35hace 7 días

Brentford en el torneo

Brentford empezó muy bien la temporada 2022-2023 en la Premier League y se encuentran en media tabla del torneo. Después de 4 partidos ganados, 8 empatados y 4 perdidos juntaron 20 puntos que los estableció en la décima posición de la tabla general. Este año buscan estar entre los primeros cuatro equipos del torneo y conseguir un boleto para entrar a la Champions League del próximo año. El juego del viernes será muy difícil ya que ambos equipos juegan a un nivel similar y Brentford jugará de visitante. Su último juego fue contra el Tottenham Hotspur el 26 de diciembre, el juego terminó en un empate 2 a 2 en el Gtech Community Stadium y así consiguieron su octavo empate en el torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
9:30hace 7 días

Jugadores a seguir de West Ham

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del West Ham y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Brentford. El jugador Saïd Benrahma (#22) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 3 goles en 14 juegos jugados y anotó un gol el partido pasado contra Arsenal. Es un jugador con mucha experiencia y que ha enfrentado múltiples veces al Arsenal por lo que será clave para poder derrotarlos. El siguiente es Declan Rice (#41), juega en la posición de mediocampista, durante el torneo ha logrado tres asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo. Con tan sólo 23 años ha enseñado ser un jugador capaz de ser titular y aportar mucho al equipo. Por último, Lucas Paquetá (#11) el joven de 25 años que juega de mediocampista. Es el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo con 2 asistencias en 9 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el viernes.
9:25hace 7 días

West Ham en el torneo

West Ham tuvo un mal inicio en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League, se encuentran en la décima sexta posición de la tabla general luego de 4 partidos ganados, 2 empatados y 10 perdidos juntan 14 puntos. Su objetivo de esta temporada es quedar entre los primeros 7 lugares para obtener un boleto a la Champions League o la Europa League. El equipo confía mucho en su talento joven y podrían dar una sorpresa en la temporada 2022-2023. Su último juego fue el 26 de diciembre, resultó en una derrota contra Arsenal 3 a 1 en el Emirates Stadium y de esa forma consiguieron su décima derrota en el torneo. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los puedan apoyar.
9:20hace 7 días

El Estadio

El London Stadium está ubicado en la ciudad de Londres, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 66,000 espectadores y es la casa del West Ham United de la Premier League. Fue inaugurado el 5 de mayo de 2012 y costó 537 millones de libras esterlinas.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
9:15hace 7 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido West Ham vs Brentford en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 18 de la Premier League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el London Stadium, en punto de las 13:45 horas.
VAVEL Logo