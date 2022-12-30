Goles y mejores momentos del Swansea 4-0 Watford en EFL Championship 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias
90´+5
87´
82´
78´
74´
69´
66´
Entra: Ntcham
Sale: Candle
64´
61´
Entra: Kalu y Bayo
Sale: Catchcart y Asprilla
60´
54´
52´
46´
45´+2
45´
39´
36´
35´
28´
25´
17´
16´
14´
9´
8´
4´
1´
0´
XI inicial Watford
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 30, 2022
Three changes from Boxing Day as Gaspar, Troost-Ekong and Asprilla return to the starting XI.#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/jKpwAsnkkp
XI inicial Swansea
⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 30, 2022
Here's how the #Swans line up 🆚 @WatfordFC 🦢
Brought to you in association with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/sFtXGyvqUK
Duelo igualado
Watford ya está en el estadio
The Hornets are here! 🐝#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/2fyBaVbrNT— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 30, 2022
Bajas de Watford
Swansea cerca de escalar
Watford a buscar un mejor puesto
Continuamos
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Swansea vs Watford en vivo
Dónde y cómo ver Swansea vs Watford online y en vivo
El Swansea vs Watford puede ser sintonizado desde los streams en vivo de Star+.
Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
Ojo con este jugador de Watford
Ojo con este jugador de Swansea
🗣 “The result shows the team’s spirit and character. We never stopped believing and we kept sticking to the detail of what we had to do."@joelmrpiroe 💫— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 19, 2022
👉 https://t.co/wuFYGdj7eT pic.twitter.com/BZYVYI1Qiq
Última alineación de Watford
Última alineación de Swansea
Antecedentes
Watford 2-0 Swansea
Swansea 2-1 Watford
Watford 2-1 Swansea
Watford 1-2 Swansea