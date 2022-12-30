Goles y mejores momentos del Swansea 4-0 Watford en EFL Championship 2022
Resumen

Gracias

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego Swansea vs Watford, esta tarde el equipo local consiguió una gran victoria que lo hará excalar posiciones en la tabla de la Championship. No dejes de visitar VAVEL.com para que no te pierdas ningún partido de tus ligas favoritas.
90´+5

Finaliza el juego con victoria para Swansea.
87´

¡Gooooooooool del Swansea! Latibeauiere pone otro más al marcador en una gran jugada del equipo.
82´

Benda hace una gran salvada para su equipo.
78´

¡Goooooooooool de Swansea! Piroe con la izquierda pone el balón en las redes.
74´

¡Goooooooooool de Swansea! Cullen anota el segundo tras un gran remate.
69´

Kalu recibe tarjeta amarilla.
66´

Cambio de Swansea

Entra: Ntcham

Sale: Candle

64´

Latibeaudiere recibe tarjeta amarilla.
61´

Watford hace sustitución

Entra: Kalu y Bayo

Sale: Catchcart y Asprilla

60´

Fulton recibe tarjeta amarilla.
54´

Cullen manda el balón por encima de la portería.
52´

Pocas emociones en el inicio de la segunda mitad.
46´

Inicia la segunda mitad.
45´+2

Finaliza la primera mitad.
45´

Se agrega dos minutos de juego.
39´

¡Gooooooooool de Swansea! Piroe abre el marcador tras multiples intentos del equipo.
36´

Cullen remata decabeza pero el balón se va muy desviado.
35´

Piroe dispara pero el balón no logra entrar a la portería.
28´

Darling recibe tarjeta amarilla.
25´

Manning con otra oportunidad peligrosa pero la defensa de Watford desvía el balón.
17´

Piroe remata de cabeza muy desviado.
16´

Cooper recinbe falta y Swansea tiene una oportunidad en el tiro libre.
14´

Grimes intenta un remate de cabeza pero es bloqueado.
Grimes recibe tarjeta amarilla.
13:57hace 7 días

Benda tiene la primera salvada tras un gran remate.
Cullen tiene otra gran aproximación pero no genera riesgo.
13:51hace 7 días

Darling tiene el primer remate a portería pero el portero rival ataja sin problema.
Inicia el partido.
XI inicial Watford

Así sale el equipo visitante:
XI inicial Swansea

Así sale el equipo local:
Duelo igualado

Watford y Swansea han tenido enfrentamientos muy igualados, cada equipo se ha llevado tres victorias en los últimos seis enfrentamientos y en los últimos diez solo han empatado una vez.
Watford ya está en el estadio

Así fue la llegada del equipo visitante:
Bajas de Watford

Watford viene de un partido complicado ante Mirwall, el juego dejó estragos tales como la suspensión de Kamara al recibir tarjeta roja, además Joao Pedro tampoco estará disponible por una lesión.
Swansea cerca de escalar

En caso de que Swansea se lleve la victoria en casa el equipo con una combinación de resultados estaría saltando de la posición 16 hasta la 11, el equipo ha tenido una temporada muy irregular y conseguir esto sería un gran premio.
Watford a buscar un mejor puesto

Con los resultados de esta jornada, Watford podría avanzar a la tercera posición de la liga, el equipo llegaria a 40 puntos y estaria a diez puntos de los primeros dos lugares.
Continuamos

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego Swanea vs Watford, esta tarde nos espera un gran enfrentamiento entre dos equipos que buscaran levarse los tres puntos. No te despegues porque a continuación te contermos todo lo que debes saber previo al inicio del juego.
Ojo con este jugador de Watford

Joao Pedro, delantero. Con 21 años de edad, el jugador brasileño está siendo destacado en el equipo, esta temporada ha disputado 20 partidos en lo que ha salido como titular en 17, con 8 goles en la temporada se coloca como el máximo goleador del equipo, sin duda este jugador será fundamental para que Watford cumpla su objetivo de ascender y hasta el momento lo están haciendo bien.
Ojo con este jugador de Swansea

Joel Piroe, delantero centro. Neerlandés de 23 años, el jugador destaca por tener un gran olfato goleador, esta temporada el delantero ha participado en 21 partidos de Championship y ha marcado 6 goles, el equipo no ha destacado por anotar muchos goles, pues en total el equipo ha marcado 31, para esta segunda mitad de la temporada los goles tendrán que caer y tal parece que tienen al jugador indicado para cumplir el objetivo.
Última alineación de Watford

Bachmann, Hause, Kabasele, Cathcart, Sema, Choudhury, Asprilla, Kayembe, Kamara, Bayo, Pedro.
12:30hace 7 días

Última alineación de Swansea

Fisher, Cabango, Naughton, Downes, Grimes, Paterson, Smith, Holf, Christie, Piroe, Obafemi.
Antecedentes

Watford 1-2 Swansea

Watford 2-0 Swansea

Swansea 2-1 Watford

Watford 2-1 Swansea

Watford 1-2 Swansea

Cuarteta arbitral

Por confirmar.
Watford quiere ascender

El equipo de Watford quiere regresar lo más pronto posible a la Premier League y está trabajando para cumplir ese objetivo, el equipo descendió la temporada anterior en una pésima temporada y ahora a diferencia de otros equipos está luchando en los primeros lugares, el equipo se ubica en cuarta posición con 37 puntos en 24 partidos disputados, Watford tiene resultados muy equilibrados incluso en la diferencia de goles, su buena posición en la tabla no está nada segura, ya que hay once equipos que podrían robarle el lugar, es importante para el equipo conseguir resultados positivos en las próximas jornadas y así de a poco podrán ya marcar una diferencia en la tabla, el equipo solo tiene una derrota en las últimas cinco jornadas y esa derrota fue ante Milwall en la jornada anterior, con el mercado invernal cerca de abrir los jugadores deberán mostrar sus mejores versiones o podrían ser sustituidos, aunque hasta el momento lo están haciendo bien.
Swansea se aleja de los primeros lugares

Swansea quiere ser relevante en el futbol inglés y lograr su ascenso a la Premier League, pero tal parece que su destino será permanecer en la Championship por lo menos una temporada más, el equipo la temporada anterior quedó en la posición 15 y sin mayor riesgo por descender, su temporada terminó antes de lo esperado, para la temporada actual el equipo estaba teniendo un buen desempeño, pero tal parece que han olvidado sacar buenos resultados, el equipo actualmente está posicionado en el puesto 16 con 32 puntos, el equipo no consigue la victoria en los últimos cinco enfrentamientos sumando dos derrotas y tres empates, el equipo aún está a tiempo de mejorar y escalar a mejores posiciones, ya que está a tres puntos del séptimo lugar, al ser un torneo tan cerrado cada partido es importante y para equipos con aspiraciones de ascender las derrotas no deben ser constantes, su último duelo fue ante Reading y se llevaron una derrota de 2-1.
último enfrentamiento/Imagen: SwansOfficial
último enfrentamiento/Imagen: SwansOfficial
Duelo fundamental en la Championship

La Championship sigue avanzando y jornada tras jornada la tabla se pone más cerrada, esta temporada ha sido bastante peculiar, no obstante todo ha sido para bien del torneo, este viernes veremos un gran duelo entre Swansea y Watford, dos equipos que en apariencia están muy alejados, pero una combinación de resultados lo acercaría más, sin duda uno de los mejores enfrentamientos dela jornada nos espera en casa del Swansea.
Bienvenidos

¡Buenos días a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Swansea vs Watford en vivo, correspondiente a la EFL Championship 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Liberty Stadium en punto de las 13:45.
