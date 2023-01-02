Goles y resumen del Brentford 3-1 Liverpool en Premier League 2023

PUBLICIDAD
RESUMEN
GRACIAS POR SEGUIR EL DIRECTO EN VAVEL
SE ACABO EL PARTIDO
90
84
83
80
72
68
62
55
50
49
48
MEDIO TIEMPO
42
41
39
37
32
26
EL GOL DEL BRENTFORD
AN IBRAHIMA KONATÉ OWN GOAL GIVES BRENTFORD THE LEAD!!!!!! 🐝⚽pic.twitter.com/q2KDOcW7Qw — Football Report 🕊☮️🌍🌎🌏 #BerhalterOut (@FootballReprt) January 2, 2023
19
18
16
14
7
6
3
Arranca el partido
EN MOMENTOS COMENZAMOS
LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL LIVERPOOL
LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL BRENTFORD
SE VIENE UNA JORNADA MÁS DE FA CUP
LOS LÍDERES DE ASISTENCIAS
LOS GOLEADORES
ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL LIVERPOOL
ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL BRENTFORD
SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Brentford vs Liverpool en vivo
Dónde y cómo el Brentford vs Liverpool online y en vivo
|
Dónde ver el Brentford vs Liverpool
|
País
|
Fecha de Inicio
|
Hora local
|
Canales de TV y Streams en vivo
|
Estados Unidos
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
12:30 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
14:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
13:30
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brasil
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
14:30
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
14:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
España
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
18:30
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
México
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
11:30
|
Paramount +
|
Perú
|
Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Ojo con este jugador del Liverpool:
Última alineación del Liverpool:
Ojo con este jugador del Brentford:
Última alineación del Brentford:
Antecedentes:
Acerca del Estadio
Es la actual casa del Brentford, club que disputa sus duelos como local ahí de la Premier League y también es la sede actual del London Irish Rugby Club, equipo que reemplazo al Griffin Park. El primer partido de fútbol en el estadio se realizó el 1 de septiembre de 2020, cuando Brentford empató 2–2 contra el Oxford United en un amistoso de pre-temporada.