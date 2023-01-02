Goles y resumen del Brentford 3-1 Liverpool en Premier League 2023
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

23:24hace 4 días

RESUMEN

13:28hace 4 días

GRACIAS POR SEGUIR EL DIRECTO EN VAVEL

Gracias por seguir el Brentford vs Liverpool en VAVEL. Continúa visitando el portal de VAVEL para seguir enterándote de todo lo que sucede en el mundo deportivo. 
 
13:27hace 4 días

SE ACABO EL PARTIDO

Finaliza el partido en el Brentford Community Satdium, el Brentford vence al Liverpool y está a dos puntos de colocarse en los puestos del Big Six de la Premier League. 
13:22hace 4 días

90

Se agregan 6 minutos más en el encuentro.
13:16hace 4 días

84

GOOOOOOOL DEL BRENTFORD! GOOOOL CON SABOR A VICTORIA! Mbeumo anota el tercer gol del Brentford y sentencia la victoria.
13:14hace 4 días

83

Cambio en Liverpool, sale Chamberlain y entra Courtis Jones. 
13:11hace 4 días

80

últimos 10 minutos del partido el Brentford se aferra a defender el resultado con todo, Liverpool por su parte ya manda toda la carne al asador. 
13:04hace 4 días

72

El Brentford quiere darle frescura a su ataque y decida sacar a Wissa por Lewis-Potter. 
13:00hace 4 días

68

Konaté cabecea dentro del área y el balón se va rosando el poste, el Liverpool busca el empate pero el brentford se defiende con uñas y dientes. 
12:54hace 4 días

62

Disparo de Trent Alexander Arnold que se va por encima del travesaño. El Liverpool sigue buscando el gol del empate. 
12:47hace 4 días

55

Fabinho le pega desde fuera del área y David Raya se lanza para evitar la caída del arco. El Liverpool está de vuelta en el partido. 
12:42hace 4 días

50

GOOOOOL DEL LIVERPOOL! Alexander Arnold manda un centro al punto penal que es aprovechado por Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain para empujar con la testa a las redes. 
12:40hace 4 días

49

EL VAR anula el gol de Darwin Núñez por un fuera de lugar del mismo delantero. El partido sigue 2-0 en favor de los locales. 
12:39hace 4 días

48

GOOOOOOOL DEL LIVERPOOL! Los red's estan de regreso, con una gran definición de Darwin Núñez. 
12:21hace 4 días

MEDIO TIEMPO

Finaliza el primer tiempo, Brentford esta venciendo por el momento al Liverpool. 
12:17hace 4 días

42

GOOOOOOOOL DEL BRENTFORD! AHORA SI CONTÓ, YOANE WISSA nunca bajó los brazos y vuelve a ganar en el remate para mandar el balón a las redes. Hay fiesta en el Community Stadium. 
12:15hace 4 días

41

EL VAR anula la jugada debido a un fuera de lugar. 
12:12hace 4 días

39

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL BRENTFORD! Nuevamente vacunan al Liverpool por la vía área y Wissa se aviva para bajar el balón con el pecho, prenderla de izquierda al segundo palo del arquero. 
12:10hace 4 días

37

Poco a poco comienza a recuperar terreno, adelantando sus líneas y provocando más peligro en el área de los red's. El Liverpool ha comenzado a bajar la intensidad de juego. 
12:05hace 4 días

32

Konaté se eleva y gana la disputa en el tiro de esquina para vencer a su rival pero su remate acaba siendo tapado por la saga defensiva. Todavía Elliot intentó meter el balón con un disparo de fuera del área pero David Raya no tuvo problemas en quedarse con el balón. 
11:59hace 4 días

26

GOL ANULADO! Wisa ya había mandado el balón a las redes pero el asistente dice que hay posición adelantada y la anotación no cuenta. 
11:56hace 4 días

EL GOL DEL BRENTFORD

11:52hace 4 días

19

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL BRENTFORD! Tiro de esquina que es aprovechado por el Brentford y en la jugada, el balón rebota en Konaté, metiendo el balón en su propia puerta. 
11:50hace 4 días

18

ATAJADON DE ALISSON BECKER! Wissa falla el mano a mano contra el arquero y se prende el ambiente en Brentford. 
11:49hace 4 días

16

Cabezazo de Wissa que se va por arriba del travesaño. Brentford también comienza a tocar la puerta defendida por Alison. 
11:47hace 4 días

14

Liverpool se mantiene con mayor posesión de la pelota (71 %), sin embargo no han logrado reflejarla en el marcador mientras que Brentford se mantiene fiel a su estilo de juego por la vía del contraataque. 
11:40hace 4 días

7

¡MEE CON LA CAPA DE HÉROE! Darwin Núñez se llevó al arquero y en su definición, se cruza el central del Brentford Been Mee para sacar el balón en la raya. 
11:39hace 4 días

6

Alexander Arnold busco habilitar a Mohamed Salah mediante un pase filtrado, sin embargo, el balón se escapa y acaba en las manos de Raya
11:36hace 4 días

3

¡Que atajadon de David Raya! Virgil Van Dijk queda habilitado a segundo palo y en su remate que buscaba el segundo poste, David Raya manda el balón a fuera con el puño izquierdo. 
11:35hace 4 días

Arranca el partido

Comienza el juego entre el Brentford y el Liverpool, ambos equipos inauguran el arranque de la jornada 19 desde el Brentford Community Stadium. 
11:13hace 4 días

EN MOMENTOS COMENZAMOS

En un par de momentos arrancaremos con la retransmisión del Brentford vs Liverpool, duelo correspondiente a la jornada 19 de la Premier League. 
11:12hace 4 días

LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL LIVERPOOL

Esta es la alienación que manda el Liverpool al terreno enemigo con la misión de adueñarse de los tres puntos y llevarlos con la cabeza en alto a Anfield.

11:10hace 4 días

LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL BRENTFORD

Esta es la alineación que mandan el Brentford al terreno de juego para quedarse con la victoria el día de hoy ante los red’s, quieren seguir ascendiendo lugares en la tabla general.

11:00hace 4 días

SE VIENE UNA JORNADA MÁS DE FA CUP

Las actividades de la Premier League nuevamente tomarán un descanso a partir del siguiente fin de semana debido a que vuelven las emociones del torneo más antiguo del mundo; La FA Cup. En esta ocasión se jugará la tercera ronda de eliminación para seguir avanzando con el torneo y encontrar a los dos clubes que podrán avanzar a la gran final en Wembley. Los partidos de la FA Cup se juega a 90 minutos y en caso de no encontra un ganador se recurre a la definición por los tiros penales. 
10:51hace 4 días

LOS LÍDERES DE ASISTENCIAS

Al momento es el jugador de Bélgica y del Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne el que más asistencias tiene pues suma 9 pases a gol hechos en lo que va de la campaña, le sigue el inglés Bukayo Saka del Arsenal con 6 asistencias hechas, en el tercer lugar se disputan el puesto Alex Iwobi del Everton, Bernardo Silva del Manchester City, Dejan Kulusevski del Tottenham y Gabriel Jesus del Arsenal con 5 asistencias hechas. 
10:51hace 4 días

LOS GOLEADORES

Luego de 17 jornadas jugadas, el delantero estrella del Manchester City, Halaand, domina la tabla de goleo con 21 anotaciones en su cuenta personal, teniendo una gran ventaja sobre el resto de los atacantes. En el segundo puesto se encuentra el encendido Harry Kane del Tottenham con 13 goles hechos en su cuenta personal, le sigue en el tercer puesto Ivan Tonney con 12 tantos marcados en favor del Brentford, en el cuarto lugar se encuentra el serbio Aleksandar Mitrovic con 10 goles para el Fulham y en el quinto puesto Rodrigo Moreno comparte lugar con Miggy Almirón del Newcastle ambos con 9 goles hechos. 
10:42hace 4 días

ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL LIVERPOOL

Del otro lado, el Liverpool recibió en casa al Leicester City para inaugurar las acciones de la jornada 18 desde Anfield, pese al gran ambiente que había para apoyar a los red’s, los foxes lograron adelantarse en el partido desde muy temprano con un gol marcado por Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall y poner 1-0 arriba al Leicester. Sin embargo, nadie contaba con la mala noche que tendría una de las piezas fundamentales de los foxes; Wout Fales. El central anotó dos autogoles en un lapso de 6 minutos antes de finalizar el primer tiempo, dejando arriba al Liverpool 2-1 y dándoles la victoria pues el marcador ya no se volvió a mover en la segunda parte.  
10:38hace 4 días

ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL BRENTFORD

En el Estadio Olímpico de Londres, el cuadro de las abejas inauguró al mismo tiempo que los red’s la jornada 18 de la Premier League, enfrentando a los hammers. El Brentford inició con las revoluciones altas el partido pues al minuto 18, Ivan Toney ponía 1-0 el encuentro en favor del cuadro visitante y antes de finalizar la primera mitad, al 43, Toney pusó una asistencia magnífica para que Josh Dasilva pusiera el 2-0. Ya en el segundo tiempo, los hammers intentaron pero nada más no pudieron quebrar la portería defendida por David Raya, por lo que el Brentford se llevó los tres puntos de Londres. 
10:35hace 4 días

SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA

Finaliza la espera, después de un largo periódo, por fin vuelven las acciones de la mejor liga del mundo en Inglaterra; la Premier League está de regreso luego de la pausa hecha por el Mundial de Qatar 2022. Nuevamente los equipos tendrán que retomar el ritmo y planes que llevaban en el principio de la temporada y cerrar el año de la mejor manera posible para empezar el 2023 con el pie derecho y libre de presiones. En esta ocasión, se enfrentarán el Brentford y el Liverpool para encarar uno de los duelos más reñidos de la temporada pues no es mucha la diferencia que separan a los planteles, convirtiendo a este duelo como uno de los más atractivos de la jornada. Asimismo, ambas escuadras quieren conseguir la victoria para colocarse como favoritos en sus respectivos duelos de la FA Cup que tendrán el fin de semana. 
7:30hace 4 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Brentford vs Liverpool en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Brentford vs Liverpool en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Brentford Community Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
7:25hace 4 días

Dónde y cómo el Brentford vs Liverpool online y en vivo

El partido será transmitido por Paramount Plus. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

Dónde ver el Brentford vs Liverpool

País

Fecha de Inicio

Hora local

Canales de TV y Streams en vivo

Estados Unidos

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

12:30 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

13:30

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brasil

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

14:30

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

12:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

12:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

España

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

18:30 

DAZN y Movistar +

México

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

11:30

Paramount +

Perú

Lunes, 2 de Enero 2023

12:30 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
7:20hace 4 días

Ojo con este jugador del Liverpool:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el extremo por izquierda y subcampeón de África; Mohamed Salah. El faraón Salah es la pieza más importante en el equipo si de liderazgo y ofensiva hablamos, asimismo, es uno de los hombres con más experiencia dentro del campo y con la capacidad de marcar la diferencia en un partido tan ajustado pues su gran control de balón y habilidades para driblar entre defensores, lo hacen un jugador muy peligroso para las defensas rivales, por lo que las defensas rivales deberás estar atentas en todo momento de Mohamed Salah ya que un solo descuido podría terminar en un gol a favor de los red’s.

7:15hace 4 días

Última alineación del Liverpool:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Núñez, M. Salah.
7:10hace 4 días

Ojo con este jugador del Brentford:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el portero español de las abejas; David Raya. El joven guardameta del Brentford sin duda ha sido una pieza fundamental desde su llegada a la Premier League pues no sólo se consolidó con la titularidad del equipo, sino también debido a sus grandes actuaciones, logró ser considerado por la selección española por lo que Raya ha visto un gran crecimiento en el Brentford. Asimismo, David Raya ha sido factor clave en los partidos decisivos del Brentford donde sus grandes reflejos y elasticidad han hecho atajadas de ensueño, evitando la caída de su marco y la caída de los bee’s por lo que si el Liverpool quiere sacar los tres puntos, tendrá que vencer a la gran muralla impuesta por David Raya.

7:05hace 4 días

Última alineación del Brentford:

David Raya; M. Jorgensen, E. Pinnock, B. Mee; M. Rasmussen, M. Jensen, C. Norgaard, V. Jalnet, R. Henry; B. Mbeumo, I. Toney.
7:00hace 4 días

Antecedentes:

El Brentford y Liverpool se han enfrentado en un total de 17 ocasiones (3 victorias para el Brentford, 4 empates, 10 victorias para Liverpool) donde la balanza se encuentra inclinada a favor del cuadro visitante. En cuestión de los goles, el Liverpool se lleva la ventaja con 38 goles anotados, mientras que, el Brentford ha anotado sólo 21 goles. Su último duelo data de la jornada 22 de la temporada pasada donde el Liverpool venció 3-0 al Brentford.
6:55hace 4 días

Acerca del Estadio

El Brentford Community Stadium es un recinto deportivo ubicado en la ciudad de Brentford, Inglaterra y está destinado para la práctica profesional del fútbol de primera división o popularmente conocida como Premier League y la práctica profesional del Rugby. Cuenta con una capacidad par albergar a 17,250 espectadores sentados en ambos deportes y fue inaugurado el primero de septiembre de 2021, siendo uno de los Estadios más nuevos en todo Reino Unido, asimismo, tiene varías rutas de llegada por lo que es uno de los más accesibles para los residentes y turistas.

Es la actual casa del Brentford, club que disputa sus duelos como local ahí de la Premier League y también es la sede actual del London Irish Rugby Club, equipo que reemplazo al Griffin Park. El primer partido de fútbol en el estadio se realizó el 1 de septiembre de 2020, cuando Brentford empató 2–2 contra el Oxford United en un amistoso de pre-temporada.

6:50hace 4 días

Quieren mantenerse en el Big Six de la Premier League

Por otra parte, el cuadro del Liverpool llega a esta jornada 19 con un panorama totalmente distinto al de su rival, para empezar, los red’s quedaron fuera de la Carabao Cup luego de haber caído ante el Manchester City en los octavos de final del certamen y por ende, acabaron entregando la corona al siguiente ganador del torneo, sin embargo, la liga marcha mejor pues poco a poco han retomado posiciones y buscan volverse a meter a puestos de Champions League luego de haber vencido la jornada pasada al Leicester City. Al momento, el Liverpool se mantiene en el sexto lugar de la tabla general con 16 partidos jugados que se desglosan en 8 victorias, 4 empates y 4 derrotas, dejando como resultado 28 unidades. En la estadística, el Liverpool tiene 33 goles a favor y 19 en contra, teniendo una diferencia de goles de +14.
6:45hace 4 días

Poco a poco se acercan a los lugares top

Por su parte, el Brentford ha intentado seguir sorprendiendo en este campaña de Premier League pues con mucho esfuerzo se han colocado dentro del top 10 de la Premier League y hasta el momento ya comienzan a soñar con colarse al Big Six de la liga en esta temporada. En su partido pasado vencieron 2-0 al West Ham donde impusieron condiciones en el arranque de la jornada pasada. Actualmente, se colocan en la posición 9 de la tabla general con 17 partidos jugados que se desglosan en 5 victorias, 8 empates y 4 derrotas que dan un total de 23 unidades conseguidas, asimismo, en la estadística suma 27 goles a favor y 27 goles en contra.
6:40hace 4 días

Regresa la Premier League

Un mes entero fue lo que se tuvo que esperar para que volvieran las acciones de la mejor liga del mundo; La Premier League. Después del parón debido al Mundial de Qatar 2022, los equipos tuvieron que trabajar con encuentros amistosos y sesiones de interescuadras para no perder el ritmo individual y colectivo rumbo a este reinicio de temporada. En este partido, se enfrentarán el Brentford y el Liverpool desde el césped del Brentford Communnity Stadium con el objetivo de sacar los primeros tres puntos del 2023 en el camino rumbo ya a la segunda mitad de temporada, las dos plantillas han mantenido un ritmo regular a lo largo de esta campaña y ese mismo les ha permitido posicionarse en la zona de media tabla con algunas oportunidades de pelear por colarse al Big Six de la Premier League. También, sacar la victoria en esta jornada servirá para elevar los ánimos y la confianza dentro de ambos equipos pues las rondas eliminatorias de la FA Cup está a la vuelta de la esquina, una eliminatoria donde es conocida por no contar con segundas oportunidades por lo que llegar en la mejor manera para encarar su encuentro correspondiente será vital. Finalmente, la segunda parte de la temporada 22/23 exigirá mucho a los equipos pues quiénes disputen varias competencias tendrás un calendario muy apretado, lleno de mucho desgaste físico y con pocos días de descanso para darle el cierre en el mes de mayo, por lo que será un gran factor darle rotación a las plantillas titulares con el fin de evitar alguna lesión en los jugadores.
6:35hace 4 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenos días a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Liverpool vs Leicester City en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 19 de la Premier League de la temporada 2022-23. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Brentford Community Stadium en punto de las 11:30 horas.
VAVEL Logo