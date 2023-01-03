Goles y resumen del Everton 1-4 Brighton en Premier League 2023
10:06hace 2 días

Resumen

15:42hace 3 días

15:40hace 3 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Brighton gana el partido.
15:37hace 3 días

90+2’

¡Gooooool del Everton!
15:36hace 3 días

90’

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
15:28hace 3 días

84’

Brighton juega posiciones largas para enfriar a Everton que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
15:27hace 3 días

79’

Everton mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
15:04hace 3 días

67'

El Brighton acaba de asegurar la victoria en estos últimos minutos, logró anotar tres goles en menos de 10 minutos.
15:03hace 3 días

57'

¡Gooooool del Brighton!
15:01hace 3 días

54'

¡Gooooool del Brighton!
15:00hace 3 días

51'

¡Gooooool del Brighton!
14:53hace 3 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
14:47hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Everton 0-1 Brighton.
14:46hace 3 días

45'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
14:23hace 3 días

36'

A pesar del gol del Brighton, Everton da todo lo que tiene y busca anotar su primer gol.
14:13hace 3 días

28'

Everton busca empatar el partido, hace presión en toda la cancha y trata de controlar el balón.
14:11hace 3 días

Primer Gol

14:03hace 3 días

14'

¡Gooooool del Brighton!
13:59hace 3 días

12'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
13:51hace 3 días

5'

El primer tiro de esquina del juego es para el Everton.
13:48hace 3 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
13:35hace 3 días

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Brighton: Adam Lallana, Billy Gilmour, Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Jan Paul van Hecke, Julio Enciso, Leandro Trossard, Andrew Moran y Tariq Lamptey.

Everton: Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Ellis Simms, Ruben Vinagre, Neal Maupay, Seamus Coleman, Asmir Begovic y Isaac Price.

13:22hace 3 días

Alineación del Brighton

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:21hace 3 días

Alineación del Everton

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:20hace 3 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: Andre Marriner. 
Asistentes: Simon Long y Natalie Aspinall. 
Cuarto árbitro: David Webb. 
VAR: Michael Oliver. 
Asistente VAR: Derek Eaton.

13:11hace 3 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la Premier League. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la Premier League.
ESPN
ESPN
13:09hace 3 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 2 de enero de 2022 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en una victoria 3 a 2 para Brighton en el Goodison Park. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
12:59hace 3 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Everton y Brighton se han enfrentado varias veces. Los últimos 5 enfrentamientos han terminado en tres victorias para el Everton, un empate y en otro partido el ganador fue Brighton.
12:53hace 3 días

Llegada Brighton & Hove Albion

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el Goodison Park para su décimo noveno juego de la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League.
12:49hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre Everton y Brighton dé comienzo en el Goodison Park. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta tarde? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
10:00hace 3 días

9:55hace 3 días

9:50hace 3 días

Última alineación del Brighton

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Pascal Groß, Billy Gilmour, Leandro Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma y Solly March.
9:45hace 3 días

Última alineación del Everton

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi y Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
9:40hace 3 días

Jugadores a seguir de Brighton and Hove Albion

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Brighton y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Everton. El jugador Leandro Trossard (#11) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 7 goles en 16 juegos jugados y anotó tres goles en el partido pasado contra el Liverpool. El siguiente es Pascal Groß (#13), juega en la posición de mediocampista, durante el torneo ha logrado dos asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo. Con tan sólo 26 años ha enseñado ser un jugador capaz de ser titular y aportar mucho al equipo. También ha logrado anotar 5 goles en el torneo por lo que podríamos verlo anotar el martes. Por último, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) el joven de 23 años que juega de mediocampista. Es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 5 goles en 14 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el martes.
9:35hace 3 días

Brighton and Hove Albion en el torneo

A diferencia de Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion empezó muy bien la temporada 2022-2023 en la Premier League y se encuentran en lo más alto del torneo. Después de 7 partidos ganados, 3 empatados y 6 perdidos juntan 24 puntos que los establece en la décima posición de la tabla general. Su objetivo de esta temporada es quedar entre los primeros 5 lugares para obtener un boleto a la Champions League o la Europa League y para eso deberán ganar el mayor número de partidos posibles. El equipo confía mucho en su talento joven y podrían dar una sorpresa en la temporada 2022-2023. Su último juego fue el 31 de diciembre contra el Arsenal, Brighton perdió 4 a 2 en el Amex Stadium. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
9:30hace 3 días

Jugadores a seguir de Everton

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Everton y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Leicester City. El jugador Anthony Gordon (#10) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 3 goles en 15 juegos jugados y anotó un gol en el partido pasado contra el Crystal Palace. El siguiente es Alex Iwobi (#17), juega en la posición de delantero, durante el torneo ha logrado 5 asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo. Con tan sólo 26 años ha enseñado ser un jugador capaz de ser titular y aportar mucho al equipo. También ha logrado anotar 1 gol en el torneo por lo que podríamos verlo anotar el sábado. Por último, Dwight McNeil (#7) el joven de 22 años que juega de mediocampista. Es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con dos goles en 16 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el martes.
9:25hace 3 días

Everton en el torneo

Everton tuvo un mal inicio en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League, se encuentran en la décima sexta posición de la tabla general luego de 3 partidos ganados, 6 empatados y 8 perdidos juntan 15 puntos. Este año buscan salvarse del descenso y quedarse en la primera división de Inglaterra. El objetivo del Everton para este juego es poder quedarse con la victoria y de esa forma alejarse un poco más del descenso, será un juego complicado pero no imposible de ganar. Su último juego resultó en un empate contra Manchester City, empataron 1 a 1 en el Etihad Stadium y de esa forma consiguen su sexto empate del torneo. Llegan como favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Tienen una ventaja en el partido del martes al jugar en casa y que sus fans los apoyen.
9:20hace 3 días

El Estadio

El Goodison Park está ubicado en la ciudad de Liverpool, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 39,000 espectadores y es la casa del Everton Football Club de la Premier League. Fue inaugurado el 24 de agosto de 1892 y costó 30 millones de libras esterlinas.
Foto: Wikipedia
Foto: Wikipedia
9:15hace 3 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas noches a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Everton vs Brighton en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 19 de la Premier League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Goodison Park, en punto de las 13:45 horas.
