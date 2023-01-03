Goles y resumen del Everton 1-4 Brighton en Premier League 2023

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Final del Juego
90+2’
90’
84’
79’
67'
57'
54'
51'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
36'
28'
Primer Gol
EVERTON FC 0-1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
⚽ 14' Kaoru Mitoma (#BHA)
14'
12'
5'
0'
Suplentes
Brighton: Adam Lallana, Billy Gilmour, Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Jan Paul van Hecke, Julio Enciso, Leandro Trossard, Andrew Moran y Tariq Lamptey.
Everton: Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Ellis Simms, Ruben Vinagre, Neal Maupay, Seamus Coleman, Asmir Begovic y Isaac Price.
Alineación del Brighton
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @Everton tonight. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/H8tlUDMttR
Alineación del Everton
Tonight's Toffees! ✊
Árbitros
Árbitro: Andre Marriner.
Asistentes: Simon Long y Natalie Aspinall.
Cuarto árbitro: David Webb.
VAR: Michael Oliver.
Asistente VAR: Derek Eaton.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton are in the building! 👊
¿Dónde y cómo ver Everton vs Brighton online y en vivo de Premier League 2023?
Última alineación del Brighton
Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Pascal Groß, Billy Gilmour, Leandro Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma y Solly March.
Última alineación del Everton
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi y Dominic Calvert-Lewin.