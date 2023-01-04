Goles y resumen del Leeds United 2-2 West Ham en Premier League 2023

PUBLICIDAD
90'
84'
Cuarto Gol
LEEDS UNITED 2-2 WEST HAM UNITED
⚽ 70' Rodrigo (#LUFC)pic.twitter.com/ejvXopbsAe — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) January 4, 2023
70'
67'
Tercer Gol
Scamacca Goal pic.twitter.com/r6cGuRKq7q — Skirk. (@SkirkFTBL) January 4, 2023
47'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45+1'
45'
36'
Primer Gol
LEEDS UNITED 1-0 WEST HAM UNITED
⚽ 28' Willy Gnonto (#LUFC)pic.twitter.com/Qw2nTy1NUh — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) January 4, 2023
28'
18'
9'
2'
0'
Suplentes
Leeds United: Sam Greenwood, Joel Robles, Diego Llorente, Darko Gyabi, Joe Gelhardt, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Rasmus Kristensen y Júnior Firpo.
West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Alphonse Areola, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Saïd Benrahma y Flynn Downes.
Alineación del West Ham
Our line-up for #LEEWHU. pic.twitter.com/KtvpIEP4PJ— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2023
Alineación del Leeds United
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/c8p3jAuuvx— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 4, 2023
Árbitros
Árbitro: David Coote.
Asistentes: Nick Hopton y Timothy Wood.
Cuarto árbitro: Peter Bankes.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Asistente de VAR: Dan Robathan.
Llegada West Ham
Incredible scenes last time out at Elland Road ⚒️#LEEWHU pic.twitter.com/eVrJIu01bf— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2023
Última alineación del West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma y Jarrod Bowen.
Última alineación del Leeds United
Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto y Brenden Aaronson.