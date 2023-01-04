Goles y resumen del Leeds United 2-2 West Ham en Premier League 2023
19:13hace 2 días

Resumen

15:50hace 2 días

15:49hace 2 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, el partido termina en un empate.
15:48hace 2 días

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
15:48hace 2 días

84'

Leeds United juega posiciones largas para enfriar a West Ham que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
15:20hace 2 días

Cuarto Gol

15:18hace 2 días

70'

¡Gooooool del Leeds United!
15:17hace 2 días

67'

Leeds United mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
15:16hace 2 días

Tercer Gol

15:15hace 2 días

47'

¡Gooooool del West Ham!
15:14hace 2 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
14:35hace 2 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Leeds United 1-1 West Ham.
14:32hace 2 días

45+1'

¡Gooooool del West Ham!
14:31hace 2 días

45'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
14:21hace 2 días

36'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del segundo gol del juego.
14:16hace 2 días

Primer Gol

14:13hace 2 días

28'

¡Gooooool del Leeds United!
14:08hace 2 días

18'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
14:07hace 2 días

9'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Rodrigo del Leeds United.
13:53hace 2 días

2'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el Leeds United.
13:53hace 2 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
13:35hace 2 días

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Leeds United: Sam Greenwood, Joel Robles, Diego Llorente, Darko Gyabi, Joe Gelhardt, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Rasmus Kristensen y Júnior Firpo.

West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Alphonse Areola, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Saïd Benrahma y Flynn Downes.

13:21hace 2 días

Alineación del West Ham

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:20hace 2 días

Alineación del Leeds United

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:19hace 2 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: David Coote.
Asistentes: Nick Hopton y Timothy Wood.
Cuarto árbitro: Peter Bankes.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Asistente de VAR: Dan Robathan.

13:02hace 2 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la Premier League. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la Premier League.
13:02hace 2 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 16 de enero de 2022 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en una victoria 3 a 2 para Leeds United en el London Stadium. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
13:00hace 2 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Leeds United y West Ham se han enfrentado varias veces. Los últimos 5 enfrentamientos han terminado en una victoria para el Leeds United y en otras 4 ocasiones el ganador fue West Ham.
12:49hace 2 días

Llegada West Ham

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el Elland Road para su décimo noveno juego de la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League.
12:47hace 2 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre Leeds United y West Ham dé comienzo en el Elland Road. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
9:45hace 2 días

9:40hace 2 días

9:35hace 2 días

Última alineación del West Ham

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma y Jarrod Bowen.
9:30hace 2 días

Última alineación del Leeds United

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto y Brenden Aaronson.
9:25hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de West Ham

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del West Ham y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Leeds United. El jugador Saïd Benrahma (#22) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 3 goles en 15 juegos jugados y anotó un gol el partido pasado contra Arsenal. Es un jugador con mucha experiencia y que ha enfrentado múltiples veces al Leeds United por lo que será clave para poder derrotarlos. El siguiente es Declan Rice (#41), juega en la posición de mediocampista, durante el torneo ha logrado tres asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo. Con tan sólo 23 años ha enseñado ser un jugador capaz de ser titular y aportar mucho al equipo. Por último, Lucas Paquetá (#11) el joven de 25 años que juega de mediocampista. Es el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo con 2 asistencias en 10 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el miércoles.
9:20hace 2 días

West Ham en el torneo

West Ham tuvo un mal inicio en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League, se encuentran en la décima séptima posición de la tabla general luego de 4 partidos ganados, 2 empatados y 11 perdidos juntan 14 puntos. Este año buscan salvarse del descenso y quedarse en la primera división de Inglaterra. El objetivo del West Ham para este juego es poder quedarse con la victoria y de esa forma alejarse un poco más del descenso, será un juego complicado pero no imposible de ganar. Su último juego fue el 30 de diciembre, resultó en una derrota contra Brentford 2 a 0 en el London Stadium y de esa forma consiguieron su décima primera derrota en el torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
9:15hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Leeds United

Hay tres jugadores que destacan dentro del equipo y son responsables de la ofensiva del Leeds United. El primero es Rodrigo (#19), juega en la posición de delantero y se encarga de distribuir el ataque. Es el mayor anotador del equipo con 9 goles en 15 juegos de la temporada 2022-2023. El siguiente jugador es el mediocampista Jack Harrison (#11), en 14 juegos jugados tiene 1 gol y 3 asistencias que lo convierte en el mayor asistidor del equipo. Finalmente, el mediocampista de 21 años Crysencio Summerville (#10), es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 4 goles en 11 juegos jugados y podríamos verlo anotar el miércoles contra West Ham.
9:10hace 2 días

Leeds United en el torneo

Leeds United empezó muy mal la temporada 2022-2023 en la Premier League y se encuentran en media tabla del torneo. Después de 4 partidos ganados, 4 empatados y 8 perdidos juntaron 16 puntos que los estableció en la décima cuarta posición de la tabla general. Su objetivo de esta temporada es quedar entre los primeros 7 lugares para obtener un boleto a la Champions League o la Europa League. El equipo confía mucho en su talento joven y podrían dar una sorpresa en la temporada 2022-2023. Su último juego fue contra el Newcastle United el 31 de diciembre, el juego terminó en un empate 0 a 0 en el St. James' Park y así consiguieron su cuarto empate en el torneo. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los puedan apoyar.
9:05hace 2 días

El Estadio

El Elland Road está ubicado en la ciudad de Leeds, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 40,000 espectadores y es la casa del Leeds United de la Premier League. Fue inaugurado el 5 de mayo de 1897 y es el décimo cuarto estadio más grande de Inglaterra.
9:00hace 2 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Leeds United vs West Ham en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 19 de la Premier League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Elland Road, en punto de las 13:45 horas.
