Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City en Premier League
Foto: VAVEL

12:33hace un día

ASÍ FUE LE ÚNICO GOL DEL PARTIDO

12:27hace un día

12:22hace un día

FINAL

TOTTENHAM 1-0 MANCHESTER CITY
12:17hace un día

93'

Cabezazo de Grealish que se va por arriba.
12:12hace un día

90'

Se agregan 5 minutos más.
12:07hace un día

88'

Entra Sánchez y sale Kulusevski, cambio del Tottenham.
12:02hace un día

87'

Cristian Romero por doble amarilla ha sido expulsado.
11:57hace un día

84'

Entra Gundogan y sale Silva, cambio del City

Entra Bissouma y sale Son, cambio del Tottenham

11:52hace un día

83'

Ederson Moraes del Manchester City ha sido amonestado.
11:47hace un día

76'

Tiro cruzado de Perisic que se va por un costado.
11:42hace un día

75'

Ivan Perisic ha sido amonestad por Tottenham.
11:37hace un día

67'

Fogonazo de Álvarez que se va por un costado, cerca el empate.
11:32hace un día

65'

Servicio cerrado que Kane a segundo poste no alcanza a cerrar la pinza.
11:27hace un día

65'

Tiro de De Bruyne que se va por un costado.
11:22hace un día

63'

Fogonazo de Álvarez y sobre la línea el defensor del Tottenham evita el empate.
11:17hace un día

60'

Cabezazo de Haaland a las manos del portero.
11:12hace un día

58'

Se va Mahrez e ingresa de Bruyne, cambio del Manchester City
11:07hace un día

55'

Cabezazo de Davies en tiro de esquina que se va por arriba del arco.
11:02hace un día

47'

Kane dentro del área abanica la pelota y se va de largo.
10:57hace un día

46'

Inicia el segundo tiempo entre Tottenham y Manchester City.
10:52hace un día

MEDIO TIEMPO

TOTTENHAM 1-0 MANCHESTER CITY
10:47hace un día

46'

Zurdazo con potencia de Mahrez directo al travesaño y se ahoga el grito de gol.
10:42hace un día

45'

Se agregan 2 minutos más.
10:37hace un día

43'

Fogonazo cruzado de Kulusevski que se va desviado.
10:32hace un día

41'

Recorte y fogonazo de Jack Grealish que se va por arriba del arco.
10:27hace un día

30'

Kulusevski lo intenta en un par de ocasiones, pero su riflazo fue contenido por la defensiva.
10:22hace un día

22'

Betancur del Tottenham ha sido amonestado.
10:17hace un día

18'

Silva con el fogonazo de media distancia que ataja el portero.
10:12hace un día

14'

GOL TOTTENHAM

Harry Kane con el tiro cruzado para abrir el marcador y con esto llega a 200 goles (267 en total) con los Spurs en Premier League para convertirse en el máximo goleador del club.

10:07hace un día

12'

Servicio cerrado que se va por arriba, aunque antes se había sancionado falta ofensiva del City.
10:02hace un día

5'

Cabezazo de Kyle Walker que llega a las manos del portero.
9:57hace un día

4'

Zurdazo de Mahrez que pega en la defensiva y habrá tiro de esquina.
9:52hace un día

0'

Comienza el Tottenham vs Manchester City.
9:47hace un día

A minutos

Estamos a minutos de que inicien las acciones entre Tottenham y Manchester City.
9:42hace un día

Banca de Manchester City

 80 Cole Palmer

 17 Kevin De Bruyne

 8 Ilkay Gündogan

 32 Maximo Perrone

 14 Aymeric Laporte

 18 Stefan Ortega

 21 Sergio Gómez

 3 Rúben Dias

 4 Kalvin Phillips

9:37hace un día

Banca del Tottenham

 19 Ryan Sessegnon

 4 Oliver Skipp

 6 Davinson Sánchez

 23 Pedro Porro

 16 Arnaut Danjuma

 38 Yves Bissouma

 9 Richarlison

 34 Clément Lenglet

 20 Fraser Forster

9:32hace un día

XI Manchester City

31 Ederson, 25 Manuel Akanji, 6 Nathan Aké, 2 Kyle Walker, 16 Rodri, 82 Rico Lewis, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 19 Julián Álvarez, 20 Bernardo Silva.
9:27hace un día

XI Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 17 Cristian Romero, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 14 Ivan Perisic, 12 Emerson Royal, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
9:22hace un día

El clima

Estas son las condiciones meteorológicas para el partido de hoy en la Premier League.
9:17hace un día

La llegada

Así fue la llegada del Tottenham a su casa en búsqueda de la victoria.
9:12hace un día

Ganar en casa

En tanto que el Tottenham es quinto de la clasificación con 36 puntos y si gana se quedaría en el mismo lugar, pero se acercaría a 1 del Newcastle y a 3 del Manchester United en búsqueda de puestos directos para Champions.
9:07hace un día

A cinco puntos

Tras la sorpresiva derrota del Arsenal este sábado en casa del Everton, en caso de ganar el Manchester City recortaría la diferencia a dos puntos y la disputa por la Premier League estaría más que viva.
9:02hace un día

Comenzamos

Gran platillo el que nos espera este domingo para finalizar la jornada de la Premier League con el choque entre Tottenham y Manchester City. Comenzamos con la cobertura de la Premier League a través de VAVEL.
8:57hace un día

8:52hace un día

Dónde y cómo ver Tottenham vs Manchester City online y en vivo de Premier League

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Tottenham vs Manchester City del 5 de febrero en varios países:

Argentina: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:30 AM en Telemundo

España: 5:30 PM por confirmar

México: 10:30 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

8:47hace un día

Antecedentes Tottenham vs Manchester City

Muy parejo ha estado el historial entre estos dos clubes en los más recientes cinco enfrentamientos donde hay un balance de tres victorias para los de Pepe Guardiola y dos para los de Antonio Conte, recordando que la última vez que jugaron en este escenario fue en 2021 donde los locales se impusieron por la mínima diferencia.

Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2023 Premier League

Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2022 Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City, temporada 2021 Premier League

Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham, temporada 2021 EFL Cup

Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2021 Premier League

8:42hace un día

Ojo con este jugador del Manchester City

El jugador con mayor desequilibrio en la recta final es el belga Kevin De Bruyne, quien en cualquier momento puede marcar la diferencia y en especial en este tipo de juegos que suelen ser cerrados y un chispazo desde sus botines podría inclinar la balanza en favor de los Citizens.
8:37hace un día

Ojo con este jugador del Tottenham

El surcoreano Son Heung-Min pasan y pasan las temporadas y sigue siendo uno de los jugadores más importantes del equipo tanto dentro como fuera del campo de juego, por la importancia que tiene en el vestidor, pero también lo que hace sobre el terreno, donde el sábado pasado se aventó un doblete en la goleada al Preston en la FA Cup para seguir con vida en este campeonato.
Foto: Korea
8:32hace un día

Última alineación de Manchester City

18 Stefan Ortega, 25 Manuel Akanji, 6 Nathan Aké, 5 John Stones, 16 Rodri, 82 Rico Lewis, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 8 Ilkay Gündogan, 17 Kevin De Bruyne.
8:27hace un día

Última alineación de Tottenham

20 Fraser Forster, 6 Davinson Sánchez, 34 Clément Lenglet, 25 Japhet Tanganga, 38 Yves Bissouma, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 19 Ryan Sessegnon, 2 Matt Doherty, 14 Ivan Perisic, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
8:22hace un día

Manchester City: no soltar el acelerador

Si bien están a cinco puntos del líder con un juego de más al inicio de esta fecha y por más que Pep Guardiola haya dicho que se resignarían por la buena temporada del Arsenal, al campeonato le hace falta mucho y están a solo cinco puntos de diferencia al iniciar esta fecha, por lo que no tienen que aflojar el paso, considerando que un par de días se retomarán los Octavos de Final de la UEFA Champions League y el equipo podría dividirse por lo apretado que estará el calendario.
8:17hace un día

Tottenham: apretar la cima

El Tottenham está en la pelea por los primeros lugares de la Premier League y después de algunas semanas con mucha actividad, tuvo descanso algunos días en esta semana para preparar el partido contra el sublíder del campeonato y dar un golpe de autoridad en casa, recordando que al inicio de esta jornada estaban con 36 puntos, a seis unidades del segundo lugar.
8:12hace un día

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Tottenham vs Manchester City en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 22 de la Premier League 2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, en punto de las 10:30 horas.
