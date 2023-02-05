Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City en Premier League

PUBLICIDAD
ASÍ FUE LE ÚNICO GOL DEL PARTIDO
GRACIAS
FINAL
93'
90'
88'
87'
84'
Entra Bissouma y sale Son, cambio del Tottenham
83'
76'
75'
67'
65'
65'
63'
60'
58'
55'
47'
46'
MEDIO TIEMPO
46'
45'
43'
41'
30'
22'
18'
14'
Harry Kane con el tiro cruzado para abrir el marcador y con esto llega a 200 goles (267 en total) con los Spurs en Premier League para convertirse en el máximo goleador del club.
12'
5'
4'
0'
A minutos
Banca de Manchester City
17 Kevin De Bruyne
8 Ilkay Gündogan
32 Maximo Perrone
14 Aymeric Laporte
18 Stefan Ortega
21 Sergio Gómez
3 Rúben Dias
4 Kalvin Phillips
Banca del Tottenham
4 Oliver Skipp
6 Davinson Sánchez
23 Pedro Porro
16 Arnaut Danjuma
38 Yves Bissouma
9 Richarlison
34 Clément Lenglet
20 Fraser Forster
XI Manchester City
XI Tottenham
El clima
Sol en el norte de Londres ☀ pic.twitter.com/HiQ697MzLx— Manchester City (@ManCityES) February 5, 2023
La llegada
Arriving in style 😎 pic.twitter.com/PZcip0pZy6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023
Ganar en casa
A cinco puntos
Comenzamos
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Tottenham vs Manchester City en vivo de la Premier League 2023
Dónde y cómo ver Tottenham vs Manchester City online y en vivo de Premier League
Argentina: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 11:30 AM en Telemundo
España: 5:30 PM por confirmar
México: 10:30 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro Video
Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Antecedentes Tottenham vs Manchester City
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2023 Premier League
Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2022 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City, temporada 2021 Premier League
Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham, temporada 2021 EFL Cup
Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur, temporada 2021 Premier League