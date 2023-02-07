Sheffield United vs Wrexham EN VIVO hoy (1-1)

PUBLICIDAD
Segundo Gol
72'
71'
Primer Gol
As cool as you like from @Anelswe for @SheffieldUnited 🥶#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/TWWgxxv2cA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2023
59'
58'
50'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45+2'
45'
36'
27'
18'
9'
0'
Suplentes
Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Ciaran Clark, Oliver Arblaster, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Joseph Starbuck y Max Lowe.
Wrexham: Bryce Hosannah, Liam McAlinden, Jake Bickerstaff, Rory Watson, Ollie Palmer, Scott Butler, Aaron James, Elliott Lee y Thomas O'Connor.
Alineación del Wrexham
TEAM NEWS | Here is your Wrexham team for this evening!— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 7, 2023
🔘 Starts for Rob Lainton, Harry Lennon and Andy Cannon
🔘Bryce Hosannah returns to the bench
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/B1rztrqKFf
Alineación del Sheffield United
Five changes from the XI that started at The Racecourse Ground. 🔴— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 7, 2023
Ismaila Coulibaly makes his full debut in midfield, whilst Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson and Iliman Ndiaye all start.
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nIiNnts3vY
Árbitros
Árbitro: Michael Salisbury.
Asistentes: Gary Beswick y Akil Howson.
Cuarto árbitro: Ollie Yates.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Sheffield United
The Bladesmen are in! 🏟️— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 7, 2023
Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vh8rpSaWUC
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Sheffield United vs Wrexham en vivo de FA Cup 2023
¿Dónde y cómo ver Sheffield United vs Wrexham online y en vivo de FA Cup 2023?
Última alineación del Wrexham
Mark Howard, Ben Tozer, Callum McFadzean, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Thomas O'Connor, Luke Young, Elliott Lee, Reece Hall-Johnson, Ollie Palmer y Paul Mullin.
Última alineación del Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye y Oliver McBurnie.