Sheffield United vs Wrexham EN VIVO hoy (1-1)
FourFourTwo

EN VIVO
Actualizar directo
15:23hace 2 minutos

Segundo Gol

15:19hace 6 minutos

72'

Paul Mullin falla el penal y deja escapar la oportunidad de ponerse arriba en el marcador.
15:16hace 9 minutos

71'

Otro penal para el Wrexham.
15:15hace 10 minutos

Primer Gol

15:12hace 13 minutos

59'

¡Gooooool del Wrexham!
15:11hace 14 minutos

58'

El árbitro silba penal para el Wrexham.
14:57hace 28 minutos

50'

¡Gooooool del Sheffield United!
14:51hace 35 minutos

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
14:41hace 44 minutos

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Sheffield United 0-0 Wrexham.
14:40hace una hora

45+2'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Ismaila Coulibaly del Sheffield United.
 
14:40hace una hora

45'

Se agregan 2 minutos de compensación. 
14:26hace una hora

36'

Sheffield United con mayor posesión del balón y 18 ataques peligrosos.
14:16hace una hora

27'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del primer gol del juego.
14:04hace una hora

18'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
14:04hace una hora

9'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el Sheffield United.
13:56hace una hora

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
13:37hace 2 horas

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Ciaran Clark, Oliver Arblaster, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Joseph Starbuck y Max Lowe.

Wrexham: Bryce Hosannah, Liam McAlinden, Jake Bickerstaff, Rory Watson, Ollie Palmer, Scott Butler, Aaron James, Elliott Lee y Thomas O'Connor.

13:33hace 2 horas

Alineación del Wrexham

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:32hace 2 horas

Alineación del Sheffield United

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
13:24hace 2 horas

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:
Árbitro: Michael Salisbury.
Asistentes: Gary Beswick y Akil Howson.
Cuarto árbitro: Ollie Yates.
13:19hace 2 horas

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos ingleses. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en su último enfrentamiento.
ESPN
ESPN
13:14hace 2 horas

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 29 de enero de 2023 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en un empate 3 a 3 en el Racecourse Ground. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
13:09hace 2 horas

Historia entre ambos equipos

Sheffield United y Wrexham se han enfrentado pocas veces. Los últimos 2 enfrentamientos han terminado en una victoria para el Sheffield United y un empate.
13:04hace 2 horas

Llegada Sheffield United

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el Bramall Lane para el juego de la FA Cup.
12:59hace 2 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre Sheffield United y Wrexham dé comienzo en el Bramall Lane. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta tarde? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
12:54hace 3 horas

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Sheffield United vs Wrexham en vivo de FA Cup 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Sheffield United vs Wrexham, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Bramall Lane. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
12:49hace 3 horas

¿Dónde y cómo ver Sheffield United vs Wrexham online y en vivo de FA Cup 2023?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por Star+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
12:44hace 3 horas

Última alineación del Wrexham

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Mark Howard, Ben Tozer, Callum McFadzean, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Thomas O'Connor, Luke Young, Elliott Lee, Reece Hall-Johnson, Ollie Palmer y Paul Mullin.
12:39hace 3 horas

Última alineación del Sheffield United

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye y Oliver McBurnie.
12:34hace 3 horas

Jugadores a seguir de Wrexham

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Wrexham y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Sheffield United. El jugador Paul Mullin (#10) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la National League con 17 goles en 25 juegos jugados y anotó un gol el partido pasado contra Sheffield United. Es un jugador con mucha experiencia y que podríamos verlo anotar el martes. El siguiente es Ben Tozer (#4), juega en la posición de defensa, durante el torneo ha logrado 4 asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo en la National League. Por último, Ollie Palmer (#9) el jugador de 31 años que juega de delantero. Es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 13 goles en 25 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el martes.
12:29hace 3 horas

Wrexham en el torneo

Wrexham tuvo un buen inicio en la temporada 2022-2023 de la National League (quinta división de Inglaterra), se encuentran en la segunda posición de la tabla general luego de 21 partidos ganados, 5 empatados y 2 perdidos juntan 68 puntos. Wrexham ganó 3 a 0 a Oldham Athletic en la primera ronda de la FA Cup, en la segunda ronda del torneo avanzó al ganar 4 a 1 a Farnborough. Logró obtener su boleto para la cuarta ronda al ganar 4 a 3 a Coventry City en el The Coventry Building Society Arena y empató 3 a 3 contra Sheffield United en el partido de ida. Su último juego fue el 4 de febrero, resultando en una victoria 2 a 1 contra Altrincham en el J. Davidson Stadium y de esa forma consiguieron su vigésima primera victoria en la National League. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria. 
12:24hace 3 horas

Jugadores a seguir de Sheffield United

Hay tres jugadores que destacan dentro del equipo y son responsables de la ofensiva del Sheffield United. El primero es Iliman Ndiaye (#29), juega en la posición de mediocampista y se encarga de distribuir el ataque. Es el mayor anotador del equipo con 10 goles en 29 juegos de la EFL Championship. El siguiente jugador es el mediocampista Oliver Norwood (#16), en 29 juegos jugados tiene 2 goles y 5 asistencias que lo convierte en el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo en la EFL Championship. Finalmente, el delantero de 26 años Oliver McBurnie (#9), es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 9 goles en 21 juegos jugados y podríamos verlo anotar el martes contra Wrexham.
12:19hace 3 horas

Sheffield United en el torneo

Sheffield United es el segundo lugar de la English Football League Championship (segunda división de Inglaterra), tiene 58 puntos después de 17 partidos ganados, 7 empatados y 5 perdidos. En la FA Cup logró superar la tercera fase al ganar 2 a 0 contra Millwall en el The Den, la cuarta etapa se enfrentó a Wrexham y el partido de ida terminó en empate. Su último juego fue contra el Rotherham United el 4 de febrero, el juego terminó en una empate 0 a 0 en el AESSEAL New York Stadium y así consiguieron su décimo empate en la EFL Championship. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los puedan apoyar.
12:14hace 3 horas

El Estadio

El Bramall Lane está ubicado en la ciudad de Sheffield, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 32,702 espectadores y es la casa del Sheffield United de la  English Football League Championship. Fue inaugurado el 2 de septiembre de 1855 y es el estadio de fútbol más antiguo del Mundo.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
12:09hace 3 horas

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas noches a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Sheffield United vs Wrexham en vivo, correspondiente a la cuarta ronda de la FA Cup. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Bramall Lane, en punto de las 13:45 horas.
