Goles y resumen del Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City en Premier League 2023
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

11:08hace 18 horas

RESUMEN

11:05hace 19 horas

GRACIAS POR SEGUIR EL DIRECTO EN VAVEL

Gracias por seguir el Arsenal vs Manchester City en VAVEL, continúa visitando el portal de VAVEL para seguirte enterando de todo lo que sucede en el mundo deportivo. 
10:57hace 19 horas

SE ACABO

Finaliza el partido, el Manchester City empata ante el Nottingham Forest en el City Ground y pierden el liderato general. 
10:48hace 19 horas

88

Cambio en Manchester City, entra al campo Julián Álvarez sustituyendo a Kevin De Bruyne.

Cambio en Manchester City, entra al campo Nathan Aké sustituyendo a Phil Foden.

10:45hace 19 horas

84

GOOOOOOOL DEL NOTTINGHAM FOREST! WOOD PONE A GRITAR A TODO EL CITY GROUND Y SE EMPATA EL JUEGO
10:42hace 19 horas

82

La dejó ir Kevin De Bruyne! El belga le pegó desde el borde del área pero su intentó se fue a las gradas.
10:36hace 19 horas

72

Cambio en Nottingham Forest, entra al campo Orel Mangala sustituyendo a Jonjo Shelvey.
10:26hace 19 horas

67

Remate parado bajo palos a rás de suelo. Phil Foden (Manchester City) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área. Asistencia de Kyle Walker.
10:21hace 19 horas

58

Cambio en Nottingham Forest, entra al campo André Ayew sustituyendo a Danilo.

Cambio en Nottingham Forest, entra al campo Neco Williams sustituyendo a Jack Colback.

10:14hace 19 horas

52

ATAJADON DE KEYLOR NAVAS! El costarricense ataja el cabezazo de Bruno Días en la línea y salva la caída de su marco por segunda voz. 
10:10hace 19 horas

51

Remate fallado por Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área que se va alto y por la izquierda. Asistencia de Phil Foden.
10:08hace 19 horas

48

Se quedó cerca el City! Foden intentó asistir a Haaland pero la saga defensiva se cruzó para evitar la caída del marco de Keylor Navas. 
10:06hace 20 horas

SEGUNDO TIEMPO

Arranca la segunda parte desde el City Ground, el Manchester City inicia con la ventaja y quieren aumentarla. 
9:52hace 20 horas

FINALIZA EL PRIMER TIEMPO

Se acaba el primer tiempo desde el City Ground, El Manchester City vence por la mínima al Nottinngham forest.
9:44hace 20 horas

41

GOOOOOOOOL DEL MANCHESTER CITY! BERNARDO SILVA SACÁ UN BOMBAZO DESDE LA MEDIA LUNA DEL ÁREA Y VENCE A KEYLOR NAVAS
9:40hace 20 horas

40

Fuera de juego, Nottingham Forest. Serge Aurier intentó un pase en profundidad pero Morgan Gibbs-White estaba en posición de fuera de juego.
9:35hace 20 horas

33

¡CERCA EL CITY! Rodri remato de cabeza dentro del área y por poco cae el gol de los citizens.
9:33hace 20 horas

29

Remate fallado por Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área muy cerca del palo izquierdo pero se marchó ligeramente desviado tras botar una falta.
9:27hace 20 horas

25

Remate fallado por Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área muy cerca del palo izquierdo pero se marchó ligeramente desviado. Asistencia de Jack Grealish.
9:23hace 20 horas

20

Ya se fueron 20 minutos para el Nottingham Forest y el Manchester City, los citizens han logrado meter atrás al Forest y los mantienen jugando en su propio campo. 
9:19hace 20 horas

14

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) ha visto tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.
9:10hace 20 horas

9

Corner, Manchester City. Corner cometido por Morgan Gibbs-Whit
9:08hace 20 horas

6

El Manchester City se mantiene presionando y toda la saga del Nottingham Forest se encuentra replegada atrás
9:06hace 21 horas

4

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) ha recibido una falta en la banda izquierda pero el arbitro no revisa un posible penal, todo sigue empatado.
9:02hace 21 horas

ARRANCA EL JUEGO

Comienza el partido entre el Nottingham Forest y el Manchester City, ambientazo en el City Ground. 
8:49hace 21 horas

EN MOMENTOS COMENZAMOS

En un par de momentos arrancaremos con la retransmisión del Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, duelo correspondiente a la jornada 24 de la Premier League.
8:48hace 21 horas

LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL NOTTINGHAM FOREST

 Esta es la alienación que manda el Nottingham Forest al terreno enemigo con la misión de adueñarse de los tres puntos y seguir escalando puestos en la tabla general.

8:46hace 21 horas

LISTA LA ALINEACIÓN DEL MANCHESTER CITY

Esta es la alineación que manda el Manchester City al terreno de juego para quedarse con la victoria el día de hoy ante el Nottingham Forest, quieren regresar a casa con los tres puntos de territorio visitante. 

8:33hace 21 horas

ASÍ VAN LAS POSICIONES EN LA LIGA

Al momento son los Citizens del Manchester City quiénes se colocan como líderes generales con 51 puntos conseguidos, le siguen los Gunners del Arsenal en la segunda posición con 51 unidades conseguidas, en el tercer puesto se encuentra el Manchester United con 46 unidades conseguidas, le sigue en cuarto lugar el Newcastle con 41 unidades. En el quinto lugar que es acreedor a Europa League esta el Tottenham con 39 puntos y en el sexto lugar, cerrando el Big Six se encuentra el Brighton con 35 puntos. 
8:27hace 21 horas

LOS LÍDERES DE ASISTENCIAS

Al momento es el jugador de Bélgica y del Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne el que más asistencias tiene pues suma 12 pases a gol hechos en lo que va de la campaña, le sigue el inglés Bukayo Saka del Arsenal con 8 asistencias hechas, en el tercer puesto se encuentra Christian Eriksen del Manchester United con 7 asistencias, en el cuarto lugar se disputan el puesto Alex Iwobi del Everton, Bernardo Silva del Manchester City, Dejan Kulusevski del Tottenham, Gabriel Jesus y Matín Odegaard del Arsenal con 5 asistencias hechas. 
8:23hace 21 horas

LOS GOLEADORES

Luego de 23 jornadas jugadas, el delantero estrella del Manchester City, Halaand, domina la tabla de goleo con 26 anotaciones en su cuenta personal, teniendo una gran ventaja sobre el resto de los atacantes. En el segundo puesto se encuentra el encendido Harry Kane del Tottenham con 17 goles hechos en su cuenta personal, le sigue en el tercer puesto Ivan Tonney con 14 tantos marcados en favor del Brentford, en el cuarto lugar se encuentra el serbio Aleksandar Mitrovic con 11 goles para el Fulham, en el quinto puesto Rodrigo Moreno del Leeds United domina con 10 goles y en la sexta posición, Miggy Almirón de Newcastle se posiciona con 9 goles. 
8:09hace 21 horas

ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Del otro lado, el Nottingham Forest visitó el Craven Cottage para enfrentar al Fulham en el partido correspondiente a la jornada pasada de la Premier League. Pese a que el Nottingham Forest se reforzó para mantener la categoría en este mercado invernal, la visita vivió una situación muy extraña pues a los 3 minutos su pareja de centrales salieron lesionados, obligando a gastar dos cambios y a partir de ello fue que el Fulham empezó a dominar el partido desde inicio a fin, mismo dominio que se reflejó en las estadísticas y el marcador con un 2-0 final en favor de los cottagers. 
8:07hace un día

ÚLTIMO DUELO DEL MANCHESTER CITY

Por su parte el Manchester City visitó Londres para enfrentar en el Emirates Stadium a los gunners en un duelo que se jugaba mucho y se perdía todo pues la victoria les significaría el liderato de la tabla general. El juego comenzó con mucho ímpetu, con llegadas de lado a lado que hicieron de los primeros minutos muy emocionantes y al 24  Kevin de Bruyne hizó sentir la ventaja, sin embargo, al 42 Bukayo Saka empataría las cosas. Ya en el segundo tiempo, los citizens no dejaron de presionar y Jack Grealish junto con Erling Haaland se encargaron se sentenciar el 1-3 en favor del Manchester City. 
8:04hace un día

SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA

Finaliza la espera, la Premier League está de regreso con muchas más emociones, goles, atajadas, dramas y todo lo que conlleva la mejor liga del mundo con un partido más correspondiente a la temporada 2022/2023. Poco a poco los equipos comienzan a prepararse para encarar la parte final de la temporada y cerrar con todo el año futbolístico en busca de mejorar su desempeño y la esperanza de levantar un título a su afición. En esta ocasión, se enfrentarán Nottingham Forest y el Manchester City, dos clubes que están pasando por dos etapas completamente distintas pues uno se encuentra luchando por no meterse en la zona de descenso y otro esta peleando por agarrar el liderato general de la competencia.
5:00hace un día

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el mítico césped del City Ground. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
4:55hace un día

Dónde y cómo el Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online y en vivo

El partido será transmitido por Paramount Plus. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

Dónde ver el Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

País

Fecha de Inicio

Hora local

Canales de TV y Streams en vivo

Estados Unidos

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brasil

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

España

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

México

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Perú

Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50hace un día

Ojo con este jugador del Nottingham Forest:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el mediocampista suizo y seleccionado nacional; Remo Freuler. El actual MC/MCO del Nottingham Forest ha fungido como una pieza fundamental para las pocas victorias obtenidas en lo que va de la campaña pues sin su participación dentro del terreno de juego, ayudando a retener la posesión del balón y tener una gran capacidad para darle distribución en cancha rival, el Nottingham Forest tendría un panorama mucho más complicado a remontar.

4:45hace un día

Última alineación del Nottingham Forest:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson
4:40hace un día

Ojo con este jugador del Manchester City:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el emblemático centro delantero de los citizens, el noruego Haaland. El actual killer del área citizen ha asombrado a propios y extraños de la Premier League pues desde que llegó al Manchester City empezó a romper las redes y rápidamente se hizo con el liderato general de goleo, sacándole gran ventaja a los otros delanteros. Haaland es un jugador con una gran fuerza y definición que lo hacen peligroso para los rivales por lo que el Leeds United deberá jugar un partido defensivo perfecto si quieren anular al delantero noruego.

4:35hace un día

Última alineación del Manchester City:

Ederson; J. Stones, M. Akanji, A. Laporte, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, I. Gündogan; B. Silva, E. Haaland, P. Foden.
4:30hace un día

Antecedentes:

Nottingham Forest y Manchester City se han enfrentado en un total de 100 ocasiones (32 victorias para el Nottingham, 27 empates, 41 victorias para el Manchester City) donde la balanza se encuentra inclinada a favor del cuadro visitante. En cuestión de los goles, el Manchester City se lleva la ventaja con 155 goles anotados, mientras que, el Nottingham Forest ha anotado sólo 138 goles. Su último duelo data de la jornada 5 de la temporada actual donde el Manchester City goleó 5-0 al Nottingham Forest en el Etihad Stadium
4:25hace un día

Acerca del Estadio

El City Ground es un recinto deportivo ubicado en la ciudad de Nottingham, Inglaterra y está dedicado a la práctica profesional del fútbol, actualmente es la casa del Nottingham Forest, equipo que disputa sus duelos como local de la primera división inglesa o mejor conocida como Premier League. Tiene una capacidad para recibir a más de 30,000 espectadores entre sus butacas y fue inaugurado el 3 de septiembre de 1898.

El City Ground está situado en la rivera del Río Trent, a apenas unos metros del Trent Bridge antiguo estadio del Nottingham Forest. En la orilla opuesta del río está el Meadow Lane, estadio del Notts County FC, equipo rival del Forest.

4:20hace un día

No se pueden confiar

Por otra parte, el Nottingham Forest está viviendo una situación completamente distinta puesto que actualmente se encuentran luchando por alejarse de los puestos de descenso después de haber tenido una primera mitad de la temporada donde la mayor parte de las jornadas se encontraron en los últimos puestos de la tabla general, ahora, con un par de puntos separados de los equipos que están luchando por el no descender y un par de refuerzos para salvar la categoría, el Nottingham Forest ira por los tres puntos para seguir escalando puestos y asegurar su estancia al final de la campaña.
4:15hace un día

La misión: Por el campeonato

El cuadro de Manchester City necesita si o si sacar los tres puntos para volver a posicionarse fuertemente en la pelea por el campeonato de la Premier League y no dejarle el cierre de temporada tan sencillo al Arsenal, asimismo, de lograr un resultado positivo en este partido, los citizens llegaran motivados a los octavos de final de la  Champions League pues en esta segunda mitad de la temporada, cualquier partido es importante y los Pupilos de Pep Guardiola buscarán ganar todas las competencias en las que haya una posibilidad de campeonar.
4:10hace un día

Rumbo al final de la temporada

La Premier League continúa su camino y se enfila con muchas emociones rumbo al final de la temporada pues poco a poco comienza a asomarse al fondo el final del torneo y el campeonato comienza a tomar forma para los equipos que quieren asegurar un lugar en lo más alto de la tabla y los que quieren salvarse del descenso en este torneo. En este partido, el Nottingham Forest recibirá en el City Ground al Manchester City, por un lado el conjunto del Forest quiere retomar el camino de la victoria para seguirse alejando de los problemas con el no descenso y asegurar un año más su estadía en el máximo circuito de Inglaterra, del otro lado de la moneda, los Citizens que enfrentan la polémica del fair play deportivo siguen asechando al Arsenal y no podrán dejar escapar estos tres puntos pues la ventaja que les llevan los gunners ya es demasiado y dejar escapar la victoria podría sentenciar el campeonato de la temporada. Finalmente, la segunda parte de la temporada 22/23 exigirá mucho a los equipos pues quiénes disputen varias competencias tendrás un calendario muy apretado, lleno de mucho desgaste físico y con pocos días de descanso para darle el cierre en el mes de mayo, por lo que será un gran factor darles rotación a las plantillas titulares con el fin de evitar alguna lesión en los jugadores.  
4:05hace un día

Bienvenidos

¡Buenos días a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 24 de la Premier League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el mítico campo del City Ground en punto de las 9:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo