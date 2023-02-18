Goles y resumen del Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool en Premier League 2023

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego
Final del Juego
🚨 90'
⏱️ 82'
⏱️ 73'
⏱️ 64'
⏱️ 55'
🚨 46'
Medio Tiempo
🚨 45'
Segundo Gol
GOAL! Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool (Gakpo) #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/lCeG5pEvbR — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) February 18, 2023
⏱️ 31'
🟥 22'
🟨 20'
⚽ 17'
Primer Gol
Great goal from Nunez Liverpool 1-0 pic.twitter.com/m4ArZIo4zZ — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) February 18, 2023
🚩 14'
⚽ 10'
🚨 0'
Suplentes
Newcastle United: James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas y Roberto Firmino.
Liverpool: Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Ruben Vinagre, Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey y Michael Keane.
Alineación del Liverpool
The Reds to take on Newcastle today 📋🔴#NEWLIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2023
Alineación del Newcastle United
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! ✊— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023
⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VMAyeKSFFL
Árbitros
Árbitro: Simon Hooper.
Asistentes: Adrian Holmes y Mark Scholes.
Cuarto árbitro: David Coote.
VAR: Andre Marriner.
Asistente de VAR: Darren Cann.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Newcastle United
Let's go, lads. 👊 pic.twitter.com/y1maJnDs76— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Newcastle United vs Liverpool en vivo de Premier League 2023
¿Dónde y cómo ver Newcastle United vs Liverpool online y en vivo de Premier League 2023?
Última alineación del Liverpool
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo y Mohamed Salah.
Última alineación del Newcastle United
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton y Miguel Almirón.