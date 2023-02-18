Goles y resumen del Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool en Premier League 2023
22:55hace 7 horas

Resumen

13:24hace 16 horas

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

13:23hace 16 horas

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Liverpool gana el partido.
13:21hace 16 horas

🚨 90'

Se agregan 3 minutos de compensación. 
13:14hace 16 horas

⏱️ 82'

Newcastle United acumula 6 tiros de esquina, 4 tiros a puerta y 48% de posesión del balón.
13:06hace 17 horas

⏱️ 73'

Liverpool acumula 3 tiros de esquina, 6 tiros a puerta y 62% de posesión del balón.
12:56hace 17 horas

⏱️ 64'

Liverpool juega posiciones largas para enfriar a Newcastle United que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
12:55hace 17 horas

⏱️ 55'

Liverpool mantiene la presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
12:55hace 17 horas

🚨 46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
12:20hace 17 horas

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool.
12:16hace 17 horas

🚨 45'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
12:09hace 18 horas

Segundo Gol

12:08hace 18 horas

⏱️ 31'

Liverpool con mayor posesión del balón y 7 ataques peligrosos.
12:00hace 18 horas

🟥 22'

Malas noticias para el Newcastle United, Nick Pope recibe una tarjeta roja y deja a su equipo con 10 jugadores.
11:59hace 18 horas

🟨 20'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Fabinho del Liverpool.
11:49hace 18 horas

⚽ 17'

¡Gooooool del Liverpool!
11:48hace 18 horas

Primer Gol

11:47hace 18 horas

🚩 14'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el Liverpool.
11:45hace 18 horas

⚽ 10'

¡Gooooool del Liverpool!
11:44hace 18 horas

🚨 0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
11:19hace 18 horas

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:

Newcastle United: James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas y Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool: Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Ruben Vinagre, Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey y Michael Keane.

11:16hace 18 horas

Alineación del Liverpool

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
11:11hace 18 horas

Alineación del Newcastle United

Estos son los XI jugadores que iniciarán el partido:
11:05hace 19 horas

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: Simon Hooper.
Asistentes: Adrian Holmes y Mark Scholes.
Cuarto árbitro: David Coote.
VAR: Andre Marriner.
Asistente de VAR: Darren Cann.

10:55hace 19 horas

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la Premier League. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la Premier League.
ESPN
ESPN
10:54hace 19 horas

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 31 de agosto de 2022 y en esa ocasión el partido terminó en una victoria 2 a 1 para Liverpool en el Anfield. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
10:45hace 19 horas

Historia entre ambos equipos

Newcastle United y Liverpool se han enfrentado varias veces. Los últimos 5 enfrentamientos han terminado en tres victorias para el Liverpool y hubo dos empates.
10:34hace 19 horas

Llegada Newcastle United

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el St. James' Park para su vigésimo cuarto juego de la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League.
10:32hace 19 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre Newcastle United y Liverpool dé comienzo en el St. James' Park. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
7:00hace un día

6:55hace un día

6:50hace un día

Última alineación del Liverpool

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo y Mohamed Salah.
6:45hace un día

Última alineación del Newcastle United

Estos fueron los jugadores que iniciaron el partido pasado:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton y Miguel Almirón.
6:40hace un día

Jugadores a seguir de Liverpool

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Liverpool y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Newcastle United. El jugador Mohamed Salah (#11) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 8 goles en 21 juegos jugados y anotó un gol el partido pasado contra Everton. Es un jugador con mucha experiencia y que ha enfrentado múltiples veces al Newcastle United por lo que será clave para poder derrotarlos. El siguiente es Andy Robertson (#26), juega en la posición de defensa, durante el torneo ha logrado 5 asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo. Con tan sólo 28 años ha enseñado ser un jugador capaz de ser titular y aportar mucho al equipo. Por último, Roberto Firmino (#9) el delantero de 31 años que juega de delantero. Es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 7 goles en 14 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el sábado.
6:35hace un día

Liverpool en el torneo

Liverpool tuvo un mal inicio en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League, se encuentran en la novena posición de la tabla general luego de 9 partidos ganados, 5 empatados y 7 perdidos juntan 32 puntos. Su objetivo de este año es terminar el torneo entre los primeros 5 lugares para obtener su boleto a Champions League o Europa League. Su último juego fue el 13 de febrero, resultó en una victoria contra Everton 2 a 0 en el Anfield y de esa forma consiguieron su novena victoria en el torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
6:30hace un día

Jugadores a seguir de Newcastle United

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo del Newcastle United y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Liverpool. El jugador Miguel Almirón (#24) es una pieza fundamental para el equipo por todo lo que aporta. Es el mayor anotador del equipo en la Premier League con 10 goles en 22 juegos jugados y anotó un gol el partido pasado contra AFC Bournemouth. Es un jugador con mucha experiencia y que podríamos verlo anotar el sábado. El siguiente es Kieran Trippier (#2), juega en la posición de defensa, durante el torneo ha logrado 4 asistencias que lo hacen el mayor asistidor del equipo en la Premier League. Por último, Callum Wilson (#9) el jugador de 30 años que juega de delantero. Es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 7 goles en 16 juegos y podríamos verlo anotar el sábado.
6:25hace un día

Newcastle United en el torneo

El equipo de fútbol de Newcastle inició bien la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League (primera división de fútbol de Inglaterra), se encuentran en la cuarta posición de la tabla general con 10 partidos ganados, 11 empatados y 1 perdido consiguiendo 41 puntos. Newcastle United busca colocarse en lo alto del torneo está temporada por lo que deberá ganar todos los juegos posibles y lograrán ser los campeones. Su último partido fue el 11 de febrero, terminó en un empate 1 a 1 contra AFC Bournemouth en el Vitality Stadium y así consiguieron su décimo primer empate del torneo. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los puedan apoyar.
6:20hace un día

El Estadio

El St. James' Park está ubicado en la ciudad de Newcastle, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 52,387 espectadores y es la casa del Newcastle United de la Premier League. Fue inaugurado el 16 de octubre de 1880 y tuvo una remodelación en el 2000.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
6:15hace un día

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas noches a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Newcastle United vs Liverpool en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 24 de la Premier League. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el St. James' Park, en punto de las 11:30 horas.
VAVEL Logo