Newcastle United vs Wolves EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en Final Premier League?
Imagen: VAVEL

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Newcastle United vs Wolves en vivo de la Premier League 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Newcastle United vs Wolves en vivo a la Jornada 26 de la temporada 2023 de la Premier League, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio St James Park. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL MÉXICO.
Dónde y cómo ver Newcastle United vs Wolves online y en vivo de Premier League 2023

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Newcastle United vs Wolves del 12 de marzo en varios países:

Argentina: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:30 AM en Telemundo

España: 5:30 PM por confirmar

México: 10:30 AM en Parmaount Plus y Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Antecedentes Newcastle United vs Wolves

Muy parejo ha sido el historial entre estos dos clubes en los últimos cinco juegos con saldo de una victoria por bando a cambio de tres empates.

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United, temporada 2022 Premier League

Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves, temporada 2022 Premier League

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle United, temporada 2021 Premier League

Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves, temporada 2021 Premier League

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United, temporada 2020 Premier League

Ojo con este jugador del Wolves

Todavía no está al nivel que llegó a mostrar, pero parece que poco a poco Raúl Jiménez va tomando confianza y prueba de ello fue la asistencia que dio el sábado pasado para el único gol del triunfo en contra de los Spurs.
Foto: Sportin News
Foto: Sportin News
Ojo con este jugador del Newcastle United

Desde que jugaba en la MLS daba muestras de su talento y en la Premier League lo ha podido replicar en algunos juegos, por lo que para este duelo el sudamericano Miguel Almirón será el jugador a seguir para las Hurracas.
Última alineación de Wolves

1 José Sá, 23 Max Kilman, 15 Craig Dawson, 19 Jonny, 22 Nélson Semedo, 27 Matheus Nunes, 5 Mario Lemina, 8 Rúben Neves, 29 Diego Costa, 7 Pedro Neto, 21 Pablo Sarabia.
Última alineación de Newcastle United

22 Nick Pope, 4 Sven Botman, 6 Jamaal Lascelles, 33 Dan Burn, 2 Kieran Trippier, 39 Bruno Guimarães, 7 Joelinton, 36 Sean Longstaff, 9 Callum Wilson, 8 Anthony Gordon, 24 Miguel Almirón.
Wolves: alejarse de zona de descenso

La llegada de Julen Lopetegui le ha caído de maravilla a los Wolves, quienes han reaccionado y la semana pasada vienen de dar un golpe de autoridad al vencer por la mínima diferencia al Tottenham, donde cuidaron el tema defensivo y esa misma fórmula deberán de replicarse si quieren salir con alguna unidad de este complicado estadio.
Newcastle United: levantar el vuelo

El Newcastle United estaba teniendo una de sus mejores campañas, pero en los últimos partidos no ha podido encontrarse con la victoria y ya cayó del segundo hasta el quinto lugar general, por lo que ahora contra un rival que no está dentro de los mejores 8 y en casa intentarán volver a la senda de la victoria.
¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL a la cobertura del partido Newcastle United vs Wolves en vivo de la Premier League 2023!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Newcastle United vs Wolves en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 27 de la Premier League 2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Estadio St James Park, en punto de las 10:30 horas.
