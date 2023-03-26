Goles y resumen del Nueva Zelanda 2-1 China en Partido Amistoso
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

23:07hace 3 días

El final

22:57hace 3 días

GRACIAS

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego entre Nueva Zelanda vs China en partido amistoso.
22:52hace 3 días

FINAL

NUEVA ZELANDA 2-1 CHINA
22:47hace 3 días

92'

GOL CHINA

Sobre la recta final Dun hace el descuento para el equipo asiático.

22:42hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos más.
22:37hace 3 días

86'

Liangming de China ha sido amonestado.
22:32hace 3 días

82'

Entran Adams y Barbarouses

Salen McCowatt y Pijnaker

Cambios de Nueva Zelanda

22:27hace 3 días

81'

GOL NUEVA ZELANA

Centro de Bell y remate de Garbett que perfora las redes y amplía la diferencia 2-0.

22:22hace 3 días

75'

Entran Garbett y Elliot

Salen Payne y Just

Cambios de Nueva Zelanda

22:17hace 3 días

66'

Entra Chao y sale Xin, cambio de China
22:12hace 3 días

64'

Entran Lewis y Mata

Salen Greive y Rojas

Cambios de Nueva Zelanda

22:07hace 3 días

57'

Xin de China ha sido amonestado.
22:02hace 3 días

54'

Entra Guowen y sale Hanwen, cambio de China
21:57hace 3 días

46'

Entraron Zhen, Dun y Lingming

Salen Zuacong, Shihao y Pu

Cambios de China 

21:52hace 3 días

46'

Inicia el segundo tiempo entre Nueva Zelanda y China.
21:47hace 3 días

MEDIO TIEMPO

No se agrega nada más y se van al descanso. Nueva Zelanda 1-0 China.
21:42hace 3 días

42'

GOL NUEVA ZELANDA

Jugada desafortunada para el equipo asiático donde Zhu Chenjie termina empujando el balón hacia su propia meta para el 1-0.

21:37hace 3 días

34'

Alex Greive falla el penal para Nueva Zelanda.
21:32hace 3 días

33'

Nueva Zelanda ya llega con insistencia, con un total de 8 remates, aunque uno solo directo al arco. Parece que es cuestión de segundos para que llegue el invitado de honor.
21:27hace 3 días

28'

Comienza a acechar poco a poco en mayor medida el cuadro de casa, pero todavía sin abrir el marcador como desde el juego pasado.
21:22hace 3 días

18'

Un par de disparos más de ambos equipos, pero todavía sin ser directos de ninguna de las dos selecciones.
21:17hace 3 días

9'

Primer remate al arco del cuadro nezolandés que se va por un costado.
21:12hace 3 días

0'

Comienza el juego entre Nueva Zelanda y China.
21:07hace 3 días

A minutos

Estamos a minutos de que inicien las acciones entre Nueva Zelanda y China.
21:02hace 3 días

Así la formación de China

20:57hace 3 días

Alineación de China

1 Yan Junling 3 Zhu Chenjie 5 Zhang Linpeng 20 Liu Yang 26 Wu Shaocong 4 Wei Shihao 8 Xu Xin 15 Wu Xi C 18 Deng Hanwen 7 Wu Lei 14 Chen Pu
20:52hace 3 días

Alineación de Nueva Zelanda

Este es el parado del equipo de casa.
20:47hace 3 días

Ya calientan

Desde el SKY Stadium ya calientan ambos equipos previo a este juego.
20:42hace 3 días

Ya ganaron

Estos dos equipos ya se enfrentaron previamente con la Sub-22 con triunfo para los oceánicos por 2-1.
20:37hace 3 días

Expulsado

Smith de Nueva Zelanda al minuto 63 salió expulsado y dificultó las acciones de su equipo para obtener la victoria.
20:32hace 3 días

En el camino

Cabe recordar que estas dos naciones se quedaron en el camino para acudir a Qatar 2022, pero sí podrán hacerlo de cara al Mundial 2026, ¿lo conseguirán?
20:27hace 3 días

El primer juego

Estos dos equipos estarán jugando ida y vuelta, donde la ida acabaron en empate sin anotaciones.
20:22hace 3 días

Comenzamos

Nueva Zelanda y China se vuelven a ver las caras en juego amistoso que a continuación estaremos llevando en VAVEL para todos ustedes.
20:17hace 3 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Nueva Zelanda vs China en vivo de la Partido Amistoso 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Nueva Zelanda vs China en vivo a la Fecha FIFA del Partido Amistoso, además de la más reciente información que surja desde al SKY Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL MÉXICO.
20:12hace 3 días

Dónde y cómo ver Nueva Zelanda vs China online y en vivo del Partido Amistoso

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Nueva Zelanda vs China del 25 de marzo en varios países:

Argentina: 12:00 AM por confirmar

Bolivia: 11:00 PM por confirmar

Brasil: 12:00 AM por confirmar

Chile: 12:00 AM por confirmar

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM por confirmar

Colombia: 10:00 PM por confirmar

Ecuador: 10:00 PM por confirmar

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 PM por confirmar

España: 4:00 AM por confirmar

México: 9:00 PM por confirmar

Paraguay: 12:00 PM por confirmar

Perú: 10:00 PM por confirmar

Uruguay: 20:00 PM por confirmar

20:07hace 3 días

Antecedentes Nueva Zelanda vs China

En varias ocasiones estas dos selecciones se han enfrentado con balance muy parejo en donde ha prevalecido la igualdad.

China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2014

China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2012

China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2011

20:02hace 3 días

Ojo con este jugador del China

Chen Guokang es uno de los futbolistas que juega en la liga local, pero que puede generar desequilibrio por los costados y podría ser uno de los jugadores a seguir para el juego de este sábado en el Continente Americano.
19:57hace 3 días

Ojo con este jugador del Nueva Zelanda

Uno de los elementos con mayor calidad de este equipos es el delantero Chris Wood, quien milita en el Nottingham de la Premier League y que una de sus máximas virtudes es la altura que podría causar estragos para estos juegos amistosos.
Foto: Agencias
Foto: Agencias
19:52hace 3 días

Última alineación de China

1 Han Jiaqi, 6 T. Browning, 5 Zhu Chenjie, 3 Wu Shacong, 18 He Yupeng, 4 Jiang Shenglong, 8 Dai Tsun, 17 Xu Haofeng, 14 Chen Guokang, 11 Tan Longs, 20 H. Fang.
19:47hace 3 días

Última alineación de Nueva Zelanda

1 O. Sail, 4 N. Pijnaker, 2 W. Reid, 6 B. Tuiloma, 8 J. Bell, 19 M. Garbett, 15 C. Lewis, 13 L. Cacace, 20 N. Kirwan, 9 C. Wood, 11 A. Greive.
19:42hace 3 días

China: dar pasos de calidad

China es uno de los países que siempre compite en cualquier deporte, pero en el futbol les ha costado mucho trabajo ser de los protagonistas y esperan que con más cupos para un Mundial puedan dar una de las campanadas para meterse dentro de los 48 mejores del mundo.
19:37hace 3 días

Nueva Zelanda: irse fogueando

Cabe recordar que al abrirse más espacios para el siguiente Mundial, Nueva Zelanda ya no tendría que buscar el repechaje y podría calificar directo, razón por la cual intentará prepararse de la mejor manera de cara a las eliminatorias para no tener ningún problema para la edición del 2026.
19:32hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL al partido Nueva Zelanda vs China por el Partido Amistoso 2023!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Nueva Zelanda vs China en vivo, correspondiente a la Fecha FIFA del Partido Amistoso. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el SKY Stadium, en punto de las 21:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo