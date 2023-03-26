Goles y resumen del Nueva Zelanda 2-1 China en Partido Amistoso

PUBLICIDAD
El final
GRACIAS
FINAL
92'
Sobre la recta final Dun hace el descuento para el equipo asiático.
90'
86'
82'
Salen McCowatt y Pijnaker
Cambios de Nueva Zelanda
81'
Centro de Bell y remate de Garbett que perfora las redes y amplía la diferencia 2-0.
75'
Salen Payne y Just
Cambios de Nueva Zelanda
66'
64'
Salen Greive y Rojas
Cambios de Nueva Zelanda
57'
54'
46'
Salen Zuacong, Shihao y Pu
Cambios de China
46'
MEDIO TIEMPO
42'
Jugada desafortunada para el equipo asiático donde Zhu Chenjie termina empujando el balón hacia su propia meta para el 1-0.
34'
33'
28'
18'
9'
0'
A minutos
Así la formación de China
China's starting XI vs New Zealand:
GK
1 Yan Junling
DF
3 Zhu Chenjie
5 Zhang Linpeng
20 Liu Yang
26 Wu Shaocong
MF
4 Wei Shihao
8 Xu Xin
15 Wu Xi C
18 Deng Hanwen
FW
7 Wu Lei
14 Chen Pu#TeamChina #AllWhites #CHNMNT pic.twitter.com/iTvgCvXOC4 — HOTPOT FOOTBALL (@paulhotpot) March 26, 2023
Alineación de China
Alineación de Nueva Zelanda
Here is how we start at @skystadium vs China.— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 26, 2023
Joe Bell will start as captain for the first time. #NZLvCHN 🇳🇿🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/PbgBjVQjzR
Ya calientan
Warm ups underway at Sky Stadium 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/2Ju46e6mco— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 26, 2023
Ya ganaron
84th minute: Jay Herdman comes on 🔃— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 26, 2023
86th minute: Herdman scores a stunner to win the game for NZ’s U-22’s 🚀
Final score 🇳🇿2-1🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/atsPB1s7Tg
Expulsado
En el camino
El primer juego
Comenzamos
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Nueva Zelanda vs China en vivo de la Partido Amistoso 2023
Dónde y cómo ver Nueva Zelanda vs China online y en vivo del Partido Amistoso
Argentina: 12:00 AM por confirmar
Bolivia: 11:00 PM por confirmar
Brasil: 12:00 AM por confirmar
Chile: 12:00 AM por confirmar
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM por confirmar
Colombia: 10:00 PM por confirmar
Ecuador: 10:00 PM por confirmar
Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 PM por confirmar
España: 4:00 AM por confirmar
México: 9:00 PM por confirmar
Paraguay: 12:00 PM por confirmar
Perú: 10:00 PM por confirmar
Uruguay: 20:00 PM por confirmar
Antecedentes Nueva Zelanda vs China
China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2014
China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2012
China 1-1 Nueva Zelanda, Partido Amistoso 2011