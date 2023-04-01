Brighton vs Brentford EN VIVO Hoy (2-2)
Foto: VAVEL

8:50hace 14 minutos

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con empate a dos goles entre ambos equipos.
8:46hace 19 minutos

45'

Se agregan 3 minutos más.
8:36hace 28 minutos

35'

Feria de goles en Falmer Stadium, feroz arranque entre ambos equipos pero la paridad se mantiene.
8:28hace 36 minutos

28'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Ahora es Danny Welbeck quien responde por el Brighton y se empata el juego.
8:22hace 42 minutos

22'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Ni un minuto paso y error de la defensa del Brighton que permite que Ivan Toney ponga el segundo del Brentford.
8:21hace 43 minutos

21'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Reacción del Brighton que, con remate cruzado de Kaoru Mitoma, empata el juego.
8:15hace una hora

15'

El Brentford sorprendió con el gol tempranero, pero el Brighton ya empieza a hacerse del esférico y buscar el arco rival.
8:10hace una hora

10'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Tiro de Pontus Jansson para abrir el marcador, ya era fuerte la presión del Brentford.
8:00hace una hora

0'

Inició el partido en el Falmer Stadium.
7:51hace una hora

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos de la Premier League.
7:45hace una hora

¡Alineación del Brentford!

Estos son los titulares del Brentford para el juego de hoy:
7:36hace una hora

¡Alineación del Brighton!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Brighton para el partido de este día:
7:34hace una hora

Arbitraje

La designación arbitral para este partido, es la siguiente: Árbitro Central: Michael Oliver.
Asistentes: Stuart Burt y James Mainwaring.
4to Árbitro: Leigh Doughty.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
7:27hace 2 horas

¡Aparece el Brighton!

Los jugadores del Brighton ya se encuentran en su estadio para el partido de este día:
7:16hace 2 horas

¡Llegó el Brentford!

El Brentford ya se encuentra en el Falmer Stadium para el juego de hoy:
7:15hace 2 horas

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en esta temporada cuando el Brentford se impusó por marcador de 2 a 0 de local con goles de Ivan Toney.
7:08hace 2 horas

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
Foto: ESPN
7:02hace 2 horas

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Brighton y Brentford dé comienzo en el Falmer Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
4:00hace 5 horas

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Brighton vs Brentford en vivo de la Premier League 2022-2023!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Brighton vs Brentford en vivo correspondiente a la jornada 28 de la Premier League 2022-2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Falmer Stadium.
3:55hace 5 horas

¿Dónde y cómo ver Brighton vs Brentford online y en vivo de la FA Cup 2022-2023?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Brighton vs Brentford en varios países:

Argentina: 11 horas en ESPN, Star+

Bolivia: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+

Brasil: 11 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN

Chile: 11 horas en ESPN, Star+

Colombia: 9 horas en ESPN, Star+

Ecuador: 9 horas en ESPN, Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 10 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM

España: 15 horas en DAZN

México: 8 horas en Star+

Paraguay: 11 horas en Star+

Perú: 9 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 11 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 10 horas en Star+

 

 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

3:50hace 5 horas

¡Solly March, jugador a seguir!

El alero del Brighton es uno de los grandes referentes de su club a la ofensiva y el máximo anotador del equipo. March busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol inglés y ser una pieza fundamental para el Brighton en la ofensiva. Este es uno de los pilares del Brighton y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones del equipo en todas las competiciones. Durante la temporada pasada, el delantero participó en 33 juegos donde consiguió 2 asistencias. El británico tuvo un gran arranque de temporada y, de momento, marcha con 8 goles y 5 asistencias en 30 partidos disputados.
3:45hace 5 horas

¿Cómo llega el Brighton?

El Brighton continúa con su temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League donde se mantiene en la octava posición con 27 puntos, luego de 8 victorias, 3 empates y 6 derrotas. The Seagulls se ubican 6 puntos de distancia de los puestos de equipos que clasifican a competencias europeas de la UEFA y ese es el objetivo en mente del equipo. Estos vienen de golear al Middlesbrough en la FA Cup para meterse a la cuarta ronda de la copa británica, donde esperan rival entre el Liverpool y los Wolves. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Pervis Estupiñan, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra y Facundo Buonanotte, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el resto de la temporada futbolística. Estos no marchan como los favoritos para ganar este duelo, no obstante, podrían dar la sorpresa y rebasar al Liverpool en la competición. 
3:40hace 5 horas

¡Ivan Toney, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Brentford es el máximo referente en la ofensiva del equipo. Yoney busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol inglés y ser la pieza fundamental para el Brentford en la delantera. Este es una de las grandes figuras del equipo inglés y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones de su equipo en esta Premier League. Durante esta temporada , el jugador ha participado en 21 juegos con su club donde consiguió 16 goles y 4 asistencias.
3:35hace 5 horas

¿Cómo llega el Brentford?

El Brentford continúa con su temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League donde se mantiene en la séptima posición con 33 puntos, luego de 8 victorias, 9 empates y 4 derrotas. The Bees se ubican a 6 puntos de los puestos de equipos que clasifican a competencias europeas de la UEFA y ese es el objetivo en mente del equipo. Estos vienen de caer frente al Southampton. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumbo, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva y David Raya, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el resto de la temporada futbolística. 
3:30hace 6 horas

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Falmer Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Brighton será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan seguir su camino dentro de esta temporada de la Premier League. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 31,800 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2011.  
Foto: EFL
3:25hace 6 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Brighton vs Brentford en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 28 de Premier League 2022-2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Falmer Stadium, en punto de las 8 horas.
