Sunderland vs Rotherham EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en la EFL Championship?

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Sunderland vs Rotherham United en vivo y online en la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023
Último partido entre ellos
Dónde y cómo ver Sunderland vs Rotherham United online y en vivo en la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023
El partido de Sunderland vs Rotherham United no tendrá transmisión por streaming.
Si quieres ver el partido por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
¿A qué hora es el partido de Sunderland vs Rotherham Uniteden la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 horas
Brasil: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 10:00 horas
Bolivia: 10:00 horas
Chile: 10:00 horas
Paraguay: 10:00 horas
Venezuela: 10:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
México: 08:00 horas
Panamá: 08:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
Estados Unidos: 09:00 horas PT y 11:00 horas ET
España: 16:00 horas
Francia: 16:00 horas
Alemania: 16:00 horas
Italia: 16:00 horas
Japon: 22:00 horas
Última alineación de Rotherham United
1.Viktor Johansson, 24.Cameron Humphreys, 2.Dexter Lembikisa, 6.Tyler Blackett, 3.Cohen Bramall, 7.Cafu, 22.Hakeem Odoffin, 18.Oliver Rathbone, 8.Ben Wiles, 10.Jordan Hugill, 14.Fred Onyedinma. DT: Matthew James Taylor.
Última alineación de Sunderland
1.Anthony Patterson, 5.Daniel Ballard, 13. Luke O´Nien, 3.Dennis Cirkin, 32.Trai Hume, 24.Daniel Neil, 39.Pierre Ekwah, 10.Patrick Robets, 7.Jobe Bellingham, 20.Clarke, 46.Bradley Dack. DT:Tony Mowbray.