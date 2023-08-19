Sunderland vs Rotherham EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en la EFL Championship?
Imagen: Sunderland

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Sunderland vs Rotherham United en vivo y online en la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Sunderland vs Rotherham United en vivo en el partido de la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Stadium of Light. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL México.
Último partido entre ellos

La última vez que se vieron las caras estos dos equipos, Rotherham derrotó 2-1 a Sunderland en su caso y con su gente, partido que tuvo mucha intensidad y adrenalina, por lo que se espera que este encuentro sea de la misma forma, con dos equipos que buscarán salir de la parte baja de la tabla general en la EFL Championship 2023 en este arranque de temporada.

Dónde y cómo ver Sunderland vs Rotherham United online y en vivo en la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023

El partido Sunderland vs Rotherham United no será transmitido por televisión.

El partido de Sunderland vs Rotherham United no tendrá transmisión por streaming.

Si quieres ver el partido por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

¿A qué hora es el partido de Sunderland vs Rotherham Uniteden la Jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Sunderland vs Rotherham United del 19 de Agosto del 2023 en varios países:

 Argentina: 10:00 horas

Brasil: 10:00 horas

Uruguay: 10:00 horas

Bolivia: 10:00 horas

Chile: 10:00 horas

Paraguay: 10:00 horas

Venezuela: 10:00 horas

Colombia: 10:00 horas

Ecuador: 10:00 horas

México: 08:00 horas

Panamá: 08:00 horas

Perú: 10:00 horas

Estados Unidos: 09:00 horas PT y 11:00 horas ET

España: 16:00 horas

Francia: 16:00 horas

Alemania: 16:00 horas

Italia: 16:00 horas

Japon: 22:00 horas

Última alineación de Rotherham United

Esta es la última alineación de Rotherham:

1.Viktor Johansson, 24.Cameron Humphreys, 2.Dexter Lembikisa, 6.Tyler Blackett, 3.Cohen Bramall, 7.Cafu, 22.Hakeem Odoffin, 18.Oliver Rathbone, 8.Ben Wiles, 10.Jordan Hugill, 14.Fred Onyedinma. DT: Matthew James Taylor.

Última alineación de Sunderland

Esta es la última alineación de Sunderland:

1.Anthony Patterson, 5.Daniel Ballard, 13. Luke O´Nien, 3.Dennis Cirkin, 32.Trai Hume, 24.Daniel Neil, 39.Pierre Ekwah, 10.Patrick Robets, 7.Jobe Bellingham, 20.Clarke, 46.Bradley Dack. DT:Tony Mowbray.

Ausencias

Para este encuentro la única baja estará en el equipo de Rotherham y es la de su jugador Fred Onyedinma por expulsión, es la única baja para este encuentro, los demas jugadores si estarán disponibles, mientras que Sunderland podrá contar con cuadro completo, ya que no cuenta con jugadores lesionados o suspendidos.
Antecedentes

Los antecedentes no indican a un favorito ya que se han visto las caras en 6 ocasiones, dejando una marca de 2 partidos ganados para Sunderland, 2 empates y 2 partidos ganados para Rotherham, por lo que el día de mañana no habrá un favorito para llevarse el triunfo, se espera que sea un partido muy parejo, lleno de intensidad, goles y emociones.
¿Cómo llega Rotherham United ?

Por su parte Rotherham United viene de empatar a dos anotaciones frente a Blackburn, partido que a pesar de que sufrieron con una expulsión en contra lograron rescatar el empate, se encuentran solo una posición arriba de Sunderland en el lugar 20, de igual forma solo tienen una derrota y un empate por lo que buscarán en calidad de visitante salir de la mala racha y de la parte baja de la tabla general, de esta forma llegan los dos equipos a esta jornada 3 en la EFL Championship.
¿Cómo llega Sunderland?

Sunderland viene de perder 2-1 frente a Preston y continuar con una muy mala racha en el arranque de esta Championship, se encuentra en la posición 21, sin puntos y con 2 derrotas, buscarán salir de la mala racha frente a Rotherham, por lo que se espera sea un partido muy intenso con un equipo desesperado por salir de la parte baja de la tabla general en este arranque del temporada.
¡Buenas tardes amigos de VAVEL!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Sunderland vs Rotherham United en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 3 de la EFL Championship 2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Stadium of Light en punto de las 08:00.
