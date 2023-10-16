Paraguay vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers
Tune in here Paraguay vs Bolivia Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Paraguay vs Bolivia match.
What time is Paraguay vs Bolivia match for conmebol qualifiers 2023?

This is the start time of the game Paraguay vs Bolivia of 17th October in several countries:

Where to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

October 17, 2023

18:30 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

October 17, 2023

19:30

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

October 17, 2023

17:30

  

Brasil

October 17, 2023

19:30

  

Chile

October 17, 2023

19:30

  

Colombia

October 17, 2023

17:30

  

Ecuador

October 17, 2023

17:30

  

Spain

October 18, 2023

0:30 

  

Mexico

October 17, 2023

16:30

Sky Sports

Peru

October 17, 2023

17:30 

  
Watch out for this Paraguay player:

The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Miguel Almirón, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

Watch out for this player from Bolivia:

The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Leonel Justiniano, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Paraguay's last lineup:

C. Coronel; J. Alonso, G. Gómez, F. Balbuena, R. Rojas; R. Ortiz, A. Cubas, M. Villasanti; R. Sosa, G. Ávalos, M. Almirón.
Bolivia's last line-up:

G. Viscarra; D. Medina, H. Cuellar, L. Haquin, J. Sagredo, C. Roca; J. Arrascaita, L. Justiniano, M. Villarroel; V. Abrego, M. Moreno
Background:

Paraguay and Bolivia have faced each other a total of 69 times (35 Paraguayan wins, 17 draws, 16 Bolivian wins) where the balance is largely in favor of Paraguay. In terms of goals, 134 goals have fallen in favor of Paraguay and 74 in favor of Bolivia. Their last duel dates back to matchday 12 of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where Paraguay thrashed Bolivia 4-0. 
About the Stadium:

The Ueno Stadium, also known as the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, is a major soccer stadium located in Asuncion, Paraguay. It is one of Paraguay's most iconic and significant stadiums and has been home to several of the country's top soccer clubs as well as the Paraguayan national team. The Defensores del Chaco Stadium was inaugurated on March 19, 1917. The name "Defensores del Chaco" refers to the Paraguayan soldiers who participated in the War of the Triple Alliance, a conflict that involved Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in the second half of the 19th century. The stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 42,354 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Paraguay.
Not giving up

For Paraguay, the outlook is more complicated as the national team is looking to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in a group where the favorites to qualify are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile and some others, however, at the moment, despite not getting any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Paraguay has not managed to get any victory that would allow them to start accumulating points, only a draw and a loss have been accumulated, however, if they were to win this elimination match, they would be back in the fight.
For Bolivia the outlook is more complicated as the national team seeks to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in a group where the favorites to qualify are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile and some others, however, at the moment, despite not scoring any points, there are still chances to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Bolivia has not been able to get any victory that would allow them to start accumulating points, only three defeats have been added, however, if they were to win this elimination match, they would be back in the fight.
For a place in the 2026 World Cup

The Conmebol qualifiers are one of those things that leave you glued to the TV. They start with South American teams fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, but as they progress, things get hotter. Games are played with heart and sweat, and every goal is an explosion of joy. The fans are going wild and the players are giving their all on the field. The competition is tough, there are no easy games. The South American teams are strong and talented, and everyone wants a place on the world stage. The matches are exciting and full of surprises. You never know who will win until the referee blows the final whistle. The best thing is that these qualifiers are a true tournament of survival, where only the strongest and most talented make it to the World Cup. The excitement is in every game, every goal and every celebration. It's a thrilling journey that keeps us on the edge of our seats and makes us believe in the magic of South American soccer.
Kick-off time

The Paraguay vs Bolivia match will be played at Estadio Ueno, in Asuncion, Paraguay. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Paraguay vs Bolivia!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
