Goles y resumen del Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough en EFL Championship 2023-2024
Foto: EFL

14:45hace 3 días

Fin del Juego

Finaliza el partido, gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
14:44hace 3 días

90+9'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Remate de Jon Rowe para acercar al Norwich.
14:37hace 3 días

90+2'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Tiro cruzado de Samuel Silvera para poner el segundo del partido para el Middlesbrough.
14:34hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 9 minutos más.
14:29hace 3 días

85'

Queda poco tiempo en el reloj y el Middlesbrough ha estado más cerca del segundo que el empate del Norwich.
14:19hace 3 días

75'

Nos acercamos al final y el Middlesbrough defiende con todo para tratar de evitar ser eliminados.
14:09hace 3 días

65'

El Norwich presiona pero la defensa del Boro evita todas las acciones de peligro.
13:59hace 3 días

55'

Gran reinicio de partido, el Middlesborugh sorprendió y ya lo gana.
13:50hace 3 días

46'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Remate de Sam Greenwood para el primero del Middlesbrough.
13:49hace 3 días

45'

Arranca el segundo tiempo.
13:35hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con empate sin goles entre ambos equipos.
13:32hace 3 días

45'

Se agregan 2 minutos más.
13:27hace 3 días

40'

Nos acercamos al final y no se ve como se vaya a romper el empate.
13:17hace 3 días

30'

Los visitantes son más en el terreno de juego y presionan por anotar el primero.
13:07hace 3 días

20'

El Boro presiona con fuerza para tratar de controlar las acciones del partido y buscar el arco rival.
12:57hace 3 días

10'

Buen inicio de partido con los dos equipos peleando por tomar el control.
12:47hace 3 días

0'

Inicia el partido.
12:35hace 3 días

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos del EFL Championship.
12:31hace 3 días

¡Alineación del Norwich!

Estos son los titulares del Norwich para el juego de hoy:
12:24hace 3 días

¡Alineación del Middlesbrough!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Middlesbrough para el partido de este día:
12:18hace 3 días

Arbitraje

Thomas Bramall será el árbitro central para el Middlesbrough y Norwich del EFL Championship 2023-2024.
12:12hace 3 días

¡Aparece el Norwich!

Los jugadores del Norwich City ya se encuentran en el estadio para el partido de este día:
12:02hace 3 días

¡Llegó el Boro!

El Middlesbrough ya se encuentra en Carrow Road para el juego de hoy:
11:59hace 3 días

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en la temporada 2021-2022 cuando el Middlesbrough se quedó con la victoria en casa por marcador de 3 a 1.
11:53hace 3 días

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
11:45hace 3 días

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Norwich y Middlesbrough dé comienzo en el Carrow Road. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
0:45hace 4 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Norwich City vs Middlesbrough en vivo del EFL Championship 2023-2024!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Norwich City vs Middlesbrough en vivo correspondiente a la Temporada 2023-2024 del EFL Championship, además de la más reciente información que surja desde Carrow Road. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
0:40hace 4 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver el Norwich City vs Middlesbrough online y en vivo del EFL Championship 2023-2024?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Norwich City vs Middlesbrough en varios países:

Argentina: 15:45 horas en Star+

Bolivia: 14:45 horas en Star+

Brasil: 15:45 horas en Star+

Chile: 15:45 horas en Star+

Colombia: 13:45 horas en Star+

Ecuador: 13:45 horas en Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 14:45 horas en ESPN+

España: 20:45 horas en DAZN

México: 12:45 horas en Star+

Paraguay: 15:45 horas en Star+

Perú: 13:45 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 15:45 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 14:45 horas en Star+

 

0:35hace 4 días

¡Última alineación del Norwich!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Onel Hernández, Jon Rowe, Adam Idah y Liam Gibbs.
0:30hace 4 días

¡Gabriel Sara, jugador a seguir!

El mediocampista del Norwich City es una de las promesas más importantes del equipo, este busca continuar con su desarrollo en el equipo y ahora, con el descenso del equipo, este podrá tener muchos más minutos para mostrar su calidad y ayudar a que el equipo regrese a la Premier League. Durante la temporada pasada disputó 33 juegos, en donde consiguió 7 goles y 3 asistencias. Ahora, su principal objetivo es el de consagrarse como pieza importante del medio campo del equipo y seguir mostrando el gran nivel de la temporada pasada.
Norwich
Norwich
0:25hace 4 días

¿Cómo llega el Norwich City?

El Norwich City se presenta a este duelo de preparación con el objetivo de que el equipo peleé por el ascenso a la Premier League, luego de descender la temporada pasada al terminar la campaña en el último puesto. El equipo, como suele suceder cuando hay un descenso, tuvo que realizar grandes cambios de cara a la reestructuración para la EFL Championship. De momento, el club ha realizado 2 incorporaciones, siendo las de Gabriel Sara e Isaac Hayden. El equipo de Norwich buscará ser uno de los protagonistas dentro del EFL Championship y regresar a la Premier League en tan solo un año. El equipo podrá darle minutos importantes a todos sus jóvenes como Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen y Todd Cantwell. De momento, el equipo marcha en la tercera posición, luego de 10 victorias, 5 empates y 7 derrotas para un total de 35 puntos.
0:20hace 4 días

¡Última alineación del Middlesbrough!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones y Marcus Forss.
0:15hace 4 días

¡Chuba Akpom, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Middlesbrough es uno de los grandes referentes de su club a la ofensiva y el máximo anotador del equipo. Akpom busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol europeo y ser una pieza fundamental para el Middlesbrough en la ofensiva. Este es una de las promesas del equipo y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones del equipo en todas las competiciones. Durante la temporada pasada, el delantero participó en 42 juegos donde consiguió 29 goles y 2 asistencias. El delantero británico tuvo un gran temporada y el Boro tratará de que este sea el pilar a la ofensiva que los acerque a cumplir sus metas.
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
0:10hace 4 días

¿Cómo llega el Middlesbrough?

El Middlesbrough se prepara para la temporada 2023-2024 del EFL Championship donde seguirá buscando el ascenso a la Premier League y se postula como uno de los grandes candidatos a pelear por uno de los boletos. El Middlesbrough terminó en la cuarta posición del EFL Championship con 75 puntos, luego de 22 victorias, 9 empates y 15 derrotas. No obstante, su camino hacia la Premier League terminó abruptamente al caer en semifinales frente al Coventry por la mínima en el marcador global. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng y Darragh Lenihan, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el resto de la temporada futbolística. El Middlesbrough lo volverá a intentar y mantiene un sólido proyecto con el mismo cuerpo técnico y gran parte del plantel de la temporada pasada, por lo que se espera mucho de estos.
0:05hace 4 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Carrow Road ubicado en la ciudad de Norwich, Inglaterra será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan continuar de buena manera esta temporada del EFL Championship 2023-2024. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 34,700 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 1995.
EFL
EFL
0:00hace 4 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Norwich City vs Middlesbrough en vivo, correspondiente a la Temporada 2023-2024 del EFL Championship. El encuentro tendrá lugar en Carrow Road, en punto de las 12:45 horas.
