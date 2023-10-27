Crystal Palace vs Tottenham EN VIVO HOY (0-2)
Foto: Crystal Palace

PUBLICIDAD

Actualizar directo
14:38hace 5 minutos

80

últimos minutos del partido, Tottenham está cerca de sumar tres puntos más
14:26hace 17 minutos

65

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL TOTTENHAM! HEUNG MING SON ANOTA EL SEGUNDO PARA LOS SPURS.
14:19hace 23 minutos

60

Modificación en el medio campo del Crystal Palace, Rak-Sakyi entra sustituyendo a Jeff Schlupp
14:13hace 29 minutos

53

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL TOTENHAM! Maddison manda un centro fuerte al área y el balón termina pegando en Ward, anotando un autogol y dándole la ventaja a los Spurs.
13:51hace una hora

45

Final del primer tiempo, un duelo muy trabado y con muchos tiros de larga distancia pero sin que el marcador pueda moverse.
13:44hace una hora

41

Anderson remata 2 metros después de la media luna con la cabeza pero su intentó resulta ser muy incómodo y por ende el balón se escapa por encima del travesaño.
13:39hace una hora

36

Intentaba llegar Son al balón para anotar el primero de la noche, sin embargo, la defensa hace un excelente trabajo conteniendolo para que el arquero se haga con el balón.
13:33hace una hora

30

El Cuti Romero se tiene en el césped luego de que el francés Edouard lo desplazará provocando una falta en medio campo.
13:22hace una hora

19

Richarlison le pega muy débil hacía el arco y el balón se va a saque de meta.
13:19hace una hora

16

Maddison le pega de volea en el área chica pero manda su disparo hacía las nubes y se pierde un intentó más para el Tottenham.
13:09hace 2 horas

7

¡VICARIO! Tremenda reacción del cancerbero que recuesta sobre su izquierda y a una mano evita que el balón pase la línea.
13:09hace 2 horas

5

Cerca el Crystal Palace! Edouard le pega desde los linderos del área y Vicario resuelve quedándose con el balón a dos tiempos.
13:03hace 2 horas

1

Comienza el partido entre el Crystal Palace y Tottenham desde Selhurts Park
12:43hace 2 horas

EN MOMENTOS COMENZAMOS

En un par de momentos arrancaremos con la retransmisión del duelo entre el Crystal Palace y Tottenham desde el Selhurts Park, correspondiente a la jornada 10 de la Premier League.
12:43hace 2 horas

LISTAS LAS ALINEACIONES

Este es el line up que manda el Tottenham para buscar quedarse con la victoria desde Selhurts Park ante el Crystal Palace.
12:42hace 2 horas

LISTAS LAS ALINEACIONES

Este es el line up que manda el Crystal Palace para buscar quedarse con la victoria desde el Selhurts Park ante el Tottenham.
12:40hace 2 horas

HONOR A QUIÉN HONOR MERECE

La afición del Chelsea no olvida a Eden Hazard y le rindió un emotivo homenaje antes del partido contra el Arsenal en Stamford Bridge. Una pancarta con la imagen de Hazard celebrando un gol y el mensaje 'Eden Hazard. Uno de los grandes del Chelsea' se desplegó en el estadio. Este gesto es un reconocimiento al legado del jugador belga, quien brilló de manera excepcional durante su tiempo en el club londinense antes de su retirada. La imagen de Hazard deslizándose por el césped en celebración es icónica y representa los momentos memorables que compartió con la afición del Chelsea.
12:39hace 2 horas

DE BAVARO A RED

El futuro de esta prometedora estrella del Bayern Múnich se encuentra en una situación incierta de cara a las próximas ventanas de traspasos. El Liverpool sigue de cerca la situación, al igual que el Real Madrid, que está atentamente observando a este talentoso jugador de fútbol.
12:30hace 2 horas

LOS GOLEADORES DE LA PREMIER

E. Haaland (Manchester City)    9 (1)
M. Salah (Liverpool)    7 (3)
A. Isak (Newcastle)    6 (1)
S. Heung-Min (Tottenham)    6 (0)
J. Bowen (West Ham)    6 (0)
12:29hace 2 horas

QUIEREN LLEVARSE OTRA ESTRELLA

A pesar de no disponer de los recursos económicos de equipos como el Al-Hilal, el Al-Nassr o el Al-Ittihad, el Al-Ettifaq de Steven Gerrard se encuentra en una posición destacada en la tabla. Con jugadores clave como Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum y Moussa Dembélé, este equipo saudí ha establecido un objetivo en la Premier League. Bajo la dirección de Gerrard, el Al-Ettifaq está demostrando su capacidad para competir a pesar de las diferencias financieras y está decidido a dejar su marca en la liga.
12:29hace 2 horas

¿KUBO A LA PREMIER?

El Manchester United está poniendo su atención en dos jóvenes promesas de la Real Sociedad, Martín Zubimendi y Takefusa Kubo, con el objetivo de fortalecer su plantilla bajo la dirección de Erik ten Hag. El interés del entrenador neerlandés en estos dos futbolistas ha sido tan notorio que ha desplegado observadores para evaluar su rendimiento en el terreno de juego, marcando la segunda ocasión en que el Manchester United muestra su interés en adquirir sus servicios.
12:28hace 2 horas

SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA

Finaliza la espera, vuelven todas las emociones de los duelos de la Premier League con los mejores goles, las mejores jugadas, los mejores jugadores y las mejores polémicas en una semana donde las naciones volverán a medirse por continuar su camino rumbo al campeonato.
1:00hace 14 horas

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Crystal Palace vs Tottenham en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Selhurts Park. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
0:55hace 14 horas

Dónde y cómo el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham online y en vivo

El partido será transmitido por Paramount Plus. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

 

Dónde ver el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

País

Fecha de Inicio

Hora local

Canales de TV y Streams en vivo

Estados Unidos

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

15:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

14:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brasil

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

16:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

España

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

México

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

13:00

Paramount +

Perú

Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023

14:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
0:50hace 14 horas

Ojo con este jugador del Crystal Palace:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el emblemático centro delantero del Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta. El atacante francés siempre es un peligro latente dentro del área, tenga o no tenga la pelota bajo su dominio por lo que las defensas rivales siempre deben estar alertas ya que Jean-Philippe Mateta sabe escabullirse entre las líneas defensivas para desmarcarse y anotar un gol en favor del Crystal Palace.
0:45hace 14 horas

Última alineación del Crystal Palace:

S. Johnstone; T. Mitchel, M. Guehi, J. Andersen, J. Ward; W. Hughes, C. Doucoure, J. Lerma; O. Edouard, J. Mateta, J. Ayew.
0:40hace 14 horas

Ojo con este jugador del Tottenham:

Para este partido, el jugador a seguir será el emblemático centro delantero de los spurs, el surcoreano Son Heung-Min. El actual killer del área spurs ha asombrado a propios y extraños de la Premier League pues desde que llegó al Tottenham empezó a romper las redes y rápidamente se hizo con el liderato general de goleo, sacándole gran ventaja a los otros delanteros. Son Heung-Min es un jugador con una gran fuerza y definición que lo hacen peligroso para los rivales por lo que el Crystal Palace deberá jugar un partido defensivo perfecto si quieren anular al delantero surcoreano.

0:35hace 14 horas

Última alineación del Tottenham:

G. Vicario; D. Udogie, M. Van de ven, C. Romero, P. Porro; Y. Bissouma, P. Sarr; Richarlison, J. Maddison, D. Kulusevski; S. Heung-Min.
0:30hace 14 horas

Antecedentes:

Crystal Palace y Tottenham se han enfrentado en un total de 57 ocasiones (11 victorias del Crystal Palace, 15 empates, 31 victorias del Tottenham) donde la balanza se inclina a favor del cuadro de los spurs. En cuestión de los goles, 44 goles han caído en favor del Crystal Palace, mientras que, 87 han sido en favor del Tottenham. Su último duelo data de la jornada 35 de la temporada 2022/23 donde Tottenham venció por la mínima al Palace.
0:25hace 14 horas

Acerca del Estadio

El Selhurst Park es un estadio de fútbol ubicado en Selhurst, en el sur de Londres, y es el hogar del club de fútbol Crystal Palace. El Selhurst Park fue inaugurado en 1924 y ha sido la sede del Crystal Palace desde entonces. A lo largo de los años, ha experimentado renovaciones y mejoras para mantenerse al día con los estándares modernos. El estadio tiene una capacidad para alrededor de 26,000 espectadores. Aunque no es uno de los estadios más grandes de la Premier League, su ambiente es conocido por ser apasionado y vibrante.
0:20hace 14 horas

Buscan cortarle la inspiración a los spurs

 El Crystal Palace está decidido a propinarle una derrota al Tottenham y dar un paso importante hacia las posiciones de media tabla en la Premier League. Con una determinación renovada, el equipo londinense buscará aprovechar su próximo enfrentamiento para acumular puntos valiosos y ascender en la clasificación. La rivalidad local y el deseo de superar a un oponente de primer nivel hacen de este partido un desafío crucial. Los seguidores del Crystal Palace esperan con entusiasmo que su equipo demuestre su calidad en el campo y acorte la brecha que lo separa de los puestos de mitad de tabla en la liga.
0:15hace 14 horas

La mejor liga del mundo

La Premier League es indiscutiblemente una de las ligas de fútbol más emocionantes y prestigiosas del mundo. Desde su fundación en 1992, ha continuado consolidándose como la "mejor liga del mundo" por varias razones clave que la destacan sobre las demás. En primer lugar, la Premier League alberga a algunos de los clubes más grandes y exitosos del fútbol, como el Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea y Arsenal, por mencionar solo algunos.
0:10hace 15 horas

Bienvenidos

¡Buenos días a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Crystal Palace vs Tottenham en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 10 de la Premier League de la temporada 2023-24. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Selhurts Park en punto de las 13:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo