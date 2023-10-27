Crystal Palace vs Tottenham EN VIVO HOY (0-2)

PUBLICIDAD
80
65
60
53
45
41
36
30
19
16
7
5
1
EN MOMENTOS COMENZAMOS
LISTAS LAS ALINEACIONES
✍🏻 Los 11 pic.twitter.com/XQEY7U6ap3— Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) October 27, 2023
LISTAS LAS ALINEACIONES
In the Palace corner 💪#CPFC | #CRYTOT— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 27, 2023
HONOR A QUIÉN HONOR MERECE
DE BAVARO A RED
LOS GOLEADORES DE LA PREMIER
M. Salah (Liverpool) 7 (3)
A. Isak (Newcastle) 6 (1)
S. Heung-Min (Tottenham) 6 (0)
J. Bowen (West Ham) 6 (0)
QUIEREN LLEVARSE OTRA ESTRELLA
¿KUBO A LA PREMIER?
SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham en vivo
Dónde y cómo el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham online y en vivo
|
Dónde ver el Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
|
País
|
Fecha de Inicio
|
Hora local
|
Canales de TV y Streams en vivo
|
Estados Unidos
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
16:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
14:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brasil
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
16:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
16:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
14:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
14:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
España
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
21:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
México
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
13:00
|
Paramount +
|
Perú
|
Viernes 27 de octubre de 2023
|
14:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Ojo con este jugador del Crystal Palace:
Última alineación del Crystal Palace:
Ojo con este jugador del Tottenham: