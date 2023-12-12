Lens vs Sevilla LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

PUBLICIDAD
What time is Lens vs Sevilla match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Lens vs Sevilla of 12th December in several countries
Watch out for this Lens player:
For this match, the player to watch for the 90 minutes will be right winger David Costa. The Lusitanian has stood out with Lens for his great ability to dribble the opponents and be a key for the French team to get dangerous opportunities in the lanes of the field, also, his great speed allows David Costa to become a latent danger in counter-attacks.
Last Lens line-up:
B. Samba; J. Gradit, K. Danso, F. Medina; R. Aguilar, N. El Aynaoui, S. Abdul, D. Machado; F. Sotoca, D. Costa; W. Saïd.
Watch out for this Sevilla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Sevilla's iconic center forward Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Youssef En-Nesyri knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Sevilla.
Sevilla's last line-up:
M. Dmitrovic; J. Navas, N. Kouassi, N. Gudelj, M. Acuña; D. Sow, Fernando, I. Rakitic; L. Ocampos, Y. En-Nesyri, D. Lukebakio.
Background:
Sevilla and Lens have met on only 1 occasion, which was the draw they had on matchday 2 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 23/24 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium where both were tied 1-1. The goals came through Lucas Ocampo for Sevilla in the 9th minute and Angelo Fulgini in the 24th minute.
About the Stadium
The Bollaert-Delelis Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Lens, France. Its full name pays tribute to two important personalities in the history of the club and local soccer: Félix Bollaert, president of the Racing Club de Lens at the beginning of the 20th century, and André Delelis, mayor of Lens for many years. The stadium was inaugurated in 1933 and has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years. It is home to Racing Club de Lens, a French soccer club with a rich history. The original capacity of the stadium was around 21,500 spectators. However, after several renovations and expansions, the current capacity is larger and can hold over 38,000 spectators.
Fate is in their hands
Clearly, Lens was never a favorite to win a place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, however, the French team has been able to fight tooth and nail for the ticket to the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League, as at the moment they have 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats that place them in third place in their group, with 5 points, however, nothing is assured yet, as they will play against Sevilla, a team that will not give up their hands easily. What is certain is that Lens has an advantage that Sevilla does not, and that is that with the draw they are already on the other side, so they are confident of getting the result.
Close to elimination
Nobody imagined that Sevilla would have a nightmarish 5 matchdays in the Champions League group stage, in fact, the current UEFA Europa League champion was expected to fight for the group leadership with Arsenal at this stage of the tournament, however, the reality for the Andalusian team has been totally different, as with only 2 draws and 3 defeats, Sevilla is sunk at the bottom of its group, after the defeat against PSV, the Andalusians are now out of European competitions and Diego Alonso's project is in serious danger, however, hope remains in the Spanish team because a victory for Sevilla over Lens would put the visitors in the Europa League playoffs, returning to the tournament they are historically best at.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Lens vs Sevilla match will be played at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis, in Lens, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
