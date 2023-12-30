Crystal Palace vs Brentford EN VIVO Hoy (1-1)

PUBLICIDAD
20'
15'
10'
5'
2'
0'
A punto de comenzar
¡Alineación del Brentford!
🐝 Your Bees for the Eagles#CRYBRE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/1QGKfM0sNe— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2023
¡Alineación del Crystal Palace!
How we line up for our final fixture of 2023 👇#CPFC | #CRYBRE— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2023
Arbitraje
¡Aparece el Crystal Palace!
Signing in at Selhurst 🧳#CPFC | #CRYBRE pic.twitter.com/yGhyx0ZTlH— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2023
¡Llegó el Brentford!
Team news on the way ⏳— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2023
Who do you want to see start in #CRYBRE this afternoon? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iivcl6sL5Q
¡Último duelo!
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¿Dónde y cómo ver el Crystal Palace vs Brentford online y en vivo de la Premier League 2023-2024?
Argentina: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 horas en ESPN, Star+
Brasil: 12 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+
EE. UU. (ET): 10 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM
España: 16 horas en DAZN
México: 9 horas en Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 horas en Star+
Perú: 11 horas en Star+
Uruguay: 12 horas en Star+
Venezuela: 11 horas en Star+
