Crystal Palace vs Brentford EN VIVO Hoy (1-1)
Foto: EFL

Actualizar directo
9:22hace unos segundos

20'

Juego muy parejo en el campo, los dos equipos buscan generar oportunidades para romper el empate.
9:16hace 6 minutos

15'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Remate cruzado de Michael Olise para empatar el juego.
9:11hace 12 minutos

10'

Luego del gol, el Crystal Palace se hace del control del balón y empieza a presionar por el empate.
9:06hace 16 minutos

5'

Gran inicio de partido, la primera que tuvo el Brentford la mandó a guardar y ahora ambos equipos buscan sumar más goles.
9:03hace 20 minutos

2'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Remate dentro del área de Keane Lewis para el primero del partido, el Brentford sorprende con gol de vestidor.
9:01hace 22 minutos

0'

Inicia el partido.
8:50hace 33 minutos

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos de la Premier League.
8:43hace 40 minutos

¡Alineación del Brentford!

Estos son los titulares del Brentford para el juego de hoy:
8:36hace una hora

¡Alineación del Crystal Palace!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Crystal Palace para el partido de este día:
8:33hace una hora

Arbitraje

Jonathan Bramwell será el árbitro central en el duelo entre Crystal Palace y Brentford de la Premier League.
8:25hace una hora

¡Aparece el Crystal Palace!

Los jugadores del Crystal Palace ya se encuentran en su estadio para el partido de este día:
8:16hace una hora

¡Llegó el Brentford!

El Brentford ya se encuentra en Selhurst Park para el juego de hoy:
8:13hace una hora

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en la temporada 2022-2023 cuando el Brentford se impusó por marcador de 3 a 1 en casa.
8:08hace una hora

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
ESPN
ESPN
8:00hace una hora

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Crystal Palace y Brentford dé comienzo en el Selhurst Park. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
22:19hace 11 horas

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Crystal Palace vs Brentford en vivo de la Premier League 2023-2024!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Crystal Palace vs Brentford en vivo correspondiente a la jornada 15 de la Premier League 2023-2024, además de la más reciente información que surja desde Stamford Bridge. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
22:14hace 11 horas

¿Dónde y cómo ver el Crystal Palace vs Brentford online y en vivo de la Premier League 2023-2024?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Crystal Palace vs Brentford en varios países:

Argentina: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+

Bolivia: 11 horas en ESPN, Star+

Brasil: 12 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN

Chile: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+

Colombia: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+

Ecuador: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 10 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM

España: 16 horas en DAZN

México: 9 horas en Paramount+

Paraguay: 12 horas en Star+

Perú: 11 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 12 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 11 horas en Star+

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

22:09hace 11 horas

¡Última alineación del Brentford!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Neto, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Bryan Mbeumo, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Antoine Semenyo y Marcus Tavernier.
22:04hace 11 horas

¡Bryan Mbeumo, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Brentford es uno de los grandes referentes de su club a la ofensiva y el máximo anotador del equipo. Mbeumo busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol europeo y ser una pieza fundamental para el Brentford en la ofensiva. Este es una de las máximas figuras del equipo y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones del equipo en todas las competiciones. Durante la temporada pasada, el delantero participó en 36 juegos donde consiguió 9 goles y 8 asistencias. El delantero camerunés tuvo una gran temporada y el Brentford tratará de que este sea el pilar a la ofensiva que los acerque a cumplir sus metas.
21:59hace 11 horas

¿Cómo llega el Brentford?

El Brentford se presenta a este duelo buscando seguir desarrollando su calidad como equipo de cara a la próxima temporada de la Premier League, luego de terminar en la novena posición y quedándose lejos de los puestos de los próximos torneos de la UEFA con 59 unidades, luego de 15 victorias, 14 empates y 9 derrotas. El Brentford se presenta con una renovada plantilla entre la que destacan algunos jugadores interesantes como lo son Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, David Raya y Rico Henry. El Brentford no es una potencia reciente del fútbol británico, pero es un gran equipo que pelea constantemente por estar entre los mejores de la Premier, este buscará dar su mejor partido y empezar a tener más claridad de cara al plantel y la alineación con los que empezarán la próxima temporada.
21:54hace 11 horas

¡Última alineación del Crystal Palace!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Édouard, Jordan Ayew y Michael Olise.
21:49hace 12 horas

¡Eberechi Eze, jugador a seguir!

El mediocampista del Crystal Palace es uno de los grandes referentes de su club a la ofensiva y el máximo anotador del equipo. Billing busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol europeo y ser una pieza fundamental para el Crystal Palace en la generación futbolística. Este es una de las promesas del equipo y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones del equipo en todas las competiciones. Durante la temporada pasada, el jugador participó en 40 juegos donde consiguió 10 goles y 4 asistencias. El mediocampista británico tuvo una gran temporada y el Crystal Palace tratará de que este sea el pilar a la ofensiva que los acerque a cumplir sus metas.
21:44hace 12 horas

¿Cómo llega el Crystal Palace?

The Eagles sigue su camino en la temporada 2023-2024 de la Premier League donde seguirá buscando pelear por un lugar en alguna competición europea, aunque el principal objetivo es evitar el descenso y permanecer en la máxima categoría del fútbol inglés. El Crystal Palace terminó en la décimo primera posición de la Premier League con 45 puntos, luego de 11 victorias, 12 empates y 15 derrotas. No obstante, su camino en la Premier League no llegó a un lugar de alguna competición UEFA al quedarse a 17 puntos de los puestos que van a estas competiciones internacionales. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone y Joel Ward, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo. El equipo sufrió un número de cambios importantes y se vio obligado a reforzar el plantel de cara a una nueva aventura en la Premier League. El Crystal Palace buscará ser uno de los protagonistas dentro del campeonato y alcanzar nuevas instancias en todas las competiciones en las que participe.
21:39hace 12 horas

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Selhurst Park Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Londres será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan seguir su camino dentro de esta temporada de la Premier League. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 34,400 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2006. 
EFL
EFL
21:34hace 12 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Crystal Palace vs Brentford en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 17 de la Premier League 2023-2024. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Selhurst Park, en punto de las 9 horas.
