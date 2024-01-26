PUBLICIDAD

14:55hace unos segundos

10'

Muy peleado el juego en el terreno de juego con los dos equipos llegando a ambos arcos.
14:50hace 5 minutos

5'

Buen inicio de partido con los dos equipos peleando por el control del balón.
14:45hace 11 minutos

0'

Inicia el partido.
14:35hace 21 minutos

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos de la FA Cup.
14:28hace 28 minutos

¡Alineación del Sheffield!

Estos son los titulares del Sheffield Wednesday para el juego de hoy:
14:21hace 35 minutos

¡Alineación del Coventry!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Coventry para el partido de este día:
14:18hace 38 minutos

Arbitraje

Thomas Bramall será el árbitro central para el Coventry y Sheffield Wednesday de la FA Cup 2023-2024.
14:10hace una hora

¡Aparece el Sheffield!

Los jugadores del Sheffield Wednesday ya se encuentran en el estadio para el partido de este día:
14:02hace una hora

¡Llegó el Coventry!

El Coventry ya se encuentra en Hillsborough Stadium para el juego de hoy:
13:58hace una hora

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en la temporada 2018-2019 cuando el Coventry se impusó de visita por marcador de 3 a 2.
13:52hace una hora

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
13:45hace una hora

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Sheffield Wednesday y Coventry dé comienzo en el Hillsbprough Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
13:26hace una hora

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry en vivo del EFL Championship 2023-2024!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry en vivo correspondiente a la Temporada 2023-2024 del EFL Championship, además de la más reciente información que surja desde Hillsborough Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
13:21hace 2 horas

¿Dónde y cómo ver el Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry online y en vivo del EFL Championship 2023-2024?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry en varios países:

Argentina: 16:45 horas en Star+

Bolivia: 15:45 horas en Star+

Brasil: 16:45 horas en Star+

Chile: 16:45 horas en Star+

Colombia: 14:45 horas en Star+

Ecuador: 14:45 horas en Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 14:45 horas en ESPN+

España: 20:45 horas en DAZN

México: 13:45 horas en Star+

Paraguay: 16:45 horas en Star+

Perú: 14:45 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 16:45 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 15:45 horas en Star+

13:16hace 2 horas

¡Última alineación del Coventry!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jed Wallace, Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento y Grady Diangana.
13:11hace 2 horas

¡Matt Godden, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Coventry City es una de las figuras más importantes para el equipo, este busca continuar con su desarrollo y seguir demostrando que es uno de los mejores en su posición. El inglés continúa su desarrollo y espera ser una pieza fundamental en la ofensiva de su equipo. Durante esta temporada del EFL Championship, este consiguió 2 goles y 1 asistencia en 3 partidos. El veterano de 32 años buscará ser titular indiscutible del Coventry y ayudar a que estos logren sus objetivos.
13:06hace 2 horas

¿Cómo llega el Coventry?

El Coventry continúa su temporada del EFL Championship ubicándose en la sexta posición con 43 puntos, luego de 11 victorias, 10 empates y 7 derrotas. El equipo cuenta con una base interesante de jugadores, entre los que encontramos a Matt Godden, Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare, Liam Kelly, Kyle McFadzean y Haji Wright para pelear por tener un buen año y tratar de buscar el ascenso a la Premier League. La temporada pasada, el Coventry terminó en quinto lugar con 70 puntos clasificando a los Playoffs del ascenso, dónde fue eliminado por el Luton, permaneciendo un año más en el EFL Championship. El Coventry es uno de los grandes favoritos a pelear por el ascenso y la búsqueda de buenos resultados será fundamental para lograr este objetivo jornada a jornada.
13:01hace 2 horas

¡Última alineación del Sheffield Wednesday!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Sam Greenwood y Isaiah Jones.
12:56hace 2 horas

¡Anthony Musaba, jugador a seguir!

El extremo del Sheffield Wednesday busca seguir siendo una de las piezas fundamentales del equipo, este es uno de los orquestadores de la ofensiva y llega a este duelo luego de haber empezado de gran forma el campeonato colocándose como el líder en la delantera y ayudando en la generación ofensiva. Lo más importante para él es que el club empiece a tener mayor regularidad en el terreno de juego y se acople mejor con jugadores como Michael Smith para formar una delantera letal. De momento marcha con 3 goles y 2 asistencias en 19 partidos en todas las competencias de su equipo.
12:51hace 2 horas

¿Cómo llega el Sheffield Wednesday?

El equipo de Sheffield Wednesday llega a este duelo como el vigésimo tercer lugar de la EFL Championship con un récord de 6 victorias, 4 empates y 18 derrotas, para llegar a 22 puntos. El Sheffield Wednesday buscará aprovechar el duelo contra el Coventry City para seguir escalando posiciones en la tabla y alejarse de los puestos de descenso del EFL Championship. En esta temporada, el equipo ha realizado varios movimientos y dejando una plantilla muy importante siendo los nombres de Michael Smith, Anthony Musaba, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, George Byers y Di’Shon Bernard, los más destacados. El Sheffield Wednesday se mete a este duelo con 3 juegos consecutivos sumando y su eliminación de la FA Cup en la cuarta ronda. La victoria frente al Norwich City pondría al equipo en el vigésimo lugar a 3 puntos de los equipos que están en zona de descenso.
12:46hace 2 horas

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Hillsborough Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Sheffield, Inglaterra será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan continuar de buena manera esta temporada del EFL Championship 2023-2024. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 34,600 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 1899.
12:41hace 2 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry en vivo, correspondiente a la Temporada 2023-2024 del EFL Championship. El encuentro tendrá lugar en Hillsborough Stadium, en punto de las 13:45 horas.
