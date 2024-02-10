PUBLICIDAD

12:02hace 21 horas

Fin del Juego

El juego termina.
11:59hace 21 horas

90+6'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Aparece Brenan Johnson y pone el segundo de los Spurs.
11:53hace 21 horas

90'

Se agregan 7 minutos más.
11:48hace 21 horas

85'

Últimos minutos del partido y parece que el empate prevalecerá.
11:41hace 21 horas

78'

El buen ritmo del partido se mantiene y los dos equipos tratan de romper el empate.
11:33hace 21 horas

70'

Nos acercamos al final y los dos equipos tratan de romper el empate a como de lugar.
11:28hace un día

65'

Presiona el Tottenham por tratar de romper el empate rápidamente.
11:23hace un día

61'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Remate de Pepe Sarr dentro del área para empatar el juego.
11:18hace un día

55'

Avanza el reloj y empiezan los ajustes de ambos equipos para mover el marcador.
11:13hace un día

50'

El partido mantiene la misma tónica del primer tiempo con el Brighton jugando mejor.
11:08hace un día

45'

Arranca la segunda mitad.
10:52hace un día

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso.
10:45hace un día

45'

Se agregan 6 minutos más.
10:40hace un día

40'

Nos acercamos al descanso y parece que el Brighton mantendrá la ventaja en el marcador.
10:33hace un día

33'

Sigue la presión del Tottenham, pero el Brighton quiere aprovechar para contragolpear a su rival y tomar la delantera.
10:25hace un día

25'

Luego del gol, el Tottenham presiona en busca del empate.
10:17hace un día

17'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Pascal Gross anota desde los once pasos y pone el primero del partido.
10:15hace un día

15'

¡PENAL! Dura entrada en el área y se marca la pena máxima para el Brighton.
10:10hace un día

10'

Presiona el Brighton y quiere el primero del partido.
10:05hace un día

5'

Buen inicio de partido, los dos equipos presionan para lograr abrir el marcador.
10:00hace un día

0'

Inicia el partido.
9:57hace un día

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos de la Premier League.
9:55hace un día

¡Alineación del Tottenham!

Estos son los titulares del Tottenham para el juego de hoy:
9:50hace un día

¡Alineación del Brighton!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Brighton para el partido de este día:
9:45hace un día

Arbitraje

Michael Salisbury será el árbitro central para este duelo entre Brighton y Tottenham de la Premier League.
9:40hace un día

¡Aparecen los Spurs!

Los jugadores del Tottenham ya se encuentran en su estadio para el partido de este día:
9:35hace un día

¡Llegó el Brighton!

El Brighton ya se encuentra en el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium para el juego de hoy:
9:30hace un día

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en esta temporada cuando el Brighton se impusó por marcador de 2 a 1 en casa.
9:25hace un día

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
9:20hace un día

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Brighton y Tottenham dé comienzo en el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
9:15hace un día

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Tottenham vs Brighton en vivo de la Premier League 2023-2024!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Tottenham vs Brighton en vivo correspondiente a la Jornada 23 de la Premier League 2023-2024, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
9:10hace un día

¿Dónde y cómo ver Tottenham vs Brighton online y en vivo de la Premier League 2023-2024?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Tottenham vs Brighton en varios países:

Argentina: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+

Bolivia: 11 horas en ESPN, Star+

Brasil: 12 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN

Chile: 12 horas en ESPN, Star+

Colombia: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+

Ecuador: 10 horas en ESPN, Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 10 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM

España: 16 horas en DAZN

México: 9 horas en Paramount+

Paraguay: 12 horas en Star+

Perú: 11 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 12 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 11 horas en Star+

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

9:05hace un día

¡Última alineación del Brighton!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, João Pedro y Facundo Buonanotte.
9:00hace un día

¡Pascal Groß, jugador a seguir!

El mediocampista del Brighton llega como uno de los grandes referentes  y buscará empezar a hacerse notar como el máximo asistidor en el ataque del equipo. Ahora, tras su paso por la temporada pasada, este se postula para ser uno de los máximos referentes en el medio campo que el Brighton necesita y su aporte será muy importante de cara al futuro y la búsqueda de mantener al Brighton entre los mejores de la Premier League, en la campaña anterior, este registró 10 goles y 10 asistencias en 44 partidos.
8:55hace un día

¿Cómo llega el Brighton?

El Brighton & Hove Albion se prepara para la temporada 2023-2024 de la Premier League donde seguirá buscando el título de la máxima categoría del fútbol inglés y se postula como uno de los grandes candidatos a pelear por uno de los boletos a los torneos de la UEFA. El Brighton terminó en la sexta posición de la Premier League con 62 puntos, luego de 18 victorias, 8 empates y 12 derrotas. Estos inician una nueva aventura rumbo a la UEFA Europa League. Estos se postulan para tratar de meterse en los octavos de final y ser un protagonista del segundo máximo campeonato europeo. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma y Danny Welbeck, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el resto de la temporada futbolística. El Brighton lo volverá a intentar y mantiene un sólido proyecto con el mismo cuerpo técnico y gran parte del plantel de la temporada pasada, por lo que se espera mucho de estos en busca de su segunda Premier League.
8:50hace un día

¡Última alineación del Tottenham!

Esta es la última alineación del equipo: Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Richarlison, Timo Werner y Brennan Johnson.
8:45hace un día

¡Heung Min-Son, jugador a seguir!

El extremo del Tottenham es el máximo referente de su país y el líder en la creación ofensiva de su selección. Son busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol inglés y ser la pieza fundamental para el Tottenham en la ofensiva, además de mostrar su gran nivel con los “Tigres Asiáticos” en la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022. Este es una de las grandes figuras del equipo inglés y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones de su equipo en esta Premier League. Durante esta temporada , el extremo ha participado en 19 juegos con su club donde consiguió 5 goles y 2 asistencias. Heung-Min junto con Harry Kane son los máximos referentes de la ofensiva de los Spurs y los de mayor capacidad de anotación.
8:40hace un día

¿Cómo llega el Tottenham?

Los Spurs se preparan para la temporada 2023-2024 de la Premier League donde seguirá buscando pelear por un lugar en alguna competición europea, aunque el principal objetivo es meterse entre los mejores equipos de la máxima categoría del fútbol inglés. El Tottenham terminó en la octava posición de la Premier League con 60 puntos. No obstante, su camino en la Premier League no llegó a un lugar de alguna competición UEFA al quedarse a 1 punto de los puestos que van a estas competiciones internacionales. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero y James Maddison, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo. El equipo sufrió un número de cambios importantes y se vio obligado a reforzar el plantel de cara a una nueva aventura en la Premier League. El Tottenham buscará ser uno de los protagonistas dentro del campeonato y alcanzar nuevas instancias en todas las competiciones en las que participe. De momento el equipo marcha en la quinta posición con 44 puntos luego de 13 victorias, 5 empates y 5 derrotas.
8:35hace un día

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Londres será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan seguir su camino dentro de esta temporada de la Premier League. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 62,800 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2019.
Photo: EFL
Photo: EFL
8:30hace un día

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Tottenham vs Brighton en vivo, correspondiente a la Jornada 23 de Premier League 2023-2024. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, en punto de las 9 horas.
VAVEL Logo
Sobre el autor
Carlos Bernal
Carlos Bernal
Lic. en economía apasionado en el basquetbol. Escritor en la sección polideportivo.
5$
10$
15$