No te despegues de acá para seguir el Coventry City vs Preston North End en vivo
¿A qué hora es?
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Estados Unidos: 13:45 horas PT y 14:45 horas ET
Costa Rica: 13:45 horas
Perú: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 14:45 horas
Ecuador: 14:45 horas
Puerto Rico: 16:45 horas
Venezuela: 16:45 horas
Bolivia: 16:45 horas
Chile: 16:45 horas
Argentina: 16:45 horas
Uruguay: 16:45 horas
Paraguay: 16:45 horas
Brasil: 16:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Jugador a seguir de Preston North End
Jugador a seguir de Coventry City
Última alineación de Preston North End
Última alineación de Coventry City
Antecedentes
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City
Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End
Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End
Championship 2020-21 Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City
Championship 2020-21 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End
¿Cómo llega Preston North End?
Championship 2022-23 Millwall 1-1 Preston North End
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Ipswich Town
Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough
Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers
¿Cómo llega Coventry City?
Championship 2022-23 Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 2-1 Millwall
Championship 2022-23 Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Coventry City
Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City
La Championship nos trae un nuevo capítulo
Bienvenidos
Mi nombre es Uriel García y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo al partido, actualizaciones de los marcadores y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.