No te despegues de acá para seguir el Coventry City vs Preston North End en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Coventry City vs Preston North End en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el césped del Estadio Coventry Building Society Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
¿A qué hora es?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers del 23 de febrero del 2024 en varios países:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Estados Unidos: 13:45 horas PT y 14:45 horas ET

Costa Rica: 13:45 horas

Perú: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 14:45 horas 

Ecuador: 14:45 horas 

Puerto Rico: 16:45 horas

Venezuela: 16:45 horas

Bolivia: 16:45 horas 

Chile: 16:45 horas

Argentina: 16:45 horas 

Uruguay: 16:45 horas 

Paraguay: 16:45 horas 

Brasil: 16:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

Jugador a seguir de Preston North End

Liam Millar, delantero joven de 24 años que suma cuatro goles y cinco asistencias esta temporada, por partido da alrededor de 23 pases totales, es muy gambetero y rápido con los pies.

Jugador a seguir de Coventry City

Ellis Simms, delantero joven de 23 años que en los últimos dos partidos que ha jugado ha logrado anotar. Su fortaleza y presencia en el área chica es muy minuciosa, siempre está buscando espacios.


Última alineación de Preston North End

F, Woodman (P); L. Lindsay, A. Hughes, J. Storey, B. Whiteman, L. Millar, R. Brady, A. Browne, M. Frøkjær-Jensen, E. Riis y W. Keane. Director técnico, Ryan Lowe.
Última alineación de Coventry City

B. Wilson (P); L. Binks, B. Thomas, J. Dasilva, J. Latibeaudiere, V. Torp, J. Eccles, F. Tavares, H. Wright, C. O´Hare y E. Simms. Director técnico, Mark Robins.

 

Antecedentes

En sus últimos seis encuentros Preston North End llega con una ligera ventaja sobre Coventry City..

Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City

Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End

Championship 2021-22 Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

Championship 2020-21 Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City

Championship 2020-21 Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End

¿Cómo llega Preston North End?

Los ‘Lilywhites’ en sus últimos 5 encuentros han tenido un rendimiento favorable, pues han obtenido varias victorias, su mejor resultado fue ante Cardiff City, teniendo una racha de 2 empates y 3 victorias.

Championship 2022-23 Millwall 1-1 Preston North End

Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 3-2 Ipswich Town

Championship 2022-23 Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End 

Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough

Championship 2022-23 Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

¿Cómo llega Coventry City?

Los ‘Sky Blues’ en sus últimos 5 encuentros han tenido un rendimiento bueno, pues han obtenido varias victorias, su mejor resultado fue ante Sheffield Wednesday, teniendo una racha de 1 derrota, un empate y 3 victorias.

Championship 2022-23 Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City

Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Championship 2022-23 Coventry City 2-1 Millwall

Championship 2022-23 Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Coventry City

Championship 2022-23 Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City

La Championship nos trae un nuevo capítulo

La segunda división de Inglaterra nos trae un duelo de dos equipos que se encuentran en la zona alta de la tabla general, tienen solo 2 puntos de diferencia lo que lo hace un juego muy reñido por seguir aumentando unidades en la tabla general.
Bienvenidos

¡Hola a todos! Gracias por acompañarnos a la retransmisión del partido Coventry City vs Preston North End en vivo, correspondiente a la fecha 34 de la Championship 2023-24.

Mi nombre es Uriel García y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo al partido, actualizaciones de los marcadores y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.

