Atlas vs Toluca: Live Stream Updates, score and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Toluca match.
How to watch AtLive TV and Streams vs Toluca
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca & Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca & Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Toluca: Last LineUp
Talavera; Tobio, Maidana, Chala, Ruíz, Sauro; Rigonato, Mancuello, Castañeda; Gigliotti, León.
Atlas: Last LineUp
Vargas; Govea, Segura, Santamaría, Angulo; Torres, Martínez, Reyes, Isijara; Barceló, Trejo
Toluca: Team News
For their part, Toluca are ranked as one of the worst teams in Apertura 2019. The 'Red Devils' have played nine games in this tournament, accumulating six mishaps, two draws and one victory, placing them second to last in the overall standings.
Atlas: Team News
The tournament for Atlas has not been the best because, of nine games they have played along the certámen, where they have won and lost the same amount of duels, while the rest tied it, reaching thirteen points.
Toluca is in decline
On the other hand, Toluca lost at home to Morelia 2-0, so their fans are not very happy because they have not been a regular team.
Atlas needs to win
The reds and blacks come after a strong setback against Chivas by the minimum, so their fans are not very happy.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Toluca match will be played at the Jalisco stadium , in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
