Toluca vs Santos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Santos match.
How to watch Toluca vs Santos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Santos Last LineUp |
Orozco; Doria, Rodríguez, Orrantía, Arteaga; Castillo, Gorriarán, Rivas, Lozano; Valdés, Furch.
Toluca Last LineUp |
Talavera; Ruíz, Sauro, Mora, Chala; Pardo, Maidana, Da Silva, Rigonato; Hernández, Canelo.
La cuarteta arbitral
El árbitro central de este Santos vs Puebla será Fernando Hernández; Alberto Morín, primer línea; Karen Díaz, segundo línea; Mario Vargas, cuarto asistente.
Santos looking to make it to Liguilla
The Torreon come to this duel as general leaders, a situation that will not change, so its sole objective will be to achieve a good encounter and thus arrive in good spirits to the final phase.
Toluca seeks to close with dignity
The 'Diablos Rojos' will seek to close this tournament so irregular they have had with a victory, this after the dismissal of Ricardo Antonio Lavolpe of the Scarlet technical direction
Kick-off time
The Toluca vs Santos match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Estado de México. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00pm ET.
