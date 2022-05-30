Gol y resumen del México 1-0 Ghana en Torneo Maurice Revello 2022
12:31hace 3 días

Resumen

12:25hace 3 días

12:24hace 3 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, México gana el partido.
12:20hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 5 minutos de compensación. 
12:19hace 3 días

Primer Gol

Víctor Guzmán remató con la izquierda desde el centro del área.
12:17hace 3 días

88'

Cambios de Ghana:
Salen Zubairu Ibrahim y Abdul Abdullah.
Entran Isaac Pappoe y Mustapha Abdullah.
12:12hace 3 días

82'

¡Gooooool de México!
12:10hace 3 días

80'

Cambios de México: 
Salen Diego Medina y Ángel Zapata.
Entran Andres Montaño y Ángel Robles.
12:06hace 3 días

77'

 Ángel Zapata (México) recibe tarjeta amarilla.
12:05hace 3 días

76'

Jugada peligrosa de Ghana, el portero mexicano hace una gran atajada.
12:01hace 3 días

72'

Pausa para hidratar a los jugadores.
11:57hace 3 días

68'

Cambio de México sale Santiago Muñoz y entra Teun Wilke.
11:56hace 3 días

66'

Tarjeta amarilla para Jorge Rodriguez de México.
11:54hace 3 días

65'

México mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
11:48hace 3 días

Partido en línea

11:47hace 3 días

57'

Jugada peligrosa de México, la pelota pasa a un lado del poste.
11:46hace 3 días

56'

Cambios de Ghana:
Salen Yaw Baafi y Mohammed Yahaya.
Entran Isaac Mensah y Abass Salifu.
11:43hace 3 días

54'

Tarjeta amarilla para Abdul Abdullah (Ghana).
11:37hace 3 días

48'

Santiago Naveda (México) sale lesionado después de un fuerte golpe en la pierna y entra Jorge Ruvalcaba.
11:35hace 3 días

46'

Alex Opoku de Ghana recibe tarjeta amarilla.
11:35hace 3 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
11:20hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra México 0-0 Ghana.
11:20hace 3 días

45+3'

Primer cambio de Ghana, sale Collins Boah y entra Alex Opoku.
11:15hace 3 días

45'

Se agregan 3 minutos de compensación. 
11:12hace 3 días

41'

Primer tiro de esquina para Ghana.
11:06hace 3 días

36'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para México.
11:05hace 3 días

35'

México con 59% de la posesión del balón y 5 tiros a puerta. Ghana con 41% de la posesión del balón y un tiro afuera.
10:58hace 3 días

27'

Pausa para hidratar a los jugadores.
10:54hace 3 días

25'

El portero de Ghana, Vincent Anane mantiene su porteria a salvo.
10:52hace 3 días

22'

El juego se ve muy pausado por tantas faltas por parte de Ghana.
10:47hace 3 días

17'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
10:42hace 3 días

11'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Zubairu Ibrahim de Ghana.
10:34hace 3 días

4'

México empieza presionando toda la cancha en busca de su primera oportunidad de gol.
10:30hace 3 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
10:23hace 3 días

A minutos del arranque

Inicia la presentación del juego. 
10:21hace 3 días

Ya se preparan para el calentamiento

10:19hace 3 días

Partido por Internet

Si quieren ver los juegos del torneo en vivo y por internet, usen el próximo link oficial:
http://tournoimauricerevello.com
10:11hace 3 días

Los equipos ya vieron la cancha

10:06hace 3 días

¡Últimos 5 partidos Ghana!

En los últimos cinco partidos en competiciones oficiales, Ghana ganó 3 juegos contra Panamá Sub 20, Argentina Sub 20 e Iraq U20. Empató otro juego contra Austria U20 y perdió contra Mali Sub 20.
10:01hace 3 días

¡Últimos 5 partidos México!

En los últimos cinco partidos en competiciones oficiales, México perdió 4 juegos contra Ecuador Sub 20, Japón Sub 20, Italia Sub 20 e Inglaterra Sub 20.  Su última victoria fue contra Senegal Sub 20 en la Copa Mundial Sub-20. 
9:56hace 3 días

Las alineaciones

9:51hace 3 días

Llegada Ghana

El equipo ya se encuentra en el estadio.
9:46hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre México vs Ghana dé comienzo en el Stade De Lattre de Tassigny. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
 
9:41hace 3 días

No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del México vs Ghana, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Stade De Lattre de Tassigny. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
9:36hace 3 días

¿Dónde ver el juego?

El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN y en streaming por Star+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
9:31hace 3 días

Premundial Sub 20

El Torneo Maurice Revello ayudará a la selección mexicana a prepararse en cara a la eliminatoria de la Concacaf. Una semana después del torneo, México participará en el Campeonato Sub-20 de Concacaf 2022 que da boletos al Mundial Sub-20 y los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. La selección se encuentra en el Grupo F y deberá enfrentar a Trinidad y Tobago, Surinam y Haití. Es de suma importancia que los jóvenes mexicanos aprovechen estos juegos del Torneo Maurice Revello para conocerse, prepararse y crear química entre todos para la eliminatoria.
9:26hace 3 días

Grupo B

México y Ghana serán parte del grupo B, en el mismo grupo están Venezuela e Indonesia. El primer lugar de cada grupo y el mejor segundo lugar de todos los grupos avanzarán a las semifinales. 
9:21hace 3 días

Jugadores de Ghana

A continuación se presenta la lista de convocados para jugar en este torneo:
Foto: Tournoi Maurice Revello
Foto: Tournoi Maurice Revello
9:16hace 3 días

Ghana

Este torneo será la tercera participación de Ghana en el torneo. Su última participación fue en el 2000 y Ghana en ese ocasión no logró pasar de fase de grupos. Su último juego en la competencia fue contra Colombia, Ghana perdió 4 a 1 y de esa forma salió del torneo al quedar en el último lugar del grupo A.
Foto: Ghana
Foto: Ghana
9:11hace 3 días

Jugadores de México

A continuación se presenta la lista de convocados para jugar en este torneo:
Foto: México
Foto: México
9:06hace 3 días

México

El equipo mexicano vuelve al Torneo Maurice Revello, después de dos años regresa y es su vigésima sexta participación en está competencia. México ha ganado una vez el torneo, en el 2012 le ganó 3-0 a Turquía en la final y así se convirtió en la primera selección de la CONCACAF en ser campeón de la competencia. Su última participación fue en 2019, México enfrentó a Japón en las semifinales del torneo y perdió 5 a 4 en penales. A pesar de no llegar a la final, pudo pelear por el tercer lugar contra Irlanda y terminó victorioso 3 a 4 en penales. 
Foto: México
Foto: México
9:01hace 3 días

Torneo Maurice Revello

Es una competencia de fútbol que se juega en la ciudad de Toulon en Francia y en el torneo solo juegan jugadores nacidos en el 2001 o menores. Es la edición número 48 del torneo y durará del 29 de mayo al 12 de junio de 2022. Participarán 12 equipos de 4 diferentes confederaciones: Arabia Saudita, Argelia, Argentina, Colombia, Comoras, Francia, Ghana, Indonesia, Japón, México, Panamá y Venezuela. El último campeón del torneo fue Brasil en 2019, le ganó 5 a 4 en penales a Japón. 
8:56hace 3 días

El Estadio

El Stade De Lattre de Tassigny está ubicado en la ciudad de Aubagne, Francia. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 1,000 espectadores y es la casa del Aubagne Football Club. Fue inaugurado en 1989 y se le hizo una renovación en 2010.
 
Foto: Wikipedia
Foto: Wikipedia
8:51hace 3 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido México vs Ghana en vivo, correspondiente a la fase de grupos del Torneo Maurice Revello. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Stade De Lattre de Tassigny, en punto de las 10:30 horas.
