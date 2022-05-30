Gol y resumen del México 1-0 Ghana en Torneo Maurice Revello 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego
Final del Juego
90'
Primer Gol
#Sub21 ¡GOOOOOOOL! ⚽️— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 30, 2022
¡Víctor Guzmán mete disparo de zurda para abrir el marcador!
⏱82’ | MEX 1-0 GHA#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/LOPZX1pLbX
88'
Salen Zubairu Ibrahim y Abdul Abdullah.
Entran Isaac Pappoe y Mustapha Abdullah.
82'
80'
Salen Diego Medina y Ángel Zapata.
Entran Andres Montaño y Ángel Robles.
77'
76'
72'
68'
66'
65'
Partido en línea
#MEXGHA | ⏱️ 45'
⏲️ HALF-TIME@miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 0-0 🇬🇭 @ghanafaofficial
🔴 LIVE 👇 https://t.co/0n0ZOUFKQd#TMR2022 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
57'
56'
Salen Yaw Baafi y Mohammed Yahaya.
Entran Isaac Mensah y Abass Salifu.
54'
48'
46'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45+3'
45'
41'
36'
35'
27'
25'
22'
17'
11'
4'
0'
A minutos del arranque
MATCHDAY - 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament (U20)— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) May 30, 2022
⚽️ Mexico 🇲🇽 v 🇬🇭 Ghana
🏟 Stade de Lattre
📍Marseille, France
⌚️ 3:30pm#BlackSatellites / #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/ssAkCq9vlv
Ya se preparan para el calentamiento
#MEXGHA | 🎥
The atmosphere in the @ghanafaofficial dressing room before the warm-up 🇬🇭#TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/x2vhAdmZo5 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Partido por Internet
http://tournoimauricerevello.com
Los equipos ya vieron la cancha
#MEXGHA | 📸
No stress 😄🇲🇽🇬🇭#TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/DO7PCtcTrD — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
¡Últimos 5 partidos Ghana!
¡Últimos 5 partidos México!
Las alineaciones
📋 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄
17h30 : 🇲🇽 Mexique (@miseleccionmx) - @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭
🏟️ @villedaubagne (Stade de Lattre)
👉 https://t.co/JJ9CVR6aPD#MEXGHA pic.twitter.com/YV0Ycq3Y30 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Llegada Ghana
A walk around the pitch before warm up #TMR2022 || #BlackSatellites || #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/HWdwXeteDe— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) May 30, 2022