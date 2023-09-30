Pachuca vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

PUBLICIDAD
Actualizar directo
Follow here Pachuca vs Necaxa Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and comments of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pachuca vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Necaxa of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM.
Brazil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 8:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM.
Brazil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 8:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Necaxa's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Raul Gudino, Jhon Chancellor, Alexis Peña, Jorge Rodriguez, Jair Cortés, Alejandro Andrade, Fernando Arce, Heriberto De Jesus, Brayan Garnica, Facundo Batista and Édgar Méndez.
Raul Gudino, Jhon Chancellor, Alexis Peña, Jorge Rodriguez, Jair Cortés, Alejandro Andrade, Fernando Arce, Heriberto De Jesus, Brayan Garnica, Facundo Batista and Édgar Méndez.
Pachuca's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodriguez, Byron Castillo, Elias Montiel, Celso Ortiz, Bryan González, Marino Hinestroza, Roberto de la Rosa and Érick Sánchez.
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodriguez, Byron Castillo, Elias Montiel, Celso Ortiz, Bryan González, Marino Hinestroza, Roberto de la Rosa and Érick Sánchez.
Players to follow from Necaxa
The next three players are considered key to Necaxa's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pachuca. Uruguayan player Facundo Batista (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Brayan Garnica (#15), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper, Raul Gudino (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Necaxa in the tournament
Necaxa had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in sixteenth position in the general table after 1 game won, 4 tied and 4 lost, they have 7 points. Necaxa seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Necaxa's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 24, 2023 against Santos and resulted in a 5-2 victory at the Corona Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Pachuca
The next three players are considered key to Pachuca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Necaxa. Mexican player Roberto de la Rosa (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Érick Sánchez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Necaxa multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Pachuca in the tournament
The Pachuca soccer team started the 2023 Liga MX season (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in fifteenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 4 tied and 3 lost, achieving 10 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on September 23, 2023 against Guadalajara and resulted in a 0-0 draw at the Akron Stadium and in this way they achieved another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hidalgo Stadium is located in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,922 spectators and is the home of the Tuzos del Pachuca. It was inaugurated on February 14, 1993 and is the most important sports center in the state of Hidalgo.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pachuca vs Necaxa!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.