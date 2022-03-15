Resumen y mejores momentos del Nuggets 129-107 Wizards en NBA
Foto: VAVEL

20:10hace 4 días

Resumen

19:25hace 4 días

Gracias

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego entre Wizards y Nuggets por la NBA.
19:20hace 4 días

Final

Nuggets 127-109 Wizards.
19:15hace 4 días

4Q 01:15

Deni Avdija con la canasta para hacer más decorosa la pizarra sobre la recta final del juego.
19:10hace 4 días

4Q 03:50

Daniel Gafford con el doble para que los Wizards superen los 100 puntos.
19:05hace 4 días

4Q 05:23

Austin Rivers con el triple y se mantiene el margen mayor de 20 puntos.
19:00hace 4 días

4Q 07:03

Corey Kispert con el tapeo para sumar dos más.
18:55hace 4 días

4Q 08:41

Corey Kispert con el triple para reducir la diferencia a 20 puntos.
18:50hace 4 días

4Q 11:40

Daniel Gafford con los dos puntos de tiro libre para los Wizards y las primeras unidades del último periodo.
18:45hace 4 días

Final tercer cuarto

Nuggets 104-81 Wizards.
18:40hace 4 días

3Q 01:08

Bones Hyland con el doble y los Nuggets rebasan los 100 puntos.
18:35hace 4 días

3Q 04:08

Nikola Jokic aprovecha el rebote defensivo para sumar dos más.
18:30hace 4 días

3Q 05:16

Neto con una asistencia más en el juego, ahora para Kristaps Porzingis quien hace el doble.
18:25hace 4 días

3Q 07:28

Monte Morris con el doble y la diferencia es de 23 puntos.
18:20hace 4 días

3Q 08:59

Aparece el serbio Nikola Jokic para hacer dos puntos más.
18:15hace 4 días

3Q 10:51

Neto con la asistencia y Kentavious Caldwell-Pope con el triple.
18:10hace 4 días

3Q 11:44

Jeff Green con el doble para los primeros puntos de la segunda mitad.
18:05hace 4 días

3Q 12:00

Comienza la segunda mitad entre Nuggets y Wizards.
18:00hace 4 días

Medio tiempo

Nuggets 73-52 Wizards.
17:55hace 4 días

2Q 00:03

Will Barton con los dos tiros libres sobre la recta final de la primera mitad.
17:50hace 4 días

2Q 02:12

Rápido despliegue ofensivo para que Jeff Green haga el doble.
17:45hace 4 días

2Q 04:41

Monte Morris con la bandeja y los Nuggets superan los 60 puntos.
17:40hace 4 días

2Q 05:36

Nikola Jokic con el doble para alargar la diferencia a 20.
17:35hace 4 días

2Q 08:55

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope con el tiro desde la esquina para el triple.
17:30hace 4 días

2Q 10:20

DeMarcus Cousins con la bandeja y amplía la diferencia a 15 puntos.
17:25hace 4 días

2Q 11:46

Bryn Forbes con el triple para los primeros puntos del segundo periodo.
17:20hace 4 días

Final primer cuarto

Nuggets 34-28 Wizards.
17:15hace 4 días

1Q 02:28

Bones con la asistencia y JaMychal Green con el doble.
17:10hace 4 días

1Q 03:35

Monte Morris con tiempo y espacio para sacar el fogonazo y hacer el triple.
17:05hace 4 días

1Q 05:13

Nikola Jokic con los dos tiros desde la línea de libres.
17:00hace 4 días

1Q 07:06

Corey Kispert con el triple para recortar la diferencia a 5.
16:55hace 4 días

1Q 09:26

Aaron Gordon hace el triple a la antigua con doble más punto.
16:50hace 4 días

1Q 10:45

Rebote defensivo que lo convierte en un doble el brasileño Raul Neto.
16:45hace 4 días

1Q 11:40

De tiro libre, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hace el primer punto del partido.
16:40hace 4 días

1Q 12:00

Comienza el juego entre Nuggets y Wizards.
16:35hace 4 días

A minutos

En unos minutos estarán arrancado las acciones desde Washington entre Wizards y Nuggets.
16:30hace 4 días

Alineación titular Nuggets

Encabezados por Jokic, esta es la formación titular con la que saltará al campo de juego los Nuggets.
16:25hace 4 días

Alineación titular Wizards

Estos son los cinco jugadores que saltarán al campo de juego por parte de Washington.
16:20hace 4 días

Así llegaron

Los Wizards llegaron hace algunos momentos a casa, donde tienen récord de 17 ganados y 17 perdidos.
16:15hace 4 días

Wizards: reporte de lesionados

Mientras que Washington tendrá equipo completo para este miércoles en donde esperan regresar a la victoria.
16:10hace 4 días

Nuggets: reporte de lesionados

Muchas bajas tendrá el equipo de Denver para este juego:

Zeke Nnaji, AP

Aaron Gordon, AP

JaMychal Green, AP

Jamal Murray, BA

Michael Porter Jr., SF

16:05hace 4 días

¿Cómo llegan los Nuggets?

Mientras que los Nuggets son sextos de la Conferencia del Oeste de la NBA y han ganado 7 de los últimos 10, incluyendo el triunfo del lunes frente a los Philadelphia 76ers.
16:00hace 4 días

¿Cómo llegan los Wizards?

Los Wizards apenas han ganado tres de los últimos 10 y están a cuatro juegos del décimo lugar, que son los Hornets, por lo que en la recta final de la temporada tienen que empezar a ganar si quieren tener una mínima esperanza de postemporada.
15:55hace 4 días

La cartelera

La programación de la NBA para este miércoles será de ocho juegos y la actividad comenzará desde la capital norteamericana.
15:50hace 4 días

Comenzamos

Los Denver Nuggets buscarán una victoria que los mantenga en los primeros lugares de la conferencia ante unos urgidos Washington Wizards en la NBA. Comenzamos con la cobertura del juego a través de VAVEL.
15:45hace 4 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards en vivo de la NBA 2022

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards en vivo a temporada 2022 de la NBA, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Capital One Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
15:40hace 4 días

Dónde y cómo ver Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards online y en vivo de NBA 2022

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards del 15 de marzo en varios países:

Argentina: 8:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Brasil: 8:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Chile: 7:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 6:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Estados Unidos (ET): 7:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

España: 12:05 AM

México: 5:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Perú: 6:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:05 PM en NBA Game Pass

15:35hace 4 días

Antecedentes

Los Wizards cuentan con una mínima ventaja en los últimos cinco partidos con saldo de tres victorias por solo dos derrotas, contando que dos triunfos han sido como locales en los más recientes dos enfrentamientos en Washington.

Washington Wizards 107-113 Denver Nuggets, 2021

Washington Wizards 112-110 Denver Nuggets, 2021

Denver Nuggets 128-130 Washington Wizards, 2021

Denver Nuggets 114-128 Washington Wizards, 2020

Washington Wizards 104-117 Denver Nuggets, 2019

15:30hace 4 días

Ojo con este jugador de Washington Wizards

A pesar de que de forma colectiva no ha sido la mejor temporada, el brasileño Raulzinho Neto ha tenido un año de consolidación y en los últimos juegos ha sido de la partida titular, pues promedia por juego 20.8 minutos y 7.9 puntos.

15:25hace 4 días

Ojo con este jugador de Denver Nuggets

El serbio Nikola Jokić liga cuatro juegos seguidos con doble doble y antes había hecho dos triples dobles seguidos, demostrando que es el mejor jugador con el que cuenta los Nuggets y que su presencia en la aportación ofensiva será clave para sacar la victoria.
Foto: Agencias
Foto: Agencias
15:20hace 4 días

Última alineación Washington Wizards

6 Kristaps Porzingis, pívot; 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, alero; 33 Kyle Kuzma, ala-pívot; 19 Raulzinho Neto, base; 24 Corey Kispert, escolta.
15:15hace 4 días

Última alineación Denver Nuggets

32 Jeff Green, alero; 50 Aaron Gordon, alero; 15 Nikola Jokic, pívot; 11 Monté Morris, base; 5 Will Barton, base.
15:10hace 4 días

Washington Wizards: no están eliminados

Si hay alguien que le puede quitar el décimo lugar de la Conferencia del Este de la NBA a los Charlotte Hornets son los Washington Wizards que están a tres juegos y medio, sin embargo, apenas han ganado tres de los últimos siete y ligan tres derrotas de forma seguida, incluyendo la del lunes en casa de los Golden State Warriors.
15:05hace 4 días

Denver Nuggets: hilvanar victorias como visitante

Los Denver Nuggets necesitan apretar el paso si quieren evitar la zona de Play-in y hasta arrebatarle el quinto lugar de la Conferencia del Oeste de la NBA a los Dallas Mavericks, destacando que han ganado 7 de los últimos 10 y vienen de derrotar a domicilio a los Philadelphia 76ers el lunes pasado.
15:00hace 4 días

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards en vivo, correspondiente a la temporada 2022 de la NBA. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Capital One Arena, en punto de las 17:05 horas.
