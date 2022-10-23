Canastas y resumen del Portland Trail Blazers 106-104 Los Angeles Lakers en NBA 2022-2023
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

17:35hace un día

¡Resumen!

17:13hace un día

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

Gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
17:11hace un día

Final del Juego

El partido termina y el ganador es Portland Trail Blazers.
17:08hace un día

4Q | 0:03

Jerami Grant logró anotar dos puntos, última posesión será de los Lakers.
17:06hace un día

4Q | 0:07

LeBron James empata el partido, tiempo fuera de los Portland Trail Blazers.
17:05hace un día

4Q | 0:12

Un triple de Damian Lillard le da ventaja de dos puntos a Portland y los Lakers piden timepo fuera para organizar la última jugada de los Lakers.
17:01hace un día

4Q | 0:21

Una posible falta ofensiva fue revisada y la pelota es para los Portland Trail Blazers.
16:59hace un día

4Q | 1:13

Portland Trail Blazers baja la diferencia a 3 puntos.
16:45hace un día

4Q | 4:42

LeBron James obliga a Portland Trail Blazers a pedir un timepo fuera después de conseguir dos puntos y la falta.
16:43hace un día

¡Patrick Beverley con la asistencia!

16:40hace un día

4Q | 6:51

Ambos equipos juegan con todo lo que tienen, pero las grandes defensas de los Lakers los sigue manteniendo 5 puntos arriba.
16:36hace un día

4Q | 12:00

Empieza el último cuarto, los Lakers tienen ventaja de 5 puntos.
16:25hace un día

Adiós al tercero

Termina el tercer cuarto con ventaja de 5 para los Lakers.
16:24hace un día

¡El Alley y el Oop!

Gran combinación entre Davis y Schröder para los puntos, partido cerrado en LA:
16:21hace un día

3Q | 1:51

Triple de Austin Reaves y los Lakers piden tiempo fuera para ajustar su ofensiva y mantener la ventaja de 3.
16:20hace un día

3Q | 4:37

Juego de ida y vuelta, el partido se empato y la diferencia es mínima. Ambos equipos anotan de cada lado.
16:19hace un día

¡Tomando la delantera!

Westbrook atacando a la canasta y los Lakers le dan la vuelta al marcador:
16:18hace un día

3Q | 9:33

Mucho mejor la ofensiva de los Lakers que recorta a 5 la diferencia y manda a tiempo fuera de los Blazers.
16:17hace un día

3Q | 12:00

Arranca el tercer cuarto.
16:16hace un día

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con ventaja de 7 para los Blazers.
16:16hace un día

¡Foul y cuenta!

LeBron James con el doble y la falta para llegar a 10 puntos:
16:14hace un día

2Q | 4:19

Los Lakers intentan de todo, pero mucho mejor la defensa de Portland que evita los puntos en contra.
16:14hace un día

2Q | 7:51

Los Blazers siguen controlando el juego y aumentan la ventaja a 11 puntos forzando el tiempo fuera.
16:13hace un día

¡Aquí no!

Anthony Davis haciendo de todo en ambos lados de la duela:
16:11hace un día

2Q | 12:00

Inicia el segundo cuarto.
16:11hace un día

Fin del primero

Termina el primer cuarto con ventaja de 8 para Portland.
16:10hace un día

1Q | 2:04

Damian Lillard con 12 puntos y cerrando mejor para los Blazers.
16:09hace un día

¡Girando por los puntos!

Jusuf Nurkic con el giro y los dos puntos para acercar a los Blazers:
16:07hace un día

1Q | 5:13

Los Lakers jugando mucho mejor con Anthony Davis como líder a la ofensiva.
14:52hace un día

1Q | 9:25

Gran arranque en la duela por parte de los Lakers que ya toman ventaja de 5 en el marcador.
14:42hace un día

1Q | 12:00

Inició el partido en la Crypto.con Arena.
14:20hace un día

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que de inicio la presentación del partido y los protocolos previos de la NBA.
14:13hace un día

Last lineups!

En el último juego, así fue como alinearon ambos equipos:
Lakers: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Loonie Walker IV y Russell Westbrook.
Blazer: Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Anferee Simons y Jusuf Nurkic.
14:11hace un día

Ausencias

Las bajas para este partido son las siguientes: Lakers: Cole Swider y Troy Brown Jr.
Blazers: Oliviers Sarr y Trendon Watford.
13:59hace un día

Arbitraje

Ed Malloy (#14), Matt Boland (#18) y Derek Richardson (#63) son la tercia arbitral designada para el partido entre Lakers y Blazers, correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-20223.
13:46hace un día

¡Aparecen los Lakers!

El equipo de Los Ángeles llegó a las instalaciones de su estadio para el partido de hoy:
13:45hace un día

¡Llegaron los Blazers!

Los de Portland ya se encuentran en las inmediaciones de la Crypto.com Arena para el juego de hoy:
13:40hace un día

¡Último duelo!

El último duelo entre Lakers y Blazers fue durante la pretemporada pasada donde los de Portland sorprendieron y se quedaron con la victoria en casa por marcador de 107 a 105. Anfernee Simons fue el jugador del partido con 29 puntos y 5 asistencias.
13:32hace un día

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los últimos resultados de ambos equipos.
13:31hace un día

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Lakers y Blazers dé comienzo en la Crypto.com Arena. Ambas quintetas saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
20:23hace 2 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Lakers vs Blazers en vivo de la Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Lakers vs Blazers en vivo correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde la Crypto.com Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
20:18hace 2 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Lakers vs Blazers online y en vivo de Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Lakers vs Blazers en varios países:

Argentina: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Brasil: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Chile: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Colombia: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass

EE. UU. (ET): 15:30 horas en TNT

España: 21:30 horas en NBA League Pass

México: 14:30 horas en NBATV, NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 15.30 horas en NBA League Pass

Perú: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Venezuela: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass

 

 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

20:13hace 2 días

¡LeBron James, jugador a seguir!

Año 20 para la máxima figura de Los Ángeles Lakers, quien buscará meter al equipo angelino a los Playoffs nuevamente. La estrella de los Lakers terminó la temporada regular en un gran momento liderando al equipo en ofensiva con un promedio de 30.3 puntos, 8.2 asistencias y 6.2 rebotes por partido. Si bien LeBron tuvo una gran temporada y estuvo entre los candidatos al MVP, esté no pudo reflejar su gran año para el equipo angelino. El estado físico del equipo fue uno de los grandes problemas y esto llevó a que la directiva rejuveneciera el plantel alrededor de su mejor jugador. La conexión de Lebron con Russell Westbrook y la salud de Anthony Davis serán fundamentales para las aspiraciones de este equipo. The King es uno de los candidatos al MVP de la temporada regular, la dudas se centran más en lo que los Lakers puedan hacer.
Foto: Lakers
Foto: Lakers
20:08hace 2 días

¿Cómo llegan los Lakers?

El equipo de Los Ángeles terminó la temporada regular con un récord de 33 victorias y 49 derrotas para finalizar en el décimo primer puesto detrás de los San Antonio Spurs, con quienes perdieron el último boleto para el Play-In. La campaña de los Lakers se vio repleta de lesiones y las constantes noticias sobre la mala relación entre Russell Westbrook y Lebron James. Tras el fracaso del equipo, el cuerpo técnico cesó a Frank Vogel, trayendo a Darvin Ham como su sustituto y con la misión de rejuvenecer la plantilla. Llegaron jugadores como Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV y Troy Brown Jr.  La misión del equipo para este año es tener una buena temporada y meterse a los playoffs para volver a pelear por el campeonato. De momento parece que el equipo no hará más movimientos importantes y se centrarán en darle una oportunidad más al trío de LeBron-Davis-Westbrook. Los Lakers comenzarán esta pretemporada con gran necesidad de demostrar su mejoría de cara a la temporada regular y veremos por primera vez a las caras nuevas con el uniforme dorado y morado.
20:03hace 2 días

¡Damian Lillard, jugador a seguir!

El base de Portland es la máxima figuras de los Blazers, este se perdió gran parte de la temporada pasada cuando tuvo que ser operado por problemas del corazón. Durante la campaña anterior, Lillard disputó 29 juegos en los que promedió 24.0 puntos, 4.1 rebotes y 7.3 asistencias por partido. Ahora, parece ser que la estrella de los Blazers ha superado sus problemas cardíacos y podrá disputar la temporada completa y con el objetivo de liderar al equipo rumbo a otros playoffs. Lillard buscará aprovechar a la renovada plantilla de los Blazers y sumar su juego al de Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic y Anfernee Simmons para que Portland regrese a pelear por el título de la NBA y sea un rival complicado dentro de la Conferencia Oeste. Lo que más se espera de la estrella de los Blazers es una temporada sana y el retorno del “Dame-Time” para generar un juego muy divertido de ver.
Foto: Blazers
Foto: Blazers
19:58hace 2 días

¿Cómo llegan los Blazers?

Los Blazers arrancan una nueva temporada luego de culminar la campaña anterior en la décimo tercera posición de la Conferencia Oeste, luego de un récord de 27 victorias y 55 derrotas. Luego de que su mejor jugador fuera baja para realizarse una operación por problemas cardiacos, el equipo se vino abajo y el proyecto existente llegó a su fin. CJ McCollum fue una de las piezas fundamentales que dejaron el equipo para replantear un nuevo equipo, con la salida de la segunda estrella de los Blazers, llegaron jugadores como Josh Hart, Jerami Grant y Gary Payton Jr. quienes le darán un nuevo aire al equipo. Con el retorno de Damian Lillard, los Blazers esperan ser un equipo nuevamente competitivo que peleé por un lugar en los Playoffs de la NBA. Todo dependerá del ritmo con el que regrese Lillard para que las piezas del equipo se acoplen a él como líder, puedan ser un rival complicado en la Conferencia Oeste y podrían dejar fuera a alguno que otro equipo favorito.
19:53hace 2 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

La Crypto.com Arena ubicada en la ciudad de Los Ángeles será la sede de este duelo de pretemporada entre dos equipos que buscan arrancar de buena forma la temporada regular de la NBA 2022-2023 en la Conferencia Oeste. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 20,000 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 1999.
Foto: NBA
Foto: NBA
19:48hace 2 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Ángeles Lakers, correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en la Crypto.com Arena, en punto de las 14:30 horas.
VAVEL Logo