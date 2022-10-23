Canastas y resumen del Portland Trail Blazers 106-104 Los Angeles Lakers en NBA 2022-2023

PUBLICIDAD
Final del Juego
¡Patrick Beverley con la asistencia!
Pat Bev finds LeBron for the jam! 😤
Lakers-Trail Blazers is a 5 point game with 6 minutes remaining in Q4 on NBA League Pass. #KiaTipOff22
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/JuyEGsWMPD — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022
Adiós al tercero
¡El Alley y el Oop!
AD throws down the lob! It's a tie game on NBA League Pass!— NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi#KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/jPyRq80cVA
¡Tomando la delantera!
Russ drives and beats the shot clock buzzer! 🚨— NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022
Lakers-Trail Blazers is a 1 point game right now on NBA League Pass. #KiaTipOff22
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/LaHg4NVoN8
Medio Tiempo
¡Foul y cuenta!
LeBron gets the bucket and the foul! 💪— NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022
The Trail Blazers lead with 7 minutes to go in Q2.
Watch live on NBA League Pass. #KiaTipOff22
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/8iyvoU513O
¡Aquí no!
AD with the emphatic denial! ⛔️— NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022
The Lakers and Blazers are battling in Q1 live on NBA League Pass. #KiaTipOff22
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/wrlH91Mswv
Fin del primero
¡Girando por los puntos!
Beastin' and feastin' #RipCity | @bosnianbeast27 pic.twitter.com/SEOtt19ddR— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 23, 2022
A punto de comenzar
Last lineups!
Lakers: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Loonie Walker IV y Russell Westbrook.
Blazer: Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Anferee Simons y Jusuf Nurkic.
Ausencias
Blazers: Oliviers Sarr y Trendon Watford.
Arbitraje
¡Aparecen los Lakers!
Good morning, L.A. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JGETiLBBV5— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 23, 2022
¡Llegaron los Blazers!
📍 Los Angeles, CA#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7m2rHhn99J— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 23, 2022
¡Último duelo!
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Lakers vs Blazers en vivo de la Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023!
¿Dónde y cómo ver Lakers vs Blazers online y en vivo de Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023?
Argentina: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Chile: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass
EE. UU. (ET): 15:30 horas en TNT
España: 21:30 horas en NBA League Pass
México: 14:30 horas en NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 15.30 horas en NBA League Pass
Perú: 14:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 16:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 15:30 horas en NBA League Pass
