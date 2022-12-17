Puntos y resumen del Sacramento Kings 122-113 Detroit Pistons en NBA 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Fin del juego
4C | 1:00
Gran jugada de los Detroit Pistons
.@MB3FIVE going to work in the fourth📈 pic.twitter.com/Wh26wlpieC — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 17, 2022
4C | 5:46
4C | 9:06
4C | 12:00
3C
3C | 1:46
Gran jugada de los Sacramento Kings
Keegan getting it done on both ends 💪 😤#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DNqt7Ljflg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2022
3C | 5:58
3C | 9:20
3C | 12:00
2C
2C | 1:53
Gran jugada de los Sacramento Kings
Malik hits Keegan with the cross-court bullet for the triple 💦👌#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4tovg8WTR2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2022
2C | 6:53
2C | 9:14
2C | 12:00
1C
1C | 2:26
Gran jugada de los Detroit Pistons
Killian's picking up right where he left off🔥#Pistons | @iam_killian pic.twitter.com/fFJFsZbJaP — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 17, 2022
1C | 6:06
1C | 8:57
1C | 12:00
Alineación de Sacramento Kings
Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Friday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) December 16, 2022
Alineación de Detroit Pistons
Rev Up Time!!— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 16, 2022
🔹 @iam_killian
🔹 @IveyJaden
🔹 @44Bojan
🔹 @Dreamville_33
🔹 @JalenDuren pic.twitter.com/a41TYWQtzC
Informe de lesiones
Sacramento Kings: Alex Len (fuera) y Kevin Huerter (probable).
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (fuera) y Isaiah Livers (fuera).
Árbitros
Jefe de Equipo: James Capers (#19) .
Árbitro: Brandon Adair (#67).
Árbitro: Scott Wall (#31).
Centro de reproducción: Tom Washington, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Dannica Mosher y Ashley Moyer-Gleich.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Detroit Pistons
🔦🔵🔴— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 16, 2022
🆚 @SacramentoKings
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/gb3LvVmhd2
¿Dónde y cómo ver Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons online y en vivo de NBA 2022?
Última alineación de Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox y Kevin Huerter.
Última alineación de Detroit Pistons
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic y Isaiah Stewart.