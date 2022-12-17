Puntos y resumen del Sacramento Kings 122-113 Detroit Pistons en NBA 2022
VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

20:36hace un día

Resumen

20:34hace un día

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

Gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
20:33hace un día

Fin del juego

Termina el último cuarto, los Kings se quedan con la victoria.
20:32hace un día

4C | 1:00

Los Sacramento Kings ganan por 9 puntos, obligan a los Detroit Pistons a pedir un tiempo fuera para organizar su ofensiva.
20:19hace un día

Gran jugada de los Detroit Pistons

20:18hace un día

4C | 5:46

Los Sacramento Kings siguen arriba en el marcador, todo indica que se quedarán con la victoria.
20:10hace un día

4C | 9:06

Después del triple de Kevin Huerter, los Sacramento Kings se ponen arriba 6 puntos a unos minutos de que termine el partido.
20:06hace un día

4C | 12:00

Empieza el último cuarto, Sacramento Kings 93-86 Detroit Pistons.
20:05hace un día

3C

Termina el tercer cuarto, los Kings ganan por 7 puntos, excelente cuarto de Saddiq Bey que consigue 14 puntos desde la banca.
20:03hace un día

3C | 1:46

Partido muy parejo, ambos equipos pelean para conseguir una ventaja grande.
19:59hace un día

Gran jugada de los Sacramento Kings

19:53hace un día

3C | 5:58

Los Sacramento Kings ya ganan por 9 puntos, logran una ventaja considerable y quieren ampliarla.
19:48hace un día

3C | 9:20

El juego está nuevamente empatado, toda la ventaja que Detroit Pistons consiguió en la primera mitad se ha ido.
19:29hace 2 días

3C | 12:00

Empieza el tercer cuarto, Sacramento Kings 55-63 Detroit Pistons.
19:22hace 2 días

2C

Finaliza el segundo cuarto, los Pistons ganan por 8 puntos, excelente primera mitad de Domantas Sabonis con 10 puntos y 2 asistencias.
19:08hace 2 días

2C | 1:53

Los Sacramento Kings tienen mucho problemas para defender, permiten muchos rebotes ofensivos y eso le ha permitido a los Detroit Pistons tener segundas oportunidades para anotar.
19:01hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Sacramento Kings

18:59hace 2 días

2C | 6:53

Los Detroit Pistons usan un tiempo fuera, ganan por 2 puntos y quieren darle un descanso a sus jugadores.
18:47hace 2 días

2C | 9:14

Los Sacramento Kings empiezan muy bien el segundo cuarto, juegan posiciones largas y atacan el aro.
 
18:43hace 2 días

2C | 12:00

Empieza el segundo cuarto, Sacramento Kings 28-29 Detroit Pistons.
18:43hace 2 días

1C

Termina el primer cuarto, los Pistons se llevan una ventaja de 1 punto y hay que destacar el buen primer cuarto de TBojan Bogdanovic con 6 puntos y 2 rebotes.
18:36hace 2 días

1C | 2:26

Tiempo fuera de los Sacramento Kings, pierden por 2 puntos y quieren ajustar su defensa.
18:32hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Detroit Pistons

18:31hace 2 días

1C | 6:06

El juego está empatado, hasta el momento hubo muchos puntos y cualquiera de los equipos podría aventajar en el primer cuarto.
18:20hace 2 días

1C | 8:57

Ambos equipos juegan muy parejo en el inicio del primer cuarto, ninguno domina y está empatado el partido.
18:19hace 2 días

1C | 12:00

Empieza el partido, los Sacramento Kings ganan el salto.
17:49hace 2 días

Alineación de Sacramento Kings

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
17:45hace 2 días

Alineación de Detroit Pistons

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
17:40hace 2 días

Informe de lesiones

Las bajas para este partido son las siguientes:

Sacramento Kings: Alex Len (fuera) y Kevin Huerter (probable).

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (fuera) y Isaiah Livers (fuera).

17:35hace 2 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Jefe de Equipo: James Capers (#19)    .
Árbitro: Brandon Adair (#67).
Árbitro: Scott Wall (#31).
Centro de reproducción: Tom Washington, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Dannica Mosher y Ashley Moyer-Gleich.

17:25hace 2 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia este y oeste. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas del último partido entre estos dos equipos.
ESPN
ESPN
17:24hace 2 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 20 de noviembre de 2022 en el Golden 1 Center, en aquel juego los Sacramento Kings ganaron 137 a 129. Aquel enfrentamiento fue muy parejo en puntos y rebotes que esperamos vuelva a ocurrir hoy. 
17:13hace 2 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Sacramento Kings y Detroit Pistons se enfrentaron en total 2 veces durante la temporada regular 2021-2022, en las cuales los Sacramento Kings ganaron una vez y los Detroit Pistons obtuvieron la victoria otra vez.
17:07hace 2 días

Llegada Detroit Pistons

Los Detroit Pistons ya se encuentran en el estadio y están listos para el partido de hoy.
17:05hace 2 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Sacramento Kings y Detroit Pistons dé comienzo en la Little Caesars Arena. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
13:30hace 2 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons en vivo de NBA 2022

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons, además de la más reciente información que surja desde la Little Caesars Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
13:25hace 2 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons online y en vivo de NBA 2022?

El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN y en streaming por NBA League Pass. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
13:20hace 2 días

Última alineación de Sacramento Kings

El último quinteto de Sacramento Kings: 
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox y Kevin Huerter.
13:15hace 2 días

Última alineación de Detroit Pistons

El último quinteto de Detroit Pistons: 
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic y Isaiah Stewart.
13:10hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Sacramento Kings

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el ala-pívot Domantas Sabonis (#10), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su sexto año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 16.5 puntos, 11 rebotes y 6.4 asistencias por partido respectivamente, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el alero Harrison Barnes(#40) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 13.2 puntos, 5.5 rebotes y 2 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el base De'Aaron Fox (#5) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada tuvo un torneo malo, pero empezó bien está temporada al promediar 24 puntos, 4.9 rebotes y 6 asistencias. 
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
13:05hace 2 días

Sacramento Kings en el torneo

Los Sacramento Kings tuvieron un buen inicio de temporada regular, con 15 partidos ganados y 12 perdidos se establecieron en el séptimo lugar de la conferencia oeste. El torneo pasado se quedaron afuera de los playoffs, hicieron varios cambios en el equipo y esperan que está temporada puedan competir para entrar al torneo Play-in o incluso clasificar directo a los playoffs. Su último juego fue el 14 de diciembre contra los Toronto Raptors, donde los Kings ganaron 124 a 123 en el Scotiabank Arena y de esa manera Sacramento Kings consiguió su décima quinta victoria del torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar el enfrentamiento, pero podrían dar la sorpresa y ganar el partido porque son un buen equipo de la conferencia oeste y por la experiencia que tienen sus jugadores. 
13:00hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Detroit Pistons

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el ala-pívot Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su octavo año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 20.3 puntos, 3.6 rebotes y 2.4 asistencias por partido respectivamente, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el centro Isaiah Stewart (#28) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 11.9 puntos, 8.7 rebotes y 1.3 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el base Cade Cunningham (#2) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada fue su año de Rookie y está temporada ha promediado 19.9 puntos, 6.2 rebotes y 6 asistencias. 
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
12:55hace 2 días

Detroit Pistons en el torneo

Los Detroit Pistons empezaron muy mal el torneo al perder la mayoría de sus partidos de la temporada, este año son nuevamente un fuerte equipo que compite en la conferencia este. Tuvieron un mal inicio de temporada regular 2022-2023, con 8 partidos ganados y 22 perdidos se encuentran en el décimo cuarto lugar de la conferencia este. El torneo pasado se quedaron afuera de los playoffs, hicieron varios cambios en el equipo y esperan que está temporada puedan competir para entrar al torneo Play-in o incluso clasificar directo a los playoffs. Su último juego fue el 14 de diciembre contra los Charlotte Hornets, donde los Detroit Pistons ganaron 141 a 134 en el Spectrum Center y de esa manera consiguieron su octava victoria del torneo. Llegan como favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Tienen una ventaja en el partido del viernes al jugar en casa y que sus fans los puedan apoyar.
12:50hace 2 días

El Estadio

La Little Caesars Arena será el estadio sede del juego de la temporada regular, está ubicado en la ciudad de Detroit, Míchigan. Costó 732 millones de dólares construirlo, es la casa de los Detroit Pistons. Su apertura fue el 5 de septiembre de 2017 y tiene una capacidad de 20,491 espectadores.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
12:45hace 2 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas noches a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons en vivo, correspondiente a la temporada regular de la NBA. El encuentro tendrá lugar en la Little Caesars Arena en punto de las 18:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo