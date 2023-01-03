Puntos y resumen del Dallas Mavericks 111-106 Houston Rockets en NBA 2023
22:15hace 4 días

Resumen

21:43hace 4 días

21:40hace 4 días

Fin del juego

Termina el último cuarto, los Dallas Mavericks se quedan con la victoria.
21:28hace 4 días

4C | 0:10

Tiempo fuera de los Houston Rockets, pierden por 3 puntos y quieren organizar su última jugada.
21:27hace 4 días

4C | 3:33

El juego está empatado, hasta el momento hubo muchos puntos y cualquiera de los equipos podría aventajar en los últimos minutos.
21:26hace 4 días

Gran jugada de los Houston Rockets

21:02hace 4 días

4C | 9:15

El juego está nuevamente empatado, toda la ventaja que los Houston Rockets consiguió en la primera mitad se ha ido.
21:00hace 4 días

4C | 12:00

Empieza el último cuarto, Dallas Mavericks 83-87 Houston Rockets.
20:59hace 4 días

3C

Termina el tercer cuarto, los Rockets ganan por 4 puntos, excelente cuarto de Dwight Powell que consigue 6 puntos desde la banca.
20:54hace 4 días

3C | 1:06

Los Houston Rockets tienen muchos problemas para cubrir a Luka Doncic que tiene 16 puntos en este cuarto.
20:42hace 4 días

Gran jugada de los Dallas Mavericks

20:38hace 4 días

3C | 6:13

Los Houston Rockets gana por 11 puntos, pero tienen muchos problemas para defender y ya tienen 6 faltas en este cuarto.
20:32hace 4 días

3C | 9:13

Los Houston Rockets empiezan muy bien el segundo cuarto, juegan posiciones largas y atacan el aro.
20:25hace 4 días

3C | 12:00

Empieza el tercer cuarto, Dallas Mavericks 44-55 Houston Rockets.
20:15hace 4 días

2C

Finaliza el segundo cuarto, los Rockets ganan por 11 puntos, excelente primera mitad de Kevin Porter Jr. con 15 puntos y 3 asistencias.
20:01hace 4 días

2C | 2:31

Malas noticias para los Dallas Mavericks, Christian Wood consigue su tercera falta personal y tiene problemas para defender a Jalen Green.
19:57hace 4 días

Gran jugada de los Houston Rockets

19:53hace 4 días

2C | 6:02

La banca de los Houston Rockets le aumentan la ventaja a su equipo, ganan por 9 puntos y obliga a los Dallas Mavericks a pedir un tiempo fuera.
19:45hace 4 días

2C | 8:54

Los Dallas Mavericks tienen muchos problemas para defender, permiten muchos rebotes ofensivos y eso le ha permitido a los Houston Rockets tener segundas oportunidades para anotar.
19:40hace 4 días

2C | 12:00

Empieza el segundo cuarto, Dallas Mavericks 18-26 Houston Rockets.
19:40hace 4 días

1C

Termina el primer cuarto, los Rockets se llevan una ventaja de 8 puntos y hay que destacar el buen primer cuarto de Alperen Sengun con 6 puntos y 4 rebotes.
19:30hace 4 días

1C | 2:57

Los Dallas Mavericks usan su primer tiempo fuera del juego, pierden por 1 punto y quieren ajustar su defensa.
19:25hace 4 días

Gran jugada de los Dallas Mavericks

19:23hace 4 días

1C | 6:05

Los Dallas Mavericks se ponen arriba en el marcador por primera vez en el partido, tienen ventaja de 1 punto.
19:21hace 4 días

1C | 9:12

Ambos equipos juegan muy parejo en el inicio del primer cuarto, ninguno domina y los Houston Rockets ganan por 3 puntos.
19:19hace 4 días

1C | 12:00

Empieza el partido, los Dallas Mavericks ganan el salto.
18:49hace 4 días

Alineación de Houston Rockets

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
18:42hace 4 días

Alineación de Dallas Mavericks

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
18:37hace 4 días

Informe de lesiones

Las lesiones para este partido son las siguientes:

Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green (fuera).

Houston Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate (fuera).

18:34hace 4 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Jefe de Equipo: James Capers (#19)    .
Árbitro: Mitchell Ervin (#27).
Árbitro: Cheryl Flores (#91).
Centro de reproducción: Tom Washington, Scott Twardoski, Gediminas Petraitis y Robert Hussey.

18:32hace 4 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia oeste. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas del último partido entre estos dos equipos.
ESPN
ESPN
18:29hace 4 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 29 de diciembre de 2022 en el American Airlines Center, en aquel juego los Dallas Mavericks ganaron 129 a 114. Aquel enfrentamiento fue muy parejo en puntos y rebotes que esperamos vuelva a ocurrir hoy. 
18:16hace 4 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Dallas Mavericks y Houston Rockets se enfrentaron en total 3 veces durante la temporada regular 2022-2023, en las cuales Dallas Mavericks salieron ganadores dos veces y los Houston Rockets en otra ocasión.
18:14hace 4 días

Llegada Houston Rockets

Los Houston Rockets ya se encuentran en el estadio y están listos para el partido de hoy.
18:13hace 4 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Dallas Mavericks y Houston Rockets dé comienzo en el Toyota Center. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
15:00hace 4 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets en vivo de NBA 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Toyota Center. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
14:55hace 4 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets online y en vivo de NBA 2023?

El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN y en streaming por NBA League Pass. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
14:50hace 4 días

Última alineación de Dallas Mavericks

El último quinteto de Dallas Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. y Christian Wood.
14:45hace 4 días

Última alineación de Houston Rockets

El último quinteto de Houston Rockets: 
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr. y Jalen Green.
14:40hace 4 días

Jugadores a seguir de Dallas Mavericks

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el alero Luka Doncic (#77), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su cuarto año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 34.2 puntos, 8.7 rebotes y 8.9 asistencias por partido, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el centro Christian Wood (#35) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 17.7 puntos, 7.9 rebotes y 1.5 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el base Spencer Dinwiddie (#26) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada tuvo un excelente torneo y es su octavo torneo en la NBA, está temporada ha promediado 16.3 puntos, 3.2 rebotes y 5.2 asistencias. 
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
14:35hace 4 días

Dallas Mavericks en el torneo

Los Dallas Mavericks han jugado muy bien en el inicio de está temporada, este año son nuevamente un fuerte equipo que compite en la conferencia oeste. Tuvieron un excelente inicio de temporada regular 2022-2023, con 21 partidos ganados y 16 perdidos se encuentran en la cuarta posición de la conferencia oeste. La temporada pasada perdieron en los playoffs y su objetivo de este año es volver a entrar a la postemporada, para lograrlo deberán ganar el mayor número de juegos posibles. Su último juego fue el 31 de diciembre contra los San Antonio Spurs, donde los Dallas Mavericks ganaron 126 a 125 en el AT&T Center y de esa manera consiguieron su vigésima primera victoria del torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar el partido, pero podrían dar la sorpresa y ganar porque son un buen equipo de la conferencia oeste y por la experiencia que tienen sus jugadores. 
14:30hace 4 días

Jugadores a seguir de Houston Rockets

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el alero Jalen Green (#4), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su segundo año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 21.5 puntos, 4.3 rebotes y 3.6 asistencias por partido respectivamente, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el centro Alperen Sengun (#28) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 14.9 puntos, 8.7 rebotes y 2.2 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el alero Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada tuvo un torneo muy bueno y este sería su tercer año en la liga, ha promediado 19.4 puntos, 5.5 rebotes y 5.8 asistencias por juego. 
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
14:25hace 4 días

Houston Rockets en el torneo

Los Houston Rockets tuvieron un mal inicio de temporada, con 10 partidos ganados y 26 perdidos se establecieron en el décimo quinto lugar de la conferencia oeste. El torneo pasado se quedaron afuera de los playoffs, hicieron varios cambios en el equipo y esperan que está temporada puedan competir para entrar al torneo Play-in o incluso clasificar directo a los playoffs. Su último juego fue el 31 de diciembre contra los New York Knicks, donde Houston Rockets perdió 108 a 98 en el Toyota Center y de esa manera consiguieron otra derrota en el torneo. Llegan como favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Tienen una ventaja en el partido del lunes al jugar en casa y que sus fans los puedan apoyar.
14:20hace 4 días

El Estadio

El Toyota Center será el estadio sede de este partido de la temporada regular, está ubicado en la ciudad de Houston, Texas. Desde el 5 de octubre de 2003 es la casa de los Houston Rockets, tiene una capacidad de 18,400 espectadores y costó 175 millones de dólares su construcción. 
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
14:15hace 4 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas noches a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets en vivo, correspondiente a la temporada regular de la NBA. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Toyota Center en punto de las 19:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo