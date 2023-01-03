Puntos y resumen del Dallas Mavericks 111-106 Houston Rockets en NBA 2023

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego
Fin del juego
4C | 0:10
4C | 3:33
Gran jugada de los Houston Rockets
🗣 SCOOT pic.twitter.com/iLx9i7Mim4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 3, 2023
4C | 9:15
4C | 12:00
3C
3C | 1:06
Gran jugada de los Dallas Mavericks
pic.twitter.com/lWKHOrokIN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 3, 2023
3C | 6:13
3C | 9:13
3C | 12:00
2C
2C | 2:31
Gran jugada de los Houston Rockets
EG's feeling it‼️ pic.twitter.com/5IVWgRko1C — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 3, 2023
2C | 6:02
2C | 8:54
2C | 12:00
1C
1C | 2:57
Gran jugada de los Dallas Mavericks
Ball movement 🤌 pic.twitter.com/uHqemj0rWn — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 3, 2023
1C | 6:05
1C | 9:12
1C | 12:00
Alineación de Houston Rockets
Starting 5️⃣ for tonight!@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/W0ZpuGfKGs— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 3, 2023
Alineación de Dallas Mavericks
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/Ag5hk8TMfy— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 3, 2023
Informe de lesiones
Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green (fuera).
Houston Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate (fuera).
Árbitros
Jefe de Equipo: James Capers (#19) .
Árbitro: Mitchell Ervin (#27).
Árbitro: Cheryl Flores (#91).
Centro de reproducción: Tom Washington, Scott Twardoski, Gediminas Petraitis y Robert Hussey.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Houston Rockets
New year, new fits 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dx8NRRLjKf— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2023
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets en vivo de NBA 2023
¿Dónde y cómo ver Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets online y en vivo de NBA 2023?
Última alineación de Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. y Christian Wood.
Última alineación de Houston Rockets
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr. y Jalen Green.