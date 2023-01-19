Canastas y resumen del Kings 116-111 Lakers en NBA 2022-2023

PUBLICIDAD
¡Resumen!
Fin del Juego
4Q | 1:12
4Q | 4:11
4Q | 6:45
4Q | 8:28
¡Con fuerza!
Russ to the rim pic.twitter.com/y5M1cImXJB— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2023
4Q | 12:00
Adiós al tercero
¡Jumper!
This bucket gives Huerter his ninth point of the quarter and helps extend the Kings lead to 12 🔥 @KevinHuerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/TdSd7vlhBj— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 19, 2023
3Q | 5:18
3Q | 9:04
3Q | 12:00
Medio Tiempo
2Q | 1:32
¡Fuera de aquí!
Malik put it off the backboard 🖐— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 19, 2023
Cyber Protection Block of the Game presented by @Acronis and @Executech pic.twitter.com/GiQGTZdtnH
2Q | 8:27
2Q | 9:19
¡A velocidad!
On the run 💥 pic.twitter.com/4JEmNqHqiG— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2023
2Q | 12:00
Fin del primero
1Q | 1:54
1Q | 5:17
1Q | 8:58
1Q | 12:00
¡Alineación de los Lakers!
Starters@toyotasocal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/Ggg4fzxejn— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2023
A punto de comenzar
Últimas quintetas
Lakers: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook, Wenyen Gabriel y Dennis Schröder.
Kings: Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes y Keegan Murray.
Ausencias
Lakers: Anthony Davis y Loonie Walker IV
Kings: Domantas Sabonis y Matthew Dellavedova
Arbitraje
¡Llegaron los Lakers!
In the building.#VoteLakers: https://t.co/zX32W37h3R pic.twitter.com/xdonLYkhBj— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2023
¡Llegaron los Kings!
the squad locked in tonight 😤@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/Eq5PDFvAFl— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 19, 2023
¡Último duelo!
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Kings vs Lakers en vivo de la Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023!
¿Dónde y cómo ver Sacramento Kings vs Los Ángeles Lakers online y en vivo de Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023?
Argentina: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Chile: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass
EE. UU. (ET): 22:30 horas en NBATV
España: 04:30 horas en NBA League Pass
México: 21:30 horas en ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Perú: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23:30 horas en NBA League Pass
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.