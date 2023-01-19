Canastas y resumen del Kings 116-111 Lakers en NBA 2022-2023
Foto: VAVEL

0:00hace 3 días

¡Resumen!

23:57hace 3 días

Fin del Juego

Finaliza el partido, gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Sacramento Kings 116-111 Los Ángeles Lakers, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
23:44hace 3 días

4Q | 1:12

Diferencia de 1 posesión de cara al cierre del juego, los Lakers tratando de mandar el juego a tiempo extra o sacar la victoria contra el reloj.
23:36hace 3 días

4Q | 4:11

Tiempo fuera Kings, los de Sacramente empataron el juego y frenan el partido para realizar ajustes.
23:29hace 3 días

4Q | 6:45

Voltereta de los Lakers y fuerzan el tiempo pedido de los Kings. Diferencia de 1 para los angelinos.
23:27hace 3 días

4Q | 8:28

Los Lakers reducen la diferencia a 1 punto y buscan retomar el liderato del juego cerca del final del partido.
23:25hace 3 días

¡Con fuerza!

Russell Westbrook atacando el aro para conseguir los puntos:
23:19hace 3 días

4Q | 12:00

Arranca el último cuarto.
23:14hace 3 días

Adiós al tercero

Termina el tercer cuarto con ventaja de 8 para los Kings.
23:13hace 3 días

¡Jumper!

Kevin Huerter con el giro para conseguir la canasta con un jumper:
23:11hace 3 días

3Q | 5:18

Tiempo fuera de los Lakers, ventaja de 6 para los de Sacramento. Los locales frenan el juego para tratar de evitar caer mucho en el marcador.
22:59hace 3 días

3Q | 9:04

Buen arranque de los Kings que se separan por 3 puntos y empiezan a tomar el liderato.
22:59hace 3 días

3Q | 12:00

Inicia el tercer cuarto.
22:36hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con ventaja de 1 para los Kings.
22:32hace 3 días

2Q | 1:32

Sacramento le da la vuelta al juego y toma ventaja de 1 punto.
22:31hace 3 días

¡Fuera de aquí!

Malik Monk con el tapón para evitar la caída de su aro:
22:16hace 3 días

2Q | 8:27

Tiempo fuera Kings, pérdidas de balón consecutivas para los de Sacramento y Mike Brown frena el juego para ajustar la defensiva de su equipo.
22:10hace 3 días

2Q | 9:19

Los Kings reducen la diferencia a 9 y presionan fuertemente a los angelinos tratando de acercarse en el marcador.
22:09hace 3 días

¡A velocidad!

Rompimiento de los Lakers para que Troy Brown Jr. conecte con LeBron y este anote para los puntos de los Lakers:
22:07hace 3 días

2Q | 12:00

Arranca el segundo cuarto.
22:03hace 3 días

Fin del primero

Finaliza el primer cuarto con ventaja de 11 para los Lakers.
21:57hace 3 días

1Q | 1:54

Tiempo fuera Kings, ventaja de 10 para los Lakers que empiezan a alejarse rápidamente en el marcador.
21:53hace 3 días

1Q | 5:17

Todo se mantiene igual, los Lakers con un gran juego en la pintura y buena defensa han mantenido lejos a los Kings.
21:46hace 3 días

1Q | 8:58

Muy parejo duelo sobre la duela con los Lakers liderando por 4.
21:42hace 3 días

1Q | 12:00

Inicia el partido en la Crypto.com Arena.
21:24hace 3 días

¡Alineación de los Lakers!

Estos son los 5 que arrancan por parte de los Lakers para el juego de hoy:
20:50hace 3 días

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que de inicio la presentación del partido y los protocolos previos de la NBA.
20:49hace 3 días

Últimas quintetas

En el último juego, así fue como alinearon ambos equipos:

Lakers: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook, Wenyen Gabriel y Dennis Schröder.

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes y Keegan Murray.

20:36hace 3 días

Ausencias

Las bajas para este partido son las siguientes:

Lakers: Anthony Davis y Loonie Walker IV

Kings: Domantas Sabonis y Matthew Dellavedova

20:30hace 3 días

Arbitraje

Eric Lewis (#42), Lauren Holtkamp (#7) y Brandon Schwab (#86) son los árbitros designados para el juego entre Kings y Lakers, correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023.
20:29hace 3 días

¡Llegaron los Lakers!

Los de Los Ángeles ya se encuentran en su estadio para el juego de hoy:
20:29hace 3 días

¡Llegaron los Kings!

El equipo de Sacramento llegó a la Crypto.com Arena para el partido de esta noche:
20:05hace 3 días

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que Kings y Lakers se vieron la cara fue durante esta temporada regular cuando los de Los Ángeles sacaron la victoria de visita por marcador de 136 a 134. LeBron James fue el jugador del partido con 37 puntos, 8 rebotes y 7 asistencias.
20:03hace 3 días

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los últimos resultados de ambos equipos.
20:01hace 3 días

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Kings y Lakers dé comienzo en la Crypto.com Arena. Ambas quintetas saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
17:00hace 4 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Kings vs Lakers en vivo de la Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Sacramento Kings vs Los Ángeles Lakers en vivo correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde la Crypto.com Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
16:55hace 4 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Sacramento Kings vs Los Ángeles Lakers online y en vivo de Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Kings vs Lakers en varios países:

Argentina: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 23:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Brasil: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Chile: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Colombia: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass

EE. UU. (ET): 22:30 horas en NBATV

España: 04:30 horas en NBA League Pass

México: 21:30 horas en ESPN, NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Perú: 22:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 00:30 horas en NBA League Pass

Venezuela: 23:30 horas en NBA League Pass

 

 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

16:50hace 4 días

¡Domantas Sabonis, jugador a seguir!

El alero de Sacramento es una de las grandes figuras de los Kings, este terminó la temporada como el líder a la ofensiva del equipo promediando un double-double de 18.9 puntos, 12.3 rebotes y 5.8 asistencias por partido. La estrella de los Kings iniciará su primera temporada completa con Sacramento, luego de solo disputar 15 juegos con el equipo luego de su traspaso proveniente de Indiana. Sabonis buscará aprovechar a la renovada plantilla de los Kings y sumar su juego al de De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter y Quinn Cook para que Sacramento rompa la mala racha de 16 años sin postemporada. Sabonis buscará convertirse en la cara de la franquicia de los Kings y ser el líder a la ofensiva y defensiva del equipo.
Foto: Kings
Foto: Kings
16:45hace 4 días

¿Cómo llegan los Kings?

Los Kings arrancan una nueva temporada con el mismo objetivo, meterse a postemporada y romper la mala luego de 16 años sin playoffs. El equipo ha comenzado a realizar movimientos y dando un giro importante a la plantilla en busca de posibilidades de colarse al Play-In. Si bien parece que la directiva ha realizado unos movimientos desesperados, el proyecto ha sufrido una renovación importante. Se quedaron jugadores como Domantas Sabonis y De’Aaron Foxm quienes serán la cara de la franquicia y los encargados de dirigir al equipo en ofensiva y defensiva. El cuerpo técnico de Mike Brown fichó a Malik Monk proveniente de los Lakers y a Kevin Huerter de los Hawks para mejorar la quinteta inicial del equipo, así mismo se renegoció los contratos de Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook y KZ Okpala para contar con una buena columna vertebral en el equipo. La temporada pasada el equipo culminó en la décimo segunda posición con un récord de 30 victorias y 52 derrotas, quedando fuera de alguna posibilidad de postemporada. El proyecto de Mike Brown buscará tener una ofensiva muy fuerte y ser un rival incómodo durante la temporada para pelear por un lugar en el Play-In.
16:40hace 4 días

¡LeBron James, jugador a seguir!

Año 20 para la máxima figura de Los Ángeles Lakers, quien buscará meter al equipo angelino a los Playoffs nuevamente. La estrella de los Lakers terminó la temporada regular en un gran momento liderando al equipo en ofensiva con un promedio de 30.3 puntos, 8.2 asistencias y 6.2 rebotes por partido. Si bien LeBron tuvo una gran temporada y estuvo entre los candidatos al MVP, esté no pudo reflejar su gran año para el equipo angelino. El estado físico del equipo fue uno de los grandes problemas y esto llevó a que la directiva rejuveneciera el plantel alrededor de su mejor jugador. La conexión de Lebron con Russell Westbrook y la salud de Anthony Davis serán fundamentales para las aspiraciones de este equipo. The King es uno de los candidatos al MVP de la temporada regular, la dudas se centran más en lo que los Lakers puedan hacer.
Foto: Lakers
Foto: Lakers
16:35hace 4 días

¿Cómo llegan los Lakers?

El equipo de Los Ángeles terminó la temporada regular con un récord de 33 victorias y 49 derrotas para finalizar en el décimo primer puesto detrás de los San Antonio Spurs, con quienes perdieron el último boleto para el Play-In. La campaña de los Lakers se vio repleta de lesiones y las constantes noticias sobre la mala relación entre Russell Westbrook y Lebron James. Tras el fracaso del equipo, el cuerpo técnico cesó a Frank Vogel, trayendo a Darvin Ham como su sustituto y con la misión de rejuvenecer la plantilla. Llegaron jugadores como Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV y Troy Brown Jr.  La misión del equipo para este año es tener una buena temporada y meterse a los playoffs para volver a pelear por el campeonato. De momento parece que el equipo no hará más movimientos importantes y se centrarán en darle una oportunidad más al trío de LeBron-Davis-Westbrook. Los Lakers comenzarán esta pretemporada con gran necesidad de demostrar su mejoría de cara a la temporada regular y veremos por primera vez a las caras nuevas con el uniforme dorado y morado.
16:30hace 4 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

La Crypto.com Arena ubicada en la ciudad de Los Ángeles será la sede de este duelo de temporada regular entre dos equipos que buscan seguir con su camino dentro de la temporada regular de la NBA 2022-2023 en su respectiva conferencia. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 20,000 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 1999.
Foto: NBA
Foto: NBA
16:25hace 4 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Sacramento Kings vs Los Ángeles Lakers, correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en la Crypto.com Arena, en punto de las 21 horas.
