Resumen y anotaciones del Pro Bowl: AFC 33-35 NFC en NFL
Foto: Google

17:37hace un día

El último TD de la NFC

17:30hace un día

GRACIAS

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego del Pro Bowl entre AFC y NFC.
17:25hace un día

FINAL

AFC 33-35 NFC
17:20hace un día

2Q 03:05

TD AFC. Knox con la recepción de anotación, pero fallan la conversión de dos puntos.
17:15hace un día

2Q 07:58

TD NFC. Cousins conecta con Kittle para la anotación y amplían la diferencia.
17:10hace un día

1Q 00:00

TD NFC. Pase corto de Cousins en una jugada corta.
17:05hace un día

1Q 00:35

TD AFC. Chase con la recepción tras el pase de Carr al salir de la bolsa de protección.
17:00hace un día

1Q 01:07

TD NFC. St Brown con la recepción tras el pase de Cousins para el touchdown.
16:55hace un día

1Q 10:00

Inicia el tercer partido de Flag Football con ventaja para la AFC 21 A 15
16:50hace un día

Mover las cadenas

En la prueba de peso para mover las cadenas, la AFC sacó el triunfo por dos victorias contra una de la NFC.
16:45hace un día

Último TD

16:40hace un día

FINAL

AFC 18-13 NFC
16:35hace un día

2Q 03:01

TD AFC. Diggs se escapa y hay otra voltereta.
16:30hace un día

2Q 05:21

TD NFC. La Nacional se pone adelante con el envío de Jared Goff
16:25hace un día

MEDIO TIEMPO

AFC 12-6 NFC
16:20hace un día

1Q 00:33

TD AFC. Acarreo por el centro y la Americana toma la delantera.
16:15hace un día

1Q 03:16

TD AFC. Adams realiza con la recepción de anotación sin conversión.
16:10hace un día

1Q 08:28

TD NFC. Lawrence es interceptado y la NFC se adelanta en la pizarra.
16:05hace un día

1Q 10:00

Comienza el segundo partido de flag football. AFC a la ofensiva.
16:00hace un día

Carrera con obstáculos

La NFC acaba de ganar la carrera con obstáculos y el juego está 12-12.
15:55hace un día

La última conversión

15:50hace un día

FINAL PRIMER PARTIDO

AFC 27-33 NFC
15:45hace un día

2Q 00:01

TD NFC. Lamb con la recepción de anotación pese al sujetando y la conversión de un punto.
15:40hace un día

2Q 02:00

TD AFC. Jamar Chase en la zona de anotación con la recepción más la conversión de un punto.
15:35hace un día

2Q 06:14

TD NFC. Smith con el pase completo para retomar la ventaja.
15:30hace un día

2Q 10:00

Inicia el segundo periodo. NFC a la ofensiva.
15:25hace un día

MEDIO TIEMPO

AFC 20-20 NFC
15:20hace un día

1Q 00:08

TD AFC. Adams se la da a Hill y anotar, quien recibió un fuerte impacto
15:15hace un día

1Q 01:09

TD NFC. Hockenson con la recepción y se escapara para la anotación.
15:10hace un día

1Q 01:19

TD AFC. Andrews con la anotación pero sin la conversión. 
15:05hace un día

1Q 02:38

TD NFC. Lamb con la recepción en las diagonales para ampliar la ventaja.
15:00hace un día

1Q 03:34

Huntley no completa con Chase en zona de anotación y la AFC se va sin puntos.
14:55hace un día

1Q 05:51

TD NFC. Kittle se escapa al no quitarle la bandera y hace el touchdown.
14:50hace un día

1Q 07:20

TD AFC. Huntley con el pase completo y se abre la pizarra.
14:45hace un día

1Q 08:45

Huntley con el pase corto para el primero y 10 superando el medio campo.
14:40hace un día

1Q 10:00

Comienza el juego. AFC a la ofensiva desde su yarda 5.
14:35hace un día

¿Cómo se juega?

Al momento la AFC está ganando 9-3 a la NFC.

Los dos primeros juegos del Flag Fotball valdrán seis puntos y el último comenzará con todos los puntos acumulados y ahí se dictaminará al ganador.

14:30hace un día

A minutos

Estamos a minutos de que inicie el juego del Pro Bowl entre AFC y NFC.
14:25hace un día

De repartidor

Ramsey decidió dejar los emparrillados y atender a su público en esta ocasión:
14:20hace un día

Manning presente

Peyton Manning también será el coach de la AFC y por la NFC estará su hermano Eli Manning.
14:15hace un día

Mexicana presente

Diana Flores ya les está dando indicaciones a sus pupilos para los juegos de Flag Football.
14:10hace un día

Otra perspectiva

Aunque quedó fuera del Super Bowl al perder la semana pasada, el receptor Jamar Chase está disfrutando este día y se le nota en el Allegiant Stadium.
14:05hace un día

Presentes

Los jugadores de los Steelers presentes para dar autógrafos.
14:00hace un día

Ya calienta la NFC

Jefferson y toda la NFC ya calienta previo a este juego:
13:55hace un día

Las nuevas reglas

Aquí están explicadas las reglas de los 3 partidos que se disputarán a continuación:
13:50hace un día

Cambio de reglas

Cabe recordar que para este juego ya no será el característico partido, sino que serán tres juegos de Flag Football coordinados ofensivamente por las representantes de México y Estados Unidos.
13:45hace un día

Sin los del Super Bowl

Cabe recordar que los jugadores de los Eagles y Chiefs, que recibieron múltiples nominaciones para estar en este juego, no estarán presentes porque están enfocados en el partido del SB del siguiente domingo.
13:40hace un día

Comenzamos

Una nueva edición del Pro Bowl arrancará este domingo desde Las Vegas y les llevaremos toda la cobertura de ello. Comenzamos con el minuto a minuto del Juego de los Profesionales a una semana del Super Bowl.
13:35hace un día

No te despegues de acá para seguir AFC vs NFC en vivo del Temporada NFL 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del AFC vs NFC en vivo al Pro Bowl de la NFL 2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Allegiant Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL MÉXICO.
13:30hace un día

Dónde y cómo ver AFC vs NFC online y en vivo de los Pro Bowl 2023

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido AFC vs NFC del 5 de febrero en varios países:

Argentina: 5:00 en PM en NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 4:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Brasil: 5:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Chile: 5:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 3:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Estados Unidos (ET): 3:00 PM en ESPN y ESPN +

España: 9:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

México: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass, ESPN y Star Plus

Paraguay: 6:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Perú: 4:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

13:25hace un día

Antecedentes AFC vs NFC

El dominio de la Conferencia Nacional ha sido más que evidente pues han ganado los últimos cinco partidos de forma seguida, recordando que no hubo edición en 2021 a causa del Covid-19

Conferencia Nacional 41-35 Conferencia Americana | 2022

Conferencia Nacional 38-33 Conferencia Americana | 2020

Conferencia Nacional 26-7 Conferencia Americana | 2019

Conferencia Nacional 24-23 Conferencia Americana | 2018

Conferencia Nacional 20-13 Conferencia Americana | 2017

Foto: Marca
13:20hace un día

Plantilla nominada Pro Bowl NFC

Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Geno Smith (Seahawks), Kirk Cousins (Vikings); Running backs: Saquon (Giants), Tony Pollard (Dallas), Miles Sanders (Eagles); Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers); Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson (Vikings); A.J Brown (Eagles); CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Terry McLaurin (Commanders); Tight ends: George Kittle (49ers), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings); Offensive tackles: Trent Williams (49ers), Lane Johnson (Eagles), Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers); Offensive guards: Zack Martin (Cowboys), Landon Dickerson, (Eagles), Chris Lindstrom, (Falcons); Centers: Jason Kelce (Eagles),  Frank Ragnow (Lions); Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, (49ers), Brian Burns (Panthers), DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas); Interior linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Jonathan Allen (Commanders), Dexter Lawrence (Giants); Outside linebackers: Micah Parsons (Dallas), Za'Darius Smith (Vikings), Haason Reddick (Eagles); Inside/middle linebackers: Fred Warner (49ers), Demario Davis (Saints); Cornerbacks: Darius Slay (Eagles), Trevon Diggs (Dallas), Tariq Woolen (Seahawks), Jaire Alexander (Packers) ; Free Safety: Quandre Diggs (Seahawks); Strong Safeties: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Talanoa Hufanga (49ers); Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings); Punter: Tress Way (Commanders); Kicker: Jason Myers (Seahawks); Return Specialist: KaVontaeTurpin (Dallas); Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Commanders).
13:15hace un día

Plantilla nominada Pro Bowl AFC

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals); Running backs: Nick Chubb (Browns), Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Derrick Henry (Titans); Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens); Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Stefon Diggs (Bills), Davante Adams(Raiders), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals); Tight ends: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) Mark Andrews (Ravens); Offensive tackles: Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Terron Armstead (Dolphins), Orlando Brown, (Chiefs); Offensive guards: Joel Bitonio (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), Joe Thuney (Chiefs); Centers: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs), Mitch Morse (Bills); Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, (Browns), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals); Interior lineman: Chris Jones (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffery Simmons (Titans); Outside linebackers: Matt Judon (Patriots), Khalil Mack (Chargers), T.J. Watt (Steelers); Inside linebackers: Roquan Smith (Ravens), C.J. Mosley (Jets); Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner (Jets), Pat Surtain II (Broncos), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens) Xavien Howard (Dolphins); Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers); Strong safeties: Derwin James (Chargers), Jordan Poyer (Bills); Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Titans); Punter: Tommy Townsed (Chiefs); Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens); Return specialist: Devin Duvernay (Ravens); Special teamer: Justin Hardee (Jets).
13:10hace un día

Cambio de reglas

Cabe recordar que para esta edición ya no habrá el tradicional juego y ahora se cambiará por un partido de Flag Football con la finalidad de evitar alguna lesión en los jugadores. Elementos como TJ Watt y Tua Tagovailoa no estarán presentes para este juego de estrellas de la NFL, mientras que tampoco lo harán así los jugadores de cada conferencia que disputarán el Super Bowl.
13:05hace un día

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL a la retransmisión del juego entre AFC vs NFC por el Pro Bowl de la NFL 2023!

Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido AFC vs NFC en vivo, correspondiente al Pro Bowl de la Temporada NFL 2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Allegiant Stadium, en punto de las 14:00 horas.
