Puntos y resumen del Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112 Portland Trail Blazers en NBA 2023
Vavel

PUBLICIDAD

19:52hace 2 días

Resumen

19:47hace 2 días

Gracias por acompañarnos en este juego

Gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
19:44hace 2 días

Fin del juego

Termina el último cuarto, Oklahoma City Thunder se quedan con la victoria.
19:42hace 2 días

4C | 1:20

Los Oklahoma City Thunder siguen arriba en el marcador, todo indica que se quedarán con la victoria.
19:23hace 2 días

4C | 3:33

Oklahoma City Thunder gana por 5 puntos, el juego es muy parejo y cualquiera de los equipos podría ganar.
19:17hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Portland Trail Blazers

19:16hace 2 días

4C | 6:02

Los Oklahoma City Thunder hacen un último esfuerzo, se ponen 4 puntos arriba y le dan la vuelta al partido.
19:12hace 2 días

4C | 9:00

Los Portland Trail Blazers ganan por 14 puntos, pero tienen muchos problemas para defender y ya tienen 2 faltas en este cuarto.
19:01hace 2 días

4C | 12:00

Empieza el último cuarto, Oklahoma City Thunder 96-94 Portland Trail Blazers.
18:59hace 2 días

3C

Termina el tercer cuarto, el Thunder ganan por 2 puntos, excelente cuarto de Nassir Little que consigue 24 puntos desde la banca.
18:51hace 2 días

3C | 3:21

El juego está nuevamente empatado, toda la ventaja que los Oklahoma City Thunder consiguieron en la primera mitad se ha ido.
18:51hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Oklahoma City Thunder

18:45hace 2 días

3C | 6:13

Los Oklahoma City Thunder tienen muchos problemas para defender, permiten muchos rebotes ofensivos y eso le ha permitido a los Portland Trail Blazers tener segundas oportunidades para anotar.
18:32hace 2 días

3C | 9:03

Los Portland Trail Blazers empiezan muy bien el tercer cuarto, juegan posiciones largas y atacan el aro.
18:31hace 2 días

3C | 12:00

Empieza el tercer cuarto, Oklahoma City Thunder 68-62 Portland Trail Blazers.
 
18:17hace 2 días

2C

Finaliza el segundo cuarto, el Thunder ganan por 6 puntos, excelente primera mitad de Shaedon Sharpe con 16 puntos y 2 rebotes.
18:15hace 2 días

2C | 2:12

Oklahoma City Thunder se pone arriba por primera vez en el marcador y gana por 3 puntos.
18:11hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Portland Trail Blazers

18:03hace 2 días

2C | 6:01

El juego está empatado, hasta el momento hubo pocos puntos y cualquiera de los equipos podría aventajar en el segundo cuarto.
17:53hace 2 días

2C | 9:07

La banca de los Portland Trail Blazers le aumentan la ventaja a su equipo, ganan por 17 puntos y obliga a los Oklahoma City Thunder a pedir un tiempo fuera.
17:46hace 2 días

2C | 12:00

Empieza el segundo cuarto, Oklahoma City Thunder 25-37 Portland Trail Blazers.
17:41hace 2 días

1C

Termina el primer cuarto, los Blazers se llevan una ventaja de 12 puntos y hay que destacar el buen primer cuarto de Shai Gilgeous-Alexander con 9 puntos y 1 asistencia.
17:40hace 2 días

1C | 2:51

Los Oklahoma City Thunder usan su primer tiempo fuera del juego, pierden por 10 puntos y quieren ajustar su defensa.
17:39hace 2 días

Gran jugada de los Oklahoma City Thunder

17:26hace 2 días

1C | 6:14

Los Portland Trail Blazers usan su primer tiempo fuera del juego, ganan por 5 puntos y quieren ajustar su defensa.
 
17:25hace 2 días

1C | 9:06

Ambos equipos juegan muy parejo en el inicio del primer cuarto, ninguno domina y los Portland Trail Blazers ganan por 5 puntos.
17:25hace 2 días

1C | 12:00

Empieza el partido, los Portland Trail Blazers ganan el salto.
16:52hace 2 días

Alineación de Portland Trail Blazers

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
16:45hace 2 días

Alineación de Oklahoma City Thunder

Estos son los 5 jugadores que empezarán el partido:
16:38hace 2 días

Informe de lesiones

Las bajas para este partido son las siguientes:

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (fuera), Jerami Grant (fuera), Jusuf Nurkic (fuera) y Anfernee Simons (fuera).

Oklahoma City Thunder: Lindy Waters III (fuera).

16:38hace 2 días

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Jefe de Equipo: Pat Fraher (#26).
Árbitro: Justin Van Duyne (#64).
Árbitro: Dedric Taylor (#21).
Centro de reproducción: Gediminas Petraitis y Simone Jelks.

16:33hace 2 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia oeste. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas del último partido entre estos dos equipos.
ESPN
ESPN
16:28hace 2 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 10 de febrero de 2023 en el Moda Center, en aquel juego Oklahoma City Thunder ganó 138 a 129. Aquel enfrentamiento fue muy parejo en puntos y rebotes que esperamos vuelva a ocurrir hoy. 
16:23hace 2 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Oklahoma City Thunder y Portland Trail Blazers se han enfrentaron en total 3 veces durante la temporada regular 2022-2023, en las cuales Oklahoma City Thunder salió ganador tres veces.
16:18hace 2 días

Llegada Portland Trail Blazers

Los Portland Trail Blazers ya se encuentran en el estadio y están listos para el partido de hoy.
16:13hace 2 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Oklahoma City Thunder y Portland Trail Blazers dé comienzo en el Moda Center. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta tarde? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
16:08hace 2 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers en vivo de NBA 2023

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Moda Center. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
16:03hace 2 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers online y en vivo de NBA 2023?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por NBA League Pass. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
15:58hace 2 días

Última alineación de Oklahoma City Thunder

El último quinteto de Oklahoma City Thunder: 
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander y Josh Giddey.
15:53hace 2 días

Última alineación de Portland Trail Blazers

El último quinteto de Portland Trail Blazers: 
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic y Anfernee Simons.
15:48hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Oklahoma City Thunder

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el base Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su cuarto año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 31.1 puntos, 4.8 rebotes y 6.3 asistencias por partido respectivamente, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el ala-pívot Luguentz Dort (#5) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 14.4 puntos, 4.7 rebotes y 2.2 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el alero Josh Giddey (#3) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada tuvo un torneo muy bueno y este sería su segundo año en la liga, ha promediado 14.9 puntos, 7 rebotes y 5.8 asistencias por juego.
15:43hace 2 días

Oklahoma City Thunder en el torneo

Los Oklahoma City Thunder tuvieron un mal inicio de temporada regular, con 36 partidos ganados y 38 perdidos se establecen en el décimo lugar de la conferencia oeste. El torneo pasado se quedaron afuera de los playoffs, hicieron varios cambios en el equipo y esperan que está temporada puedan competir para entrar al torneo Play-in o incluso clasificar directo a los playoffs. Su último juego fue el 24 de marzo contra los Los Angeles Lakers, donde Oklahoma City Thunder perdió 116 a 111 en la Crypto.com Arena y de esa manera consiguieron otra derrota en el torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar el partido, pero podrían dar la sorpresa y ganar porque son un buen equipo de la conferencia oeste y por la experiencia que tienen sus jugadores. 
15:38hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Portland Trail Blazers

Hay que estar atentos a estos tres jugadores, son piezas importantes del equipo y deberán guiar a su equipo a la victoria. Primero el base Damian Lillard (#0), se le considera como el mejor jugador del equipo y está temporada sería su décimo año en la liga. En la temporada regular 2022-2023 promedia 31 puntos, 4.8 rebotes y 4.6 asistencias por partido, serán muy importante para la ofensiva y tiene mucho peso en el equipo. Otro jugador importante es el centro Jusuf Nurkic (#27) que en está temporada ha logrado promediar 13.5 puntos, 12.2 rebotes y 2.5 asistencias por partido. El equipo lo necesita para lograr rebotes y controlar la defensa. Finalmente, el base Anfernee Simons (#1) será clave para realizar asistencias, la temporada pasada tuvo un excelente torneo y es su cuarto torneo en la NBA, está temporada ha promediado 20.5 puntos, 2.8 rebotes y 3.2 asistencias.
15:33hace 2 días

Portland Trail Blazers en el torneo

Los Portland Trail Blazers empezaron muy mal está temporada, este año son nuevamente un fuerte equipo que compite en la conferencia oeste. Tuvieron un mal inicio de temporada regular 2022-2023, con 32 partidos ganados y 41 perdidos se encuentran en el décimo tercer lugar de la conferencia oeste. La temporada pasada se quedaron fuera de los playoffs y su objetivo de este año es volver a entrar a la postemporada, para lograrlo deberán ganar el mayor número de juegos posibles. Su último juego fue el 24 de marzo contra los Chicago Bulls, donde el Portland Trail Blazers perdieron 124 a 96 en el Moda Center y de esa manera consiguieron otra derrota en el torneo. Llegan como favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Tienen una ventaja en el partido del domingo al jugar en casa y que sus fans los puedan apoyar.
15:28hace 2 días

El Estadio

El Moda Center será el estadio sede de este partido de la temporada regular, está ubicado en la ciudad de Portland, Oregón. Desde el 12 de octubre de 1995 es la casa de los Portland Trail Blazers, tiene una capacidad de 19,980 espectadores y costó 262 millones de dólares su construcción. 
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
15:23hace 2 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers en vivo, correspondiente a la temporada regular de la NBA. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Moda Center en punto de las 17:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo