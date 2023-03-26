Puntos y resumen del Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112 Portland Trail Blazers en NBA 2023

PUBLICIDAD
4C | 1:20
4C | 3:33
Gran jugada de los Portland Trail Blazers
NAS IS COMING#RipCity pic.twitter.com/j1twyDiKOg — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 27, 2023
4C | 6:02
4C | 9:00
4C | 12:00
3C
3C | 3:21
Gran jugada de los Oklahoma City Thunder
Getting to the paint strong! pic.twitter.com/RaLOVcLcNT — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 27, 2023
3C | 6:13
3C | 9:03
3C | 12:00
2C
2C | 2:12
Gran jugada de los Portland Trail Blazers
B A R I #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8Cso53sarL — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 26, 2023
2C | 6:01
2C | 9:07
2C | 12:00
1C
1C | 2:51
Gran jugada de los Oklahoma City Thunder
Reading the passing lanes and attacking the paint! 💪 pic.twitter.com/WUstqRAUVB — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 26, 2023
1C | 6:14
1C | 9:06
1C | 12:00
Alineación de Portland Trail Blazers
Alineación de Oklahoma City Thunder
Sunday Starters!!— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 26, 2023
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/c0Xgjpj5Df
Informe de lesiones
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (fuera), Jerami Grant (fuera), Jusuf Nurkic (fuera) y Anfernee Simons (fuera).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lindy Waters III (fuera).
Árbitros
Jefe de Equipo: Pat Fraher (#26).
Árbitro: Justin Van Duyne (#64).
Árbitro: Dedric Taylor (#21).
Centro de reproducción: Gediminas Petraitis y Simone Jelks.
Batalla por la victoria
¡Último enfrentamiento!
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Portland Trail Blazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @okcthunder— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 26, 2023
⌚️ 4:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/VLJ9gWjcro
¡Bienvenidos!
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers en vivo de NBA 2023
¿Dónde y cómo ver Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers online y en vivo de NBA 2023?
Última alineación de Oklahoma City Thunder
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander y Josh Giddey.
Última alineación de Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic y Anfernee Simons.