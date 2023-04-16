Resumen y puntos: Warriors 123-126 Kings en NBA playoffs 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

21:25hace 39 minutos

Fin del partido

¡Terminó el partido! No se dio la hazaña para los Warriors. Victoria para los Kings en el primer partido de la serie. 126-123.
21:20hace 44 minutos

4 | 0:02

¡Tiempo fuera completo! Apenas tres puntos de diferencia, una última posesión para los Warriors, que deben anotar desde afuera para forzar el tiempo extra.
21:14hace una hora

4 | 1:19

¡TRIPLE! Anota Steph Curry para los Warriors y pone a su equipo a dos puntos del empate. 123-121.
21:10hace una hora

4 | 2:35

¡Triple! Anota Harrison Barnes y los Kings sacan seis puntos de diferencia. 122-116.
21:08hace una hora

4 | 3:50

¡Increíble partido! Los equipos han sacado a flote su efectividad con tiros de tres puntos. 115-114, arriba los Kings.
21:02hace una hora

4 | 5:44

¡Los Kings retoman la ventaja! Malik Monk y Harrison Barnes anotan para adelantar al equipo de casa. 107-105.
21:00hace una hora

4 | 7:24

¡TRIPLE! ¡LOS WARRIORS REMONTAN! Stephen Curry anota y adelanta a su equipo. 105-103.
20:59hace una hora

4 | 8:45

¡Jonathan Kuminga aparece! Doble más tiro libre y pone a su equipo cerca del empate. 101-100.
20:53hace una hora

4 | 9:20

De'Aaron Fox anota para los Kings. 101-97.
20:47hace una hora

4 | 10:12

¡Triple! Anota Donte DiVincenzo. Dos puntos de diferencia. 99-97.
20:46hace una hora

4 | 11:19

¡Triple! Anota De'Aaron Fox para los Kings. 94-92.
20:45hace una hora

Inicia el cuarto periodo

Se reanuda el partido. Últimos 12 minutos.
20:39hace una hora

Fin del tercer periodo

¡Los Kings se van adelante en el marcador justo antes del final del tercer periodo! Malik Monk anotó a tres segundos y puso en ventaja a su equipo. 91-90.
20:38hace una hora

3 | 0:33

¡Triple! Trey Lyles anota y ahora solo hay un punto de distancia. 90-89.
20:36hace una hora

3 | 1:09

¡Triple! De'Aaron Fox anota y los Kings se ponen a dos puntos del empate. 88-86.
20:34hace una hora

3 | 2:08

¡Trey Lyles no deja morir a los Kings! Cinco puntos consecutivos y ahora la distancia se recorta a cinco puntos. 86-81.
20:32hace 2 horas

3 | 3:07

¡Triple! Anota Steph Curry y los Warriors vuelven a sacar 10 puntos de ventaja. 86-76.
20:24hace 2 horas

3 | 4:25

¡Tiempo fuera completo! Los Kings piden la pausa estando siete puntos por debajo. 81-74.
20:24hace 2 horas

3 | 6:06

¡Triple! Los Warriors responden con un tiro de Andrew Wiggins. 79-72.
20:23hace 2 horas

3 | 6:18

Harrison Barnes y Kevin Huerter anotan para acercar de a poco a los Kings. 79-72.
20:22hace 2 horas

3 | 7:12

¡Triple! Anota Klay Thompson en los Warriors. 74-67.
20:17hace 2 horas

3 | 8:51

Los Kings tratan de reaccionar.  69-63.
20:16hace 2 horas

3 | 10:17

Gran comienzo del tercer periodo para los Warriors, que ya sacan 10 puntos de diferencia. 67-57.
20:15hace 2 horas

Inicia el tercer periodo

¡Regresamos del descanso! Inicia el tercer periodo.
19:53hace 2 horas

Fin del segundo periodo

¡Al entretiempo! Termina el segundo periodo del partido. Ventaja de seis puntos para los Warriors. 61-55.
19:50hace 2 horas

2 | 1:47

Se establece la diferencia en cuatro puntos para los Warriors, luego de dos tiros libres de Andrew Wiggins. 57-53.
19:45hace 2 horas

2 | 3:18

¡Triple! Anota Klay Thompson y los Warriors sacan cuatro puntos de diferencia. 53-49.
19:41hace 2 horas

2 | 5:49

¡Triple! Anota Steph Curry y se adelantan los Warriors ahora. 45-44.
19:39hace 2 horas

2 | 6:56

¡Qué partido tan parejo! Se adelantan los Kings, pero se están alternando la ventaja. 42-41.
19:33hace 3 horas

2 | 8:45

¡Triple! Anota Malik Monk para los Kings, que pasan al frente de nuevo. 38-37.
19:33hace 3 horas

2 | 10:23

¡Triple! Anota Jordan Poole para los Warriors. Partido muy cerrado. 34-33.
19:23hace 3 horas

Inicia el segundo periodo

Se reanuda el partido en el Golden 1 Center.
19:19hace 3 horas

Fin del primer periodo

Termina el primer periodo. Empate 29-29 en el marcador.
19:18hace 3 horas

1 | 0:49

¡Partido empatado! De'Aaron Fox aparece para igualar el encuentro. 27-27.
19:16hace 3 horas

1 | 1:58

Los Warriors han aprovechado bien el regreso del tiempo fuera y ya sacan cinco puntos de distancia.
19:09hace 3 horas

1 | 3:44

Tiempo fuera completo. Lo solicitan ahora los Warriors, que no logran sacar una buena diferencia. 19-19.
19:07hace 3 horas

1 | 4:31

¡Triple! Davion Mitchell anota y empata el juego. 17-17.
19:06hace 3 horas

1 | 4:59

Gary Payton anota y vuelve a estirar la ventaja por tres puntos. 17-14.
19:02hace 3 horas

1 | 6:21

Tiempo fuera completo. Pausa solicitada por los Kings, que se pusieron a un punto del empate. 15-14.
19:01hace 3 horas

1 | 7:19

¡Triple! Steph Curry anota en su especialidad. 15-10.
19:01hace 3 horas

1 | 8:31

¡Klay Thompson aparece! No solo para empatar el partido, sino para darle la ventaja a los Warriors. Siete puntos consecutivos para él. 12-8.
18:57hace 3 horas

1 | 8:55

No hay alguno que saque dominio en estos primeros minutos. 6-5, arriba los Kings.
18:56hace 3 horas

1 | 10:39

¡Triple! Anota Donte DiVincenzo para los Warriors. 3-2.
18:56hace 3 horas

1 | 11:05

Primeros puntos del partido. Los anota Domantas Sabonis para los Kings en tiros libres. 2-0.
18:55hace 3 horas

Inicia el partido

Se pone en marcha el partido entre Golden State Warriors y Sacramento Kings.
18:51hace 3 horas

Todo listo

En instantes comenzará el partido.
18:50hace 3 horas

Equipo arbitral

Jefe de equipo: John Goble (#10)

Árbitro: Ed Malloy (#14)

Árbitro: Sean Wright (#4)

Suplente: Kevin Cutler (#34)

18:45hace 3 horas

Reporte de lesiones

Ty Jerome, Andre Iguodala y Ryan Rollins, son las bajas de los Golden State Warriors para este partido.

Matthew Dellavedova es el único ausente en los Sacramento Kings para este juego.

18:40hace 3 horas

Quinteto inicial - Sacramento Kings

18:35hace 3 horas

Quinteto inicial - Golden State Warriors

18:30hace 4 horas

Últimos cinco partidos - Sacramento Kings

.
18:25hace 4 horas

Últimos cinco partidos - Golden State Warriors

.
18:20hace 4 horas

Historial - Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

Estos dos equipos se han enfrentado en 408 oportunidades. Las estadísticas favorecen a los Golden State Warriors que han salido victoriosos en 215 ocasiones, mientras que, los Sacramento Kings lo hicieron en 193. Nunca se han enfrentado en playoffs.
18:15hace 4 horas

Así fue la llegada de los protagonistas

18:10hace 4 horas

Bienvenidos nuevamente

Ya estamos listos para llevarles a ustedes las acciones de este partido entre Portland Golden State Warriors y Sacramento Kings en el partido 1 de la ronda 1 de los playoffs de la NBA 2022-23. Los invitamos a seguir junto a nosotros todas las incidencias de este encuentro.
18:05hace 4 horas

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live match, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
18:00hace 4 horas

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

17:55hace 4 horas

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings of April 15th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 16) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

17:50hace 4 horas

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Domantas Sabonis stands out. The 29-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with an average of 25.6 points per game, achieved in 78 games played, where he averages 31.3 minutes played per game.

17:45hace 4 horas

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 36-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with an average of 25.6 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 36.7 minutes played per game.

17:40hace 4 horas

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

17:35hace 4 horas

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

30- Stephen Curry

17:30hace 5 horas

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have returned to the playoffs after 16 seasons and have managed to build the confidence necessary to establish themselves as one of the favorites on the road to the title, only they will have to face the reigning champions right out of the gate to show what the team is made of at this stage. With Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter at the helm, they will try to spring a surprise. In the Western Conference they finished in third place, with a percentage of .585, after 48 wins in 82 games.

17:25hace 5 horas

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into these playoffs in the middle of an upward curve, adding eight wins in their last 10 games. The season had its ups and downs and a very critical moment when Steph Curry was not available, but they were able to overcome it thanks to Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole mainly and now being in the postseason with their stars at their disposal, they are one of the favorites to win the title, seeking it for the second consecutive season. In the Western Conference they finished in sixth place with a .537 percentage after 44 wins in 82 games.

17:20hace 5 horas

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
17:15hace 5 horas

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
