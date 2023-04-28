Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en Playoffs de NHL? | Juego 6
Foto: VAVEL

No te despegues de aquí para seguir Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el UBS Arena. No te pierdas ni un detalle de la actualización del partido en vivo y los comentarios de la cobertura de VAVEL.
¿Cómo ver el partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders en vivo?

El partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders no tendrá transmisión en vivo por televisión.

Si quieres ver directamente en streaming: Star + y NHL TV

Si quieres verlo por Internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción!

¿A qué hora es el partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders de la NHL?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders del 28 de abril de 2023 en varios países:

Argentina: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Brasil: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM en TBS y NHL TV
España: 1:00 AM (29 de abril) en Movistar + y NHL TV
México: 5:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Perú: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV

Jugador destacado - New York Islanders

En New York Islanders se destaca la presencia de Brock Nelson. El jugador de 31 años es el mejor jugador ofensivo del equipo en la postemporada con cinco puntos, producto de dos goles y tres asistencias en cinco partidos jugados. En el total de la temporada, suma 80 puntos (38 goles y 42 asistencias) en 87 partidos disputados.
Jugador destacado - Carolina Hurricanes

En Carolina Hurricanes se destaca la presencia de Sebatian Aho. El jugador de 25 años es el mejor jugador ofensivo del equipo en la postemporada con cinco puntos, producto de dos goles y tres asistencias en cinco partidos jugados. En el total de la temporada, suma 73 puntos (39 goles y 34 asistencias) en 80 partidos disputados.
Posible alineación - New York Islanders

30- Sokorin (PO)

6- Pulock

3- Pelech

13- Barzal

14- Horvat

27- Lee

Posible alineación - Carolina Hurricanes

32- Raanta (PO)

8- Burns

74- Slavin

24- Javis

20- Aho

86- Teravainen

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders saved the first of "three lives" they have to stay in the playoffs and, as in the previous game, they have the obligation to win if they do not want to say goodbye early. Now, they will have the difficulty of looking for a win away from home.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes lost the fifth game of the series, but they still have a new opportunity to define it. This time it will be in front of their home fans, where they will have to take advantage of their home advantage to secure a place in the next round.

El partido se disputará en el UBS Arena

El partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders se disputará en el UBS Arena, ubicado en la aldea de Elmont, en el estado de Nueva York, en los Estados Unidos. Este recinto, inaugurado en el año 2021, cuenta con una capacidad para 17.255 espectadores.
Inicio de la transmisión

Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.com del partido de la NHL 2022-23: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders en vivo y en directo!

Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.

