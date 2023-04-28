Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en Playoffs de NHL? | Juego 6

PUBLICIDAD
¿A qué hora es el partido Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders de la NHL?
Argentina: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Brasil: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM en TBS y NHL TV
España: 1:00 AM (29 de abril) en Movistar + y NHL TV
México: 5:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Perú: 6:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Jugador destacado - New York Islanders
Jugador destacado - Carolina Hurricanes
Posible alineación - New York Islanders
6- Pulock
3- Pelech
13- Barzal
14- Horvat
27- Lee
Posible alineación - Carolina Hurricanes
8- Burns
74- Slavin
24- Javis
20- Aho
86- Teravainen
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders saved the first of "three lives" they have to stay in the playoffs and, as in the previous game, they have the obligation to win if they do not want to say goodbye early. Now, they will have the difficulty of looking for a win away from home.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes lost the fifth game of the series, but they still have a new opportunity to define it. This time it will be in front of their home fans, where they will have to take advantage of their home advantage to secure a place in the next round.
El partido se disputará en el UBS Arena
Inicio de la transmisión
Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.