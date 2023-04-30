Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en UFC Vegas 72?

PUBLICIDAD
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon en vivo de la UFC Vegas 72
Dónde y cómo ver Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon online y en vivo de la UFC Vegas 72
Argentina: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Bolivia: 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Brasil: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Chile: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Colombia: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Ecuador: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Estados Unidos (ET): 9:00 PM en ViX
España: 3:00 AM en UFC Fight
Night México: 7:00 PM en UFC Fight Night, Fox Sports y Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Perú: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Uruguay: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Cartelera completa UFC Vegas 72
Cartelera estelar
Peso gallo: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon
Peso medio: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Peso medio: Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla
Peso pesado: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortés Acosta
Peso welter: Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters
Cartelera preliminar
Peso pesado: Martin Buday vs Jake Collier
Peso mosca: Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson
Peso gallo femenino: Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva
Peso gallo: Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee
Peso gallo femenino: Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth
¿Cómo llega Ricky Simon?
¿Cómo llega Yadong Song?
