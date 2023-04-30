Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver transmisión TV online en UFC Vegas 72?
Foto: Getty Images

7:00hace una hora

6:55hace una hora

Dónde y cómo ver Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon online y en vivo de la UFC Vegas 72

Esta es la hora de inicio del evento Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon del 29 de abril en varios países:

Argentina: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Bolivia: 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Brasil: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Chile: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Colombia: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Ecuador: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Estados Unidos (ET): 9:00 PM en ViX

España: 3:00 AM en UFC Fight

Night México: 7:00 PM en UFC Fight Night, Fox Sports y Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Perú: 8:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Uruguay: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

6:50hace una hora

Cartelera completa UFC Vegas 72

Esta es la cartelera que tendremos este sábado en la UFC, donde tendremos en la cartelera principal al mexicano Fernando Padilla en el combate por el peso medio

Cartelera estelar 

Peso gallo: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon

 Peso medio: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

 Peso medio: Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla 

Peso pesado: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortés Acosta 

Peso welter: Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters 

Cartelera preliminar

 Peso pesado: Martin Buday vs Jake Collier

 Peso mosca: Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson 

Peso gallo femenino: Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva 

Peso gallo: Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee 

Peso gallo femenino: Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

6:45hace una hora

¿Cómo llega Ricky Simon?

El estadounidense de 30 años viene de ganar a Shore en el último enfrentamiento, que fue en julio de 2022 tras imponerse en el segundo asalto por sumisión. Este no pierde desde el año 2019 y este ha disputado diez encuentros en su carrera con un balance de ocho triunfos y dos derrotas. 
6:40hace 2 horas

¿Cómo llega Yadong Song?

El peleador chino de 25 años cayó en el último combate que disputó fue el pasado 18 de septiembre en el que perdió contra el estadounidense Sandhagen en el asalto cuatro por KO. Este ha disputado 11 combates desde su debut en el año 2017 en los que se ha impuesto en ocho, dos ha perdido y uno finalizó en empate. 
6:35hace 2 horas

El Estadio

El evento se disputará en el UFC Apex, que fue inaugurado en junio del año 2019 y tiene una capacidad para 1500 espectadores

 

6:30hace 2 horas

Previa de la pelea

Yadong Song y Ricky Simon se enfrentarán en una pelea de la UFC Vegas 72
6:25hace 2 horas

