Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Foto: NFL

11:50hace 18 minutos

Follow here Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Live Score

An interesting matchup awaits at SoFi Stadium as the eliminated Chargers host the Bills, who are in the hunt for a ticket to the postseason. Do not miss a detail of the match Chelsea vs Burnley live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:45hace 23 minutos

How to watch Chargers vs Bills Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [23, December, 2023]

USA Time: 8:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:40hace 28 minutos

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills History

The last meeting between the two franchises was in November 2020, Buffalo took the win at home 27-17.

Of the last five meetings between the two institutions, the scales are tipping in favor of Los Angeles, who have four wins to one for the Bills.

11:35hace 33 minutos

Absence Report / Buffalo Bills

 

These are the players who are part of the injured list:

J. Shorter (WR), AJ. Epenesa (DE), T. Johnson (RB), Micah Hyde (S) and J. Phillips (DT)

 

11:30hace 38 minutos

Absence Report / Los Angeles Chargers

These are the players who are part of the injured list:

Essang Bassey (CB), Nick Williams (DT), Nick Vanette (TE), Deane Leonard (CB) and Keenan Allen (WR).

11:25hace 43 minutos

Key player of Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo running back recently led his team to victory, posting a career-high 179 yards on the ground and a touchdown to cap off a dominating performance. 

If anything, the ground game for the Bills is not their strong suit, however, what the RB from the University of Georgia did was spectacular. 

In the game vs. Dallas, he had a record of 25 carries (the highest this season for the player). During the regular season, he has a total of 188 carries, 968 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

 

11:20hace una hora

Key player of Los Ángeles Chargers

The University of West Colorado running back has been a pivotal piece in the Chargers' season following Justin Herbert's injury, which ended the franchise's season in a hurry. The 28-year-old RB totals 141 carries, of which he records 506 total yards. In the season he has only had 5 touchdowns, the last one against the Denver Broncos. 
It is worth mentioning that in the last game, he only had an average of 1.8 yards per carry, not favorable numbers for the running back in his seventh season in the big top.

 

11:15hace una hora

How are the Buffalo Bills doing?

The Buffalo Bills have redirected their path and quest for the playoffs; 
In the last few games, their offense has recovered from the intermittent start they had, so much so that they have ranked in the top 10 in both aerial and ground plays. 
Although their running game is not the most outstanding and attractive, they are the tenth best passing offense in the league.
Their aspirations to qualify for the Playoffs are high, their 8-6 record keeps them in the fight for one of the wildcard tickets. For now, they are second in the American East, their away numbers are 2 wins and 4 losses.
11:10hace una hora

How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?

The Angeles Chargers (5-9) return home to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. 
It is true that they are not at their best moment, as they have suffered two consecutive defeats and recently experienced their worst loss of the season, after falling 63-21 in Las Vegas, a result that led the institution to fire head coach Brandon Staley. 
In statistics, the Chargers are in last place in the American Conference West, with a record of 5 wins and 9 losses.
11:05hace una hora

The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium

The home of the Los Angeles Chargers and also of the Rams, is a palace that cost approximately 5 billion dollars, has a capacity for more than 70 thousand seated spectators, although it could be expanded to almost 100 thousand. 

This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world. 

It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.

 

11:00hace una hora

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 16 of the NFL 2023 match: Chargers vs Bills Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

This saturday the angel Chargers host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, a game where the visitors are in contention for their ticket to the postseason, while the team coached by Giff Smith will be looking to close in the best way a season where they are already eliminated. 

