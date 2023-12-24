Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

PUBLICIDAD
Follow here Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Live Score
How to watch Chargers vs Bills Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 8:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills History
Of the last five meetings between the two institutions, the scales are tipping in favor of Los Angeles, who have four wins to one for the Bills.
Absence Report / Buffalo Bills
These are the players who are part of the injured list:
J. Shorter (WR), AJ. Epenesa (DE), T. Johnson (RB), Micah Hyde (S) and J. Phillips (DT)
Absence Report / Los Angeles Chargers
Essang Bassey (CB), Nick Williams (DT), Nick Vanette (TE), Deane Leonard (CB) and Keenan Allen (WR).
Key player of Buffalo Bills
If anything, the ground game for the Bills is not their strong suit, however, what the RB from the University of Georgia did was spectacular.
In the game vs. Dallas, he had a record of 25 carries (the highest this season for the player). During the regular season, he has a total of 188 carries, 968 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.
Key player of Los Ángeles Chargers
It is worth mentioning that in the last game, he only had an average of 1.8 yards per carry, not favorable numbers for the running back in his seventh season in the big top.
How are the Buffalo Bills doing?
In the last few games, their offense has recovered from the intermittent start they had, so much so that they have ranked in the top 10 in both aerial and ground plays.
Although their running game is not the most outstanding and attractive, they are the tenth best passing offense in the league.
Their aspirations to qualify for the Playoffs are high, their 8-6 record keeps them in the fight for one of the wildcard tickets. For now, they are second in the American East, their away numbers are 2 wins and 4 losses.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?
It is true that they are not at their best moment, as they have suffered two consecutive defeats and recently experienced their worst loss of the season, after falling 63-21 in Las Vegas, a result that led the institution to fire head coach Brandon Staley.
In statistics, the Chargers are in last place in the American Conference West, with a record of 5 wins and 9 losses.
The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium
This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world.
It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 16 of the NFL 2023 match: Chargers vs Bills Live Updates!
This saturday the angel Chargers host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, a game where the visitors are in contention for their ticket to the postseason, while the team coached by Giff Smith will be looking to close in the best way a season where they are already eliminated.