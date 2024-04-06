Bristol City
Football Team
Classificação
|P
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GS
|GA
|GD
|Last 5
1
Leicester City
|88
|40
|28
|4
|8
|79
|36
|43
W
W
L
D
W
2
Ipswich Town
|87
|41
|26
|9
|6
|84
|52
|32
L
W
W
W
L
3
Leeds United
|86
|41
|26
|8
|7
|76
|33
|43
L
W
D
W
W
4
Southampton
|75
|39
|22
|9
|8
|76
|51
|25
D
L
D
W
W
5
West Bromwich Albion
|69
|41
|19
|12
|10
|64
|41
|23
D
D
D
W
W
6
Norwich City
|67
|41
|20
|7
|14
|73
|58
|15
W
L
W
W
W
7
Coventry City
|63
|40
|17
|12
|11
|65
|47
|18
W
L
W
W
W
8
Middlesbrough
|61
|41
|18
|7
|16
|58
|53
|5
W
W
D
D
W
9
Hull City
|61
|40
|17
|10
|13
|57
|52
|5
W
L
L
D
D
10
Preston North End
|60
|40
|17
|9
|14
|52
|55
|-3
D
L
W
W
L
11
Cardiff City
|56
|41
|17
|5
|19
|46
|57
|-11
L
W
L
L
W
12
Bristol City
|54
|41
|15
|9
|17
|44
|45
|-1
D
W
W
L
W
13
Sunderland
|52
|41
|15
|7
|19
|51
|50
|1
D
L
W
D
L
14
Watford
|51
|41
|12
|15
|14
|57
|55
|2
D
D
D
W
L
15
Swansea City
|47
|41
|12
|11
|18
|49
|62
|-13
L
L
D
W
L
16
Blackburn Rovers
|46
|41
|12
|10
|19
|56
|66
|-10
D
W
L
D
D
17
Queens Park Rangers
|46
|41
|12
|10
|19
|39
|53
|-14
L
W
W
D
L
18
Stoke City
|46
|41
|12
|10
|19
|40
|56
|-16
D
D
W
L
W
19
Plymouth Argyle
|44
|41
|11
|11
|19
|56
|65
|-9
W
L
L
L
D
20
Millwall
|44
|41
|11
|11
|19
|38
|54
|-16
L
L
D
L
W
21
Huddersfield Town
|43
|41
|9
|16
|16
|45
|65
|-20
W
D
L
D
L
22
Birmingham City
|42
|41
|11
|9
|21
|45
|63
|-18
L
W
L
L
L
23
Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|41
|12
|6
|23
|33
|64
|-31
W
L
D
L
L
24
Rotherham United
|23
|41
|4
|11
|26
|32
|82
|-50
L
W
L
D
L