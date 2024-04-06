Bristol City

Bristol City

Football Team

Classificação

PMWDLGSGAGDLast 5
1
Leicester CityLeicester City
88402848793643
W
W
L
D
W
2
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
87412696845232
L
W
W
W
L
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
86412687763343
L
W
D
W
W
4
SouthamptonSouthampton
75392298765125
D
L
D
W
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
6941191210644123
D
D
D
W
W
6
Norwich CityNorwich City
674120714735815
W
L
W
W
W
7
Coventry CityCoventry City
6340171211654718
W
L
W
W
W
8
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
61411871658535
W
W
D
D
W
9
Hull CityHull City
614017101357525
W
L
L
D
D
10
Preston North EndPreston North End
6040179145255-3
D
L
W
W
L
11
Cardiff CityCardiff City
5641175194657-11
L
W
L
L
W
12
Bristol CityBristol City
5441159174445-1
D
W
W
L
W
13
SunderlandSunderland
52411571951501
D
L
W
D
L
14
WatfordWatford
514112151457552
D
D
D
W
L
15
Swansea CitySwansea City
47411211184962-13
L
L
D
W
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
46411210195666-10
D
W
L
D
D
17
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
46411210193953-14
L
W
W
D
L
18
Stoke CityStoke City
46411210194056-16
D
D
W
L
W
19
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
44411111195665-9
W
L
L
L
D
20
MillwallMillwall
44411111193854-16
L
L
D
L
W
21
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
4341916164565-20
W
D
L
D
L
22
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
4241119214563-18
L
W
L
L
L
23
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
4241126233364-31
W
L
D
L
L
24
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
2341411263282-50
L
W
L
D
L