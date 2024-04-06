Carabao Cup
Football League
Estatísticas
Gols
|1
|Morgan Rogers
|Middlesbrough
|5
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|John Buckley
|Blackburn Rovers
|3
|4
|Jake Garrett
|Blackburn Rovers
|3
|5
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|6
|Kelvin Ehibhaimha
|Reading
|3
|7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|3
|8
|Ben Waine
|Plymouth Argyle
|3
|9
|Kion Etete
|Cardiff City
|3
|10
|Jake Beesley
|Blackpool
|2
Assistências
|1
|Daniel Barlaser
|Middlesbrough
|3
|2
|Anass Zaroury
|Burnley
|3
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|4
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|3
|5
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich Town
|3
|6
|Andrew Moran
|Blackburn Rovers
|3
|7
|Darwin Nuñez
|Liverpool
|3
|8
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|9
|Morgan Rogers
|Middlesbrough
|2
|10
|John Buckley
|Blackburn Rovers
|2
Passes
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|608
|2
|Daniel Barlaser
|Middlesbrough
|564
|3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|490
|4
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|394
|5
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|390
|6
|Dael Fry
|Middlesbrough
|381
|7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|366
|8
|Moisés Caicedo Corozo
|Chelsea
|352
|9
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|348
|10
|Hayden Hackney
|Middlesbrough
|345
Passes Chave
|1
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|15
|2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|13
|3
|Daniel Barlaser
|Middlesbrough
|12
|4
|Reece Cole
|Exeter City
|12
|5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|Tom Sang
|Port Vale
|11
|7
|Darwin Nuñez
|Liverpool
|10
|8
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|10
|9
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|10
|Rubin Colwill
|Cardiff City
|10
Chutes
|1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|17
|2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|17
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|13
|4
|Darwin Nuñez
|Liverpool
|13
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|11
|7
|Samuel Silvera
|Middlesbrough
|11
|8
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|10
|9
|Morgan Rogers
|Middlesbrough
|9
|10
|Freddie Ladapo
|Ipswich Town
|9
Desarmes
|1
|João Palhinha
|Fulham
|26
|2
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|22
|3
|Moisés Caicedo Corozo
|Chelsea
|19
|4
|James Garner
|Everton
|19
|5
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|15
|6
|Sondre Tronstad
|Blackburn Rovers
|15
|7
|Will Aimson
|Exeter City
|15
|8
|Valentino Livramento
|Newcastle United
|15
|9
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|14
|10
|Cucurella
|Chelsea
|14
Bloqueios
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|Lewis Brunt
|Mansfield Town
|5
|4
|Aden Flint
|Mansfield Town
|5
|5
|Ebou Adams
|Cardiff City
|5
|6
|Conor Coady
|Leicester City
|5
|7
|Dael Fry
|Middlesbrough
|4
|8
|Lewis Freestone
|Cheltenham Town
|4
|9
|Adrian Mariappa
|Salford City
|4
|10
|Liam Gibson
|Harrogate Town
|4
Rebates
|1
|Daniel Barlaser
|Middlesbrough
|3
|2
|Dael Fry
|Middlesbrough
|3
|3
|Tom Glover
|Middlesbrough
|3
|4
|Emmanuel Latte Lath
|Middlesbrough
|3
|5
|Morgan Rogers
|Middlesbrough
|2
|6
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|2
|7
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|2
|8
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|2
|9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|2
|10
|Moisés Caicedo Corozo
|Chelsea
|2
Interceptações
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|9
|2
|Moisés Caicedo Corozo
|Chelsea
|9
|3
|Kellen Fisher
|Norwich City
|9
|4
|Dael Fry
|Middlesbrough
|8
|5
|João Palhinha
|Fulham
|8
|6
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|8
|7
|Sam Stubbs
|Bradford City
|8
|8
|Matthew Platt
|Bradford City
|8
|9
|Paudie O’Connor
|Lincoln City
|8
|10
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester City
|8
Cartões Amarelos
|1
|Alex Iacovitti
|Port Vale
|3
|2
|Matt Crooks
|Middlesbrough
|3
|3
|Morgan Rogers
|Middlesbrough
|2
|4
|Aden Flint
|Mansfield Town
|2
|5
|Isaiah Jones
|Middlesbrough
|2
|6
|Paudie O’Connor
|Lincoln City
|2
|7
|Ryan Trevitt
|Exeter City
|2
|8
|Pierce Sweeney
|Exeter City
|2
|9
|Ben Wilmot
|Stoke City
|2
|10
|Harry Charsley
|Newport County
|2
Minutos
|1
|Daniel Barlaser
|Middlesbrough
|630
|2
|Tom Glover
|Middlesbrough
|630
|3
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|618
|4
|Dael Fry
|Middlesbrough
|540
|5
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|Liverpool
|540
|6
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|522
|7
|Hayden Hackney
|Middlesbrough
|517
|8
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|500
|9
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|490
|10
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|476