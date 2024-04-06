Carabao Cup

Estatísticas

Gols

1Morgan RogersMiddlesbrough5
2Cody GakpoLiverpool4
3John BuckleyBlackburn Rovers3
4Jake GarrettBlackburn Rovers3
5Curtis JonesLiverpool3
6Kelvin EhibhaimhaReading3
7Jean-Philippe MatetaCrystal Palace3
8Ben WainePlymouth Argyle3
9Kion EteteCardiff City3
10Jake BeesleyBlackpool2

Assistências

1Daniel BarlaserMiddlesbrough3
2Anass ZarouryBurnley3
3Pablo SarabiaWolverhampton Wanderers3
4Jarell QuansahLiverpool3
5Marcus HarnessIpswich Town3
6Andrew MoranBlackburn Rovers3
7Darwin NuñezLiverpool3
8Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool3
9Morgan RogersMiddlesbrough2
10John BuckleyBlackburn Rovers2

Passes

1Axel DisasiChelsea608
2Daniel BarlaserMiddlesbrough564
3Levi ColwillChelsea490
4Conor GallagherChelsea394
5Thiago SilvaChelsea390
6Dael FryMiddlesbrough381
7Enzo FernándezChelsea366
8Moisés Caicedo CorozoChelsea352
9Jarell QuansahLiverpool348
10Hayden HackneyMiddlesbrough345

Passes Chave

1Enzo FernándezChelsea15
2Harvey ElliottLiverpool13
3Daniel BarlaserMiddlesbrough12
4Reece ColeExeter City12
5Cole PalmerChelsea12
6Tom SangPort Vale11
7Darwin NuñezLiverpool10
8Conor GallagherChelsea10
9WillianFulham10
10Rubin ColwillCardiff City10

Chutes

1Harvey ElliottLiverpool17
2Cole PalmerChelsea17
3Cody GakpoLiverpool13
4Darwin NuñezLiverpool13
5Enzo FernándezChelsea12
6Conor GallagherChelsea11
7Samuel SilveraMiddlesbrough11
8Noni MaduekeChelsea10
9Morgan RogersMiddlesbrough9
10Freddie LadapoIpswich Town9

Desarmes

1João PalhinhaFulham26
2Enzo FernándezChelsea22
3Moisés Caicedo CorozoChelsea19
4James GarnerEverton19
5Conor GallagherChelsea15
6Sondre TronstadBlackburn Rovers15
7Will AimsonExeter City15
8Valentino LivramentoNewcastle United15
9Antonee RobinsonFulham14
10CucurellaChelsea14

Bloqueios

1Axel DisasiChelsea7
2Levi ColwillChelsea5
3Lewis BruntMansfield Town5
4Aden FlintMansfield Town5
5Ebou AdamsCardiff City5
6Conor CoadyLeicester City5
7Dael FryMiddlesbrough4
8Lewis FreestoneCheltenham Town4
9Adrian MariappaSalford City4
10Liam GibsonHarrogate Town4

Rebates

1Daniel BarlaserMiddlesbrough3
2Dael FryMiddlesbrough3
3Tom GloverMiddlesbrough3
4Emmanuel Latte LathMiddlesbrough3
5Morgan RogersMiddlesbrough2
6Axel DisasiChelsea2
7Levi ColwillChelsea2
8Conor GallagherChelsea2
9Enzo FernándezChelsea2
10Moisés Caicedo CorozoChelsea2

Interceptações

1Levi ColwillChelsea9
2Moisés Caicedo CorozoChelsea9
3Kellen FisherNorwich City9
4Dael FryMiddlesbrough8
5João PalhinhaFulham8
6Antonee RobinsonFulham8
7Sam StubbsBradford City8
8Matthew PlattBradford City8
9Paudie O’ConnorLincoln City8
10Hamza ChoudhuryLeicester City8

Cartões Amarelos

1Alex IacovittiPort Vale3
2Matt CrooksMiddlesbrough3
3Morgan RogersMiddlesbrough2
4Aden FlintMansfield Town2
5Isaiah JonesMiddlesbrough2
6Paudie O’ConnorLincoln City2
7Ryan TrevittExeter City2
8Pierce SweeneyExeter City2
9Ben WilmotStoke City2
10Harry CharsleyNewport County2

Minutos

1Daniel BarlaserMiddlesbrough630
2Tom GloverMiddlesbrough630
3Axel DisasiChelsea618
4Dael FryMiddlesbrough540
5Caoimhin KelleherLiverpool540
6Cole PalmerChelsea522
7Hayden HackneyMiddlesbrough517
8Levi ColwillChelsea500
9Conor GallagherChelsea490
10Harvey ElliottLiverpool476