D.C. United

Estatísticas

Gols

1Christian Benteke4
2Mateusz Klich1
3Jared Stroud1
4Pedro Santos1
5Kristian Fletcher1
6Theodore Ku-Dipietro1

Assistências

1Aaron Herrera2
2Christian Benteke2
3Mateusz Klich1
4Jared Stroud1
5Pedro Santos1
6William Antley1

Passes

1Mateusz Klich262
2Lucas Bartlett253
3Christopher McVey242
4Aaron Herrera211
5Alex Bono203
6Matti Peltola169
7Pedro Santos165
8Jared Stroud137
9Christian Benteke113
10Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani110

Passes Chave

1Mateusz Klich15
2Aaron Herrera9
3Jared Stroud7
4Christian Benteke7
5Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani5
6Matti Peltola5
7Cristián Dájome4
8Theodore Ku-Dipietro4
9Pedro Santos3
10Christopher McVey2

Chutes

1Christian Benteke15
2Jared Stroud10
3Mateusz Klich8
4Aaron Herrera6
5Theodore Ku-Dipietro6
6Cristián Dájome5
7Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani5
8Pedro Santos3
9Lucas Bartlett2
10Jackson Hopkins2

Desarmes

1Matti Peltola22
2Aaron Herrera18
3Lucas Bartlett12
4Jared Stroud12
5Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani11
6Mateusz Klich9
7Theodore Ku-Dipietro9
8Pedro Santos7
9William Antley7
10Christopher McVey6

Bloqueios

1Christopher McVey7
2Lucas Bartlett3
3Mateusz Klich2
4Aaron Herrera2
5Christian Benteke2
6William Antley2
7Jared Stroud1
8Pedro Santos1
9Matti Peltola1

Interceptações

1Pedro Santos13
2Matti Peltola8
3Aaron Herrera8
4Mateusz Klich6
5Christopher McVey5
6Lucas Bartlett5
7Theodore Ku-Dipietro5
8Cristián Dájome3
9William Antley3
10Jared Stroud2

Minutos

1Mateusz Klich540
2Alex Bono540
3Christopher McVey540
4Lucas Bartlett518
5Aaron Herrera450
6Jared Stroud447
7Cristián Dájome435
8Matti Peltola422
9Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani384
10Christian Benteke360