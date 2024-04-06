D.C. United
Gols
|1
|Christian Benteke
|4
|2
|Mateusz Klich
|1
|3
|Jared Stroud
|1
|4
|Pedro Santos
|1
|5
|Kristian Fletcher
|1
|6
|Theodore Ku-Dipietro
|1
Assistências
|1
|Aaron Herrera
|2
|2
|Christian Benteke
|2
|3
|Mateusz Klich
|1
|4
|Jared Stroud
|1
|5
|Pedro Santos
|1
|6
|William Antley
|1
Passes
|1
|Mateusz Klich
|262
|2
|Lucas Bartlett
|253
|3
|Christopher McVey
|242
|4
|Aaron Herrera
|211
|5
|Alex Bono
|203
|6
|Matti Peltola
|169
|7
|Pedro Santos
|165
|8
|Jared Stroud
|137
|9
|Christian Benteke
|113
|10
|Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani
|110
Passes Chave
|1
|Mateusz Klich
|15
|2
|Aaron Herrera
|9
|3
|Jared Stroud
|7
|4
|Christian Benteke
|7
|5
|Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani
|5
|6
|Matti Peltola
|5
|7
|Cristián Dájome
|4
|8
|Theodore Ku-Dipietro
|4
|9
|Pedro Santos
|3
|10
|Christopher McVey
|2
Chutes
|1
|Christian Benteke
|15
|2
|Jared Stroud
|10
|3
|Mateusz Klich
|8
|4
|Aaron Herrera
|6
|5
|Theodore Ku-Dipietro
|6
|6
|Cristián Dájome
|5
|7
|Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani
|5
|8
|Pedro Santos
|3
|9
|Lucas Bartlett
|2
|10
|Jackson Hopkins
|2
Desarmes
|1
|Matti Peltola
|22
|2
|Aaron Herrera
|18
|3
|Lucas Bartlett
|12
|4
|Jared Stroud
|12
|5
|Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani
|11
|6
|Mateusz Klich
|9
|7
|Theodore Ku-Dipietro
|9
|8
|Pedro Santos
|7
|9
|William Antley
|7
|10
|Christopher McVey
|6
Bloqueios
|1
|Christopher McVey
|7
|2
|Lucas Bartlett
|3
|3
|Mateusz Klich
|2
|4
|Aaron Herrera
|2
|5
|Christian Benteke
|2
|6
|William Antley
|2
|7
|Jared Stroud
|1
|8
|Pedro Santos
|1
|9
|Matti Peltola
|1
Interceptações
|1
|Pedro Santos
|13
|2
|Matti Peltola
|8
|3
|Aaron Herrera
|8
|4
|Mateusz Klich
|6
|5
|Christopher McVey
|5
|6
|Lucas Bartlett
|5
|7
|Theodore Ku-Dipietro
|5
|8
|Cristián Dájome
|3
|9
|William Antley
|3
|10
|Jared Stroud
|2
Minutos
|1
|Mateusz Klich
|540
|2
|Alex Bono
|540
|3
|Christopher McVey
|540
|4
|Lucas Bartlett
|518
|5
|Aaron Herrera
|450
|6
|Jared Stroud
|447
|7
|Cristián Dájome
|435
|8
|Matti Peltola
|422
|9
|Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani
|384
|10
|Christian Benteke
|360