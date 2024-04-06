Portland Timbers
Team
Últimos jogos
31/03/2024
NS
Vancouver WhitecapsVS
Portland Timbers
24/03/2024
NS
Portland TimbersVS
Philadelphia Union
17/03/2024
NS
Houston DynamoVS
Portland Timbers
09/03/2024
FT
New York City
1 - 2
Portland Timbers
03/03/2024
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 2
DC United
25/02/2024
NS
Portland TimbersVS
Colorado Rapids
17/02/2024
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 2
Chicago Fire
14/02/2024
FT
Portland Timbers
0 - 1
SJ Earthquakes
10/02/2024
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 1
New York City
22/10/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 3
Houston Dynamo
08/10/2023
FT
CF Montréal
4 - 1
Portland Timbers
01/10/2023
FT
LA Galaxy
3 - 3
Portland Timbers
24/09/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
3 - 2
Colorado Rapids
21/09/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 1
SJ Earthquakes
18/09/2023
FT
Austin
1 - 2
Portland Timbers
10/09/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 0
Los Angeles FC
03/09/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
2 - 2
Portland Timbers
31/08/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 1
Real Salt Lake
27/08/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 3
Vancouver Whitecaps
21/08/2023
FT
Houston Dynamo
5 - 0
Portland Timbers
16/07/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
3 - 2
Columbus Crew
13/07/2023
FT
Colorado Rapids
0 - 0
Portland Timbers
02/07/2023
FT
Minnesota United
4 - 1
Portland Timbers
25/06/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 1
New York City
22/06/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 2
Chicago Fire
18/06/2023
FT
SJ Earthquakes
0 - 0
Portland Timbers
12/06/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 0
Dallas
03/06/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 0
Portland Timbers
28/05/2023
FT
Sporting KC
4 - 1
Portland Timbers
21/05/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
0 - 1
Minnesota United
18/05/2023
FT
Real Salt Lake
0 - 0
Portland Timbers
14/05/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
3 - 1
Vancouver Whitecaps
11/05/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
3 - 4
Real Salt Lake
07/05/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
2 - 2
Austin
30/04/2023
FT
Saint Louis City
1 - 2
Portland Timbers
27/04/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
3 - 1
Orange County
23/04/2023
FT
Cincinnati
2 - 1
Portland Timbers
16/04/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
4 - 1
Seattle Sounders
09/04/2023
FT
Vancouver Whitecaps
1 - 0
Portland Timbers
02/04/2023
FT
Dallas
1 - 1
Portland Timbers
25/03/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
0 - 0
LA Galaxy
19/03/2023
FT
Atlanta United
5 - 1
Portland Timbers
12/03/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 2
Saint Louis City
04/03/2023
FT
Los Angeles FC
3 - 2
Portland Timbers
28/02/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 0
Sporting KC
18/02/2023
FT
New York City
0 - 1
Portland Timbers
15/02/2023
FT
Toronto
2 - 2
Portland Timbers
12/02/2023
FT
LA Galaxy
1 - 4
Portland Timbers
21/01/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
1 - 0
Sporting KC
09/10/2022
FT
Real Salt Lake
3 - 1
Portland Timbers