Seattle Sounders FC
Football Team
Últimos jogos
31/03/2024
NS
LA GalaxyVS
Seattle Sounders
24/03/2024
NS
SJ EarthquakesVS
Seattle Sounders
16/03/2024
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 1
Colorado Rapids
10/03/2024
NS
Philadelphia UnionVS
Seattle Sounders
03/03/2024
NS
Seattle SoundersVS
Austin
24/02/2024
FT
Los Angeles FC
2 - 1
Seattle Sounders
09/02/2024
NS
Seattle SoundersVS
OB
09/02/2024
NS
Seattle SoundersVS
OB
08/02/2024
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 3
OB
08/02/2024
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 3
OB
04/02/2024
Seattle Sounders
3 - 0
Norrköping
31/01/2024
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 2
Bačka Topola
27/11/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 1
Los Angeles FC
11/11/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 0
Dallas
05/11/2023
FT
Dallas
3 - 1
Seattle Sounders
31/10/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
2 - 0
Dallas
22/10/2023
FT
St. Louis City
0 - 2
Seattle Sounders
08/10/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 0
Vancouver Whitecaps
05/10/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
2 - 1
LA Galaxy
01/10/2023
FT
Nashville SC
0 - 0
Seattle Sounders
21/09/2023
FT
Colorado Rapids
1 - 2
Seattle Sounders
17/09/2023
FT
Dallas
1 - 1
Seattle Sounders
03/09/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
2 - 2
Portland Timbers
31/08/2023
FT
Austin
1 - 2
Seattle Sounders
27/08/2023
FT
Minnesota United
1 - 1
Seattle Sounders
21/08/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 2
Atlanta United
16/07/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 1
Dallas
13/07/2023
FT
SJ Earthquakes
2 - 0
Seattle Sounders
09/07/2023
FT
Vancouver Whitecaps
2 - 3
Seattle Sounders
02/07/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 0
Houston Dynamo
25/06/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 0
Orlando City
22/06/2023
FT
Los Angeles FC
1 - 0
Seattle Sounders
11/06/2023
FT
Charlotte
3 - 3
Seattle Sounders
03/06/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 0
Portland Timbers
01/06/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 1
SJ Earthquakes
28/05/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 0
New York RB
21/05/2023
FT
Vancouver Whitecaps
2 - 0
Seattle Sounders
18/05/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 2
Austin
14/05/2023
FT
Houston Dynamo
0 - 1
Seattle Sounders
11/05/2023
FT
LA Galaxy
3 - 1
Seattle Sounders
07/05/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 2
Sporting KC
30/04/2023
FT
Real Salt Lake
0 - 0
Seattle Sounders
27/04/2023
AET
Seattle Sounders
5 - 4
San Diego Loyal
23/04/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
1 - 0
Minnesota United
16/04/2023
FT
Portland Timbers
4 - 1
Seattle Sounders
09/04/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
3 - 0
Saint Louis City
02/04/2023
FT
LA Galaxy
1 - 2
Seattle Sounders
26/03/2023
FT
Sporting KC
1 - 4
Seattle Sounders
18/03/2023
FT
Seattle Sounders
0 - 0
Los Angeles FC
12/03/2023
FT
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Seattle Sounders