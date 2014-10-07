Confirmada extensa lesão cerebral de Jules Bianchi

Em comunicado, a família de Jules Bianchi e o Hospital Geral de Mie dirigiram-se esta tarde aos media. Agradecendo o apoio dos fãs, a família confirmou que o piloto francês continua nos Cuidados Intensivos, após ter sofrido uma lesão axonal difusa, traumatismo grave e comum neste tipo de situações. Este género de lesão revela que Bianchi terá diversas áreas do cérebro afectadas, e é comummente associado a perdas de consciência ou mesmo a estados vegetativos persistentes.

Apesar da gravidade da situação, a família e o hospital reconhecem que o piloto de 25 anos se encontra estabilizado.

A família expressa ainda os seus agradecimentos à equipa médica que desde o primeiro momento assistiu Jules, bem como ao Presidente da Comissão Médica da FIA, Gerard Saillant, e ao Professor Alessandro Frati, Neurocirurgião na Universidade de Roma - La Sapienza, que viajou para o Japão a pedido da Ferrari.

Leia aqui o comunicado na íntegra:

«Yokkaichi, Japan

7 October 2014, 23.00hrs local/15.00hrs BST



The following statement is provided by the family of Jules Bianchi, in conjunction with the Mie General Medical Center, and is distributed on their behalf by the Marussia F1 Team.

This is a very difficult time for our family, but the messages of support and affection for Jules from all over the world have been a source of great comfort to us. We would like to express our sincere appreciation.

Jules remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Mie General Medical Center in Yokkaichi. He has suffered a diffuse axonal injury and is in a critical but stable condition. The medical professionals at the hospital are providing the very best treatment and care and we are grateful for everything they have done for Jules since his accident.

We are also grateful for the presence of Professor Gerard Saillant, President of the FIA Medical Commission, and Professor Alessandro Frati, Neurosurgeon of the University of Rome La Sapienza, who has travelled to Japan at the request of Scuderia Ferrari. They arrived at the hospital today and met with the medical personnel responsible for Jules’ treatment, in order to be fully informed of his clinical status so that they are able to advise the family. Professors Saillant and Frati acknowledge the excellent care being provided by the Mie General Medical Center and would like to thank their Japanese colleagues.

The hospital will continue to monitor and treat Jules and further medical updates will be provided when appropriate.»