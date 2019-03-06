A slick performance from Balestier Khalsa, spearheaded by the irrepressible Kristijan Krajcek, saw them run out 3-0 winners against Geylang International at Bishan Stadium
The White Swans weathered a Tampines Rovers onslaught as they hung on for a point at Our Tampines Hub, keeping the title race alive as the Stags finally drop points.
Coming in to this one as massive underdogs, the Young Lions pressed intently and took their chances well to record a massive win over title favourites Hougang United.
A dominant second half performance from Home United saw them snatch three goals and all three points, as they put bitter rivals Warriors FC to th
Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus will be in Singapore to compete in the International Champions Cup 2019.
Languishing near the bottom of the table, Young Lions will hope to notch a result against title contenders Hougang United, who sit in third. Hougang will be brimming with confidence followin
With both sides occupying the mid-table spots, it looks set to be an intriguing match up as just one point separates the two teams. Geylang strug
Home United and Warriors FC are both used to flying high near the top of the league, but for once find themselves propping up the table after poor starts to the season. Both teams will be gu
Yet to register a win, or even score a goal this season, defending league champions Albirex Niigata will be hoping to remedy their slow start to
Zulfahmi Arifin's 93rd minute free kick cancelled out Aziz Al Maqbani's opener before Singapore eventually succumbed on penalties, but there were plenty of positives for Naz
With the signings of Stipe Plazibat and Faris Ramli in the off-season, Hougang United have been marked down as early favourites for the title. Af
A single goal from Faris Ramli was enough to beat Malaysia and send Singapore into the final of the Airmarine Cup
With the friendly tournament set to kick off tomorrow, hosts Malaysia will be confident of winning it, while the Lions will look to pull off a sh
Home United managed to earn their first point in three games despite remaining scoreless against Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League.
Yet to register a win this campaign, Home United desperately need a result against one of Group H’s weakest teams on paper, as Saswadimata Dasuki looks to arrest his side’s slump in form.
Jordan Webb’s cool finish rounded off an impressive Tampines performance as snatched a 1-1 draw against Hanoi to move up to 2nd in Group F, behind their Vietnamese rivals on
Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir has been appointed to take charge of Singapore national team at the AIRMARINE Cup 2019
VAVEL finally arrives in Singapore after several months of hard work. It is a pleasure to announce the launch of the VAVEL Asian edition.