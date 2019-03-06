Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus will be in Singapore to compete in the International Champions Cup 2019.

A dominant second half performance from Home United saw them snatch three goals and all three points, as they put bitter rivals Warriors FC to th

Coming in to this one as massive underdogs, the Young Lions pressed intently and took their chances well to record a massive win over title favourites Hougang United.

The White Swans weathered a Tampines Rovers onslaught as they hung on for a point at Our Tampines Hub, keeping the title race alive as the Stags finally drop points.

A slick performance from Balestier Khalsa, spearheaded by the irrepressible Kristijan Krajcek, saw them run out 3-0 winners against Geylang International at Bishan Stadium

Young Lions vs Hougang United Preview: Cubs return from unsuccessful AFC U23 Championship qualification to face high flying Cheetahs Ryan Phua Languishing near the bottom of the table, Young Lions will hope to notch a result against title contenders Hougang United, who sit in third. Hougang will be brimming with confidence followin

Balestier Khalsa vs Geylang International Preview: Tigers and Eagles set to do battle for mid-table supremacy Ryan Phua With both sides occupying the mid-table spots, it looks set to be an intriguing match up as just one point separates the two teams. Geylang strug

Warriors FC vs Home United Preview: Bottom of the table clash in first Uniformed Derby of the season Ryan Phua Home United and Warriors FC are both used to flying high near the top of the league, but for once find themselves propping up the table after poor starts to the season. Both teams will be gu

Tampines Rovers vs Albirex Niigata Preview: White Swans looking to get season back on track against high flying Stags. Ryan Phua Yet to register a win, or even score a goal this season, defending league champions Albirex Niigata will be hoping to remedy their slow start to

Brave Lions grind out 1-1 draw with Oman in AIRMARINE Cup Final Jay Parmar Zulfahmi Arifin's 93rd minute free kick cancelled out Aziz Al Maqbani's opener before Singapore eventually succumbed on penalties, but there were plenty of positives for Naz

Hougang United: Title Contenders or Mere Pretenders? Ryan Phua With the signings of Stipe Plazibat and Faris Ramli in the off-season, Hougang United have been marked down as early favourites for the title. Af

Singapore beat Malaysia 1-0 in the Causeway Derby Kevin Dunkerley A single goal from Faris Ramli was enough to beat Malaysia and send Singapore into the final of the Airmarine Cup

Malaysia vs Singapore Preview: AIRMARINE Cup gets underway with Causeway Derby Jay Parmar With the friendly tournament set to kick off tomorrow, hosts Malaysia will be confident of winning it, while the Lions will look to pull off a sh

Home United 0-0 Balestier Khalsa: Home earn first point with goalless draw Sohail Shamsudeen Home United managed to earn their first point in three games despite remaining scoreless against Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League.

Kaya-Iloilo vs Home United Preview: Stuttering Protectors look to rejuvenate ailing season Jay Parmar Yet to register a win this campaign, Home United desperately need a result against one of Group H’s weakest teams on paper, as Saswadimata Dasuki looks to arrest his side’s slump in form.

Superb Stags come from behind to notch point against Hanoi Jay Parmar Jordan Webb’s cool finish rounded off an impressive Tampines performance as snatched a 1-1 draw against Hanoi to move up to 2nd in Group F, behind their Vietnamese rivals on

Nazri Nasir appointed to lead Lions in AIRMARINE Cup 2019 Sohail Shamsudeen Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir has been appointed to take charge of Singapore national team at the AIRMARINE Cup 2019