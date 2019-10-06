A bittersweet night in Jordan, and what it all means

As the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of a taxing game in which the Lions were immensely tested but stood resolute, a small cheer erupted from the 60-odd Singapore supporters situated in the corner of the Amman International Stadium. A goalless draw on the night, but one that could mean so, so much more in the grand scheme of things.

Almost instantaneously after the final whistle, the Football Association of Singapore’s social media pages lit up. As the clock struck two in the morning in the Republic, the buzz on Facebook showed little sign of slowing down, with comment after comment congratulating the Lions on what was seen as a momentous result.

“You deserved a point Singapore,” wrote one netizen. “Was watching the live stream at home, you guys did great. Strong in defense, good teamwork in midfield and we just need to have good finishing.”

“Good job guys! Looking forward to more games!” wrote another. And just like that, the local football fraternity seemed gripped by a renewed sense of optimism and verve, one rarely seen since Singapore’s last major triumph, the AFF Championship in 2012.

So what was it? It seemed unlikely, strange even, that a group of supporters so used to lambasting the team over social media could react so positively to what was a scrappy stalemate with an exotic opponent, in which truth be told, the Lions were largely outplayed.

Was it the fact that for the first time in what seemed like years, Singapore faced a visibly superior opponent away from home and actually attempted to keep the ball? Or was it the dogged tenacity our Lions showed as they pressed and pressed through the night, forcing the usually cool Jordanians into uncharacteristic errors? Maybe it was the maturity and mental strength the players showed in hanging on to the result, in a time when Singapore teams of years gone by might have faltered and conceded late on.

Whichever it was, it showed us one thing: improve the performances, and the fans will support. With recent Singapore teams having been accused, whether fairly or otherwise, of lacking heart and endeavour, the current crop seems to have captured the imagination of a fanbase which was rapidly falling out of love with the side. From Darren Teh’s tireless forward runs from fullback, to Irfan Fandi throwing his body on the line to preserve Singapore’s clean sheet, the supporters are clearly seeing something they can get behind.

And get behind they have. Having already generated a cracking atmosphere at the home draw with Yemen, a sold-out Jalan Besar Stadium then roared the team on to a huge victory against Palestine the following week. Manage a result against Saudi Arabia in Buraidah this Thursday, and the upcoming clash with Uzbekistan at the National Stadium could produce fireworks.

With the Lions currently top of their World Cup Qualifying group, excitement is building for the matches to come. It’s still early days, and while qualifying for the World Cup is surely a bridge too far for the team, a few more positive performances could set the tone for Singapore to qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time in history. It remains to be seen how the Lions fare in their upcoming fixtures, with tough tests against high-ranking opposition to come, but one thing is certain- with the backing of a united and vociferous home crowd, Singapore is more than capable of matching anyone on our own pitch.