Brazil vs Senegal: Firmino and Mane face off in the Lion City

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are used to lining up alongside each other, but tonight they will go head to head as Brazil take on Senegal.

Other Premier League stars such as Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Fabinho also look set to feature in the match, to be held at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Brazilian forward Neymar, the most expensive footballer in the world, also returns to the stage where he scored all four goals in Brazil's 4-0 victory over Japan back in 2014.

Citing Singapore as a place that is "special" to him, Neymar fondly remembers his four goal performance. Speaking to the press, Neymar reiterated his focus on returning to the top of football, with his progress having been hindered by injuries since 2017.

On the other side of the field, Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly will star alongside Mane. Koulibaly has frequently been linked to the world's top clubs, including Manchester United, and will look to take no prisoners against Brazil's star studded forward line. Koulibaly will be no stranger to Firmino or Neymar, with each players' respective clubs having competed in the same Champions League group last season.

It looks to be an explosive match in Singapore, with many of the world's top footballers taking to the hallowed turf in Kallang. Expect plenty of skills, flair and goals as the South American Samba flavour of the Brazilians comes up against the electric Senegalese.