Brazil  1-1 Nigeria: Winless streak stretches to four games for underwhelming Brazilians

Brazil's winless run stretched to four games as they concluded their time in Singapore with another 1-1 draw with Nigeria. Despite the scoreline, the match was an exciting end-to-end affair, with plenty of chances for both sides at each end.

Nigeria begin the game on the front foot as the Brazilians struggled to cope with the intense pressing and quick attacks of the African nation. Brazilian custodian Ederson was forced to make several early saves, as his defence toiled against the pace and trickery of Nigeria's wingers.

When on the ball, the Brazilians hardly had a chance to breathe, as the Nigerian midfield hassled them with quick and intense pressing led by impressive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerians soon made their dominance count, through Joe Aribo, who plays his club football for Scottish side Rangers. Aribo's late run into the box was not picked up by the Brazilian defence, and he powered his way through to slam the ball past Ederson from close range.

The Brazilians were quick to respond, and just before halftime won a free kick on the edge of the Nigerian's box. Philippe Coutinho had the crowd off their feet as he curled his free kick narrowly wide of the post, as Nigeria went into the break a goal to the good.

Brazil came out for the second half looking like a different team, and soon found the equaliser. Marquinhos sent a header crashing off the crossbar and Real Madrid star Casemiro was on hand to slide the rebound home.

The momentum had now all but shifted to Brazil, as they attacked in waves of yellow, while Nigeria defended desperately. Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr lamented post match that his side sat too deep in the second half, conceding control of the game to Brazil.

Half time substitute Richarlison had the best chances to give Brazil the lead, as he met a corner with a powerful header that crashed off the crossbar. The Everton forward then saw another header ricochet off the post, much to the relief of the Nigerians.

The game was marred by an injury to Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, as he was eventually stretchered off after lenghty treatment on the field. This gave young Maduka Okoye the chance to make his debut, and the Fortuna Dusseldorf shot stopper impressed, keeping a clean sheet.

The game eventually ended 1-1, with the Brazilians disappointed not to have capitalised on their numerous second half chances. Rohr, on the other hand, was pleased with the display of his charges. He was quick to acknowledge that his young team included many players under the age of 23, and they had put up a good account of themselves against one of the world's best teams in Brazil. It certainly looks to be exciting times ahead for this youthful Nigeria team, while Brazil will hope they can find their scoring boots soon.